Read full article on original website
Related
phl17.com
Man stabbed on Diamond Street in North Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is recovering after he was stabbed in North Philadelphia Monday. The incident happened on the 2200 block of Diamond Street just before 7:00 pm. According to police, a 38-year-old man was stabbed in the lower back. Police transported him to Temple University Hospital, where doctors placed him in stable condition.
Police: Woman dead and man injured in North Philadelphia double shooting
A woman is dead and a man is injured after a double shooting in North Philadelphia Sunday.
fox29.com
Man, 45, hospitalized after being injured in early morning shooting in Logan, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in the hospital recovering after he was injured in an early morning shooting in Logan on Tuesday. Police say the shooting happened near 15th and W Duncannon Streets around 8:33 a.m. According to authorities, a 45-year-old man suffered from two gunshot wounds to his right...
fox29.com
Police: Wawa offering $5,000 reward after armed robberies in Philadelphia neighborhoods
PHILADELPHIA - Wawa is taking action in the search for an armed robber in Philadelphia. Police say the man in his 50s stole $250 from a Wawa on Castor Avenue on September 8. Just three days later, the same suspect reportedly stop;e $200 from a different Wawa on Roosevelt Boulevard.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox29.com
3 accused of assaulting man after robbery in Penn's Landing sought by police
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for three suspects wanted in connection with a robbery in Penn's Landing. According to authorities, the incident happened on Thursday at 5:40 p.m. Police say a 25-year-old man was at Penn's Landing when the three suspects surrounded him and demanded...
fox29.com
Man sought in apparent unprovoked attacks of young girls at different SEPTA stations
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for a man accused of at least two unprovoked attacks of teenage girls at different SEPTA stations in Philadelphia. The first attack, according to police, happened during the Friday morning rush hour on Sept. 9 at the Walnut-Locust Street Station. The 17-year-old victim was reportedly...
'Armed, Dangerous' Murder Suspect Wanted In Cecil County For Shooting Man With Ex: Police
A murder suspect who confronted a man at his ex-girlfriend’s home in front of their child is wanted in Maryland. The Elkton Police Department issued an alert on Monday, Sept. 19 for Mikal Djuan Keller, who is wanted following a fatal shooting in the 100 Block of Rudy Park over the summer.
Philly double shooting kills 1, injures another: report
A double shooting in North Philadelphia Sunday has left a woman dead and a man in critical condition. Police say the man was shot during a dispute in the area of North 17th Street and Lehigh Avenue at around 5:40 a.m., according to 6ABC. It continued to 18th and York,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS News
Woman killed, man shot in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman was killed and a man shot in North Philadelphia Sunday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 1700 block of Lehigh Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Police say the 32-year-old woman was shot in the face once. Police transported her to Temple University Hospital...
Accused Philly Area Dealer Busted In Raid With Stockpile Of Guns, Drugs, Stolen Cars
A suspected Philadelphia area drug dealer is facing multiple charges after being busted with a stockpile of guns, drugs, and stolen cars, authorities said. Joseph “Joey” Scott, of Middletown Township, was charged Thursday, Sept. 15 with several drug and weapons offenses and sent to the Bucks County Correctional Facility on $1 million bail, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.
fox29.com
Police: Dispute between groups erupts into double shooting, killing woman in North Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - An argument between two groups quickly escalated into a deadly shooting that claimed the life of one, and left another fighting for theirs. Police say the dispute began around 5:40 a.m. on the 1700 block of Lehigh Avenue, where a man in his 30s was shot three times. He is said to be in critical condition.
fox29.com
Police: 2 injured in broad daylight Kensington double shooting
KENSINGTON - Philadelphia police are investigating a Saturday afternoon double shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. According to authorities, the shooting happened on the 3000 block of B Street just before 2 p.m. Saturday. 24th District officers responded to the call and found two young men with gunshot wounds, when they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox29.com
Police: Woman walking on Roosevelt Boulevard struck and killed by vehicle, lanes shut down
PHILADELPHIA - A woman is dead after police say she was hit by a car on a busy Philadelphia road Tuesday morning. Police say the woman was walking against traffic on Roosevelt Boulevard when she was hit by a vehicle near Friendship Street. The woman, whose identity is unknown at...
Hit-and-run in East Germantown leaves 1 person dead, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in East Germantown. Authorities say two cars were involved in a crash around 2:45 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Chelten Avenue and Ardleigh Street.Authorities say one of the drivers, a 51-year-old man, was found ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene.Police say the other ran from the scene.
phl17.com
Motorcyclist pronounced dead after striking a tree on Roosevelt Blvd
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia Police are investigating a crash in Northeast Philadelphia where a man died. The incident happened on the 7700 block of East Roosevelt Blvd around 2:45 am Saturday. According to police, a 35-year-old man driving a motorcycle northbound on the Blvd. struck a tree. Medics on the scene...
fox29.com
Woman shot while sleeping as suspect allegedly fires into two homes in Reading, police say
Shot as she slept, a woman became an unexpected victim of a shooting over the weekend in Reading. Police say the 43-year-old woman, identified as Heather Kerns, was struck by gunfire on the 300 block of 7th Street early Saturday morning. She was reportedly sleeping in the first-floor front room...
phl17.com
Missing man last seen leaving a care facility in West Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen Monday. Police say 79-year-old George Kittrell was last seen on the 6200 block of Walnut Street around 3:30 pm walking away from a care facility at that location. Kittrell was last seen wearing...
Trial finishes up for former Philadelphia police officer accused of killing unarmed Black man
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Monday, the former Philadelphia police officer accused of shooting and killing an unarmed Black man is back in court as his trial finishes up. CBS3 was told this is the first time in at least 40 years that an on-duty police officer has been on trial for murder. Eric Ruch, Junior is charged with third-degree murder. He is accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old Dennis Plowden in December 2017.Plowden was involved in a crash after allegedly running from officers. They believed his car was tied to a murder investigation.A brief chase ended in a crash. Testimony from other officers suggested Plowden posed a danger to police.Ruch shot him, the bullet traveling through his hand and into his head.Plowden was unarmed.CBS3 is following this trial closely if a verdict is reached today we will be sure to pass that information along.
fox29.com
3 students sent to hospital after school bus crash in West Philadelphia, officials say
PHILADELPHIA - The morning school run took a terrifying turn for a group of students as their bus crashed at a West Philadelphia intersection Tuesday morning. Officials say three students were onboard when a school bus crashed on the corner of 52nd and Spruce Street. The bus was on its way to Dobbins High School.
2 men arrested in connection with fatal Wilmington shooting
WILMINGTON, Del (CBS) -- In Wilmington, two people are in custody in connection with a murder on Wednesday. Zaquan Blackwell of Chester was shot and killed.Police arrested Ah-Kee Flonnory and Armani Rogers. Flonnory faces murder charges, while Rogers was charged with assault.Both were arrested without incident.
Comments / 1