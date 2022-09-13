ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

phl17.com

Man stabbed on Diamond Street in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is recovering after he was stabbed in North Philadelphia Monday. The incident happened on the 2200 block of Diamond Street just before 7:00 pm. According to police, a 38-year-old man was stabbed in the lower back. Police transported him to Temple University Hospital, where doctors placed him in stable condition.
fox29.com

3 accused of assaulting man after robbery in Penn's Landing sought by police

PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for three suspects wanted in connection with a robbery in Penn's Landing. According to authorities, the incident happened on Thursday at 5:40 p.m. Police say a 25-year-old man was at Penn's Landing when the three suspects surrounded him and demanded...
CBS News

Woman killed, man shot in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman was killed and a man shot in North Philadelphia Sunday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 1700 block of Lehigh Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Police say the 32-year-old woman was shot in the face once. Police transported her to Temple University Hospital...
Daily Voice

Accused Philly Area Dealer Busted In Raid With Stockpile Of Guns, Drugs, Stolen Cars

A suspected Philadelphia area drug dealer is facing multiple charges after being busted with a stockpile of guns, drugs, and stolen cars, authorities said. Joseph “Joey” Scott, of Middletown Township, was charged Thursday, Sept. 15 with several drug and weapons offenses and sent to the Bucks County Correctional Facility on $1 million bail, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.
fox29.com

Police: 2 injured in broad daylight Kensington double shooting

KENSINGTON - Philadelphia police are investigating a Saturday afternoon double shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. According to authorities, the shooting happened on the 3000 block of B Street just before 2 p.m. Saturday. 24th District officers responded to the call and found two young men with gunshot wounds, when they...
CBS Philly

Hit-and-run in East Germantown leaves 1 person dead, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in East Germantown. Authorities say two cars were involved in a crash around 2:45 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Chelten Avenue and Ardleigh Street.Authorities say one of the drivers, a 51-year-old man, was found ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene.Police say the other ran from the scene.
phl17.com

Motorcyclist pronounced dead after striking a tree on Roosevelt Blvd

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia Police are investigating a crash in Northeast Philadelphia where a man died. The incident happened on the 7700 block of East Roosevelt Blvd around 2:45 am Saturday. According to police, a 35-year-old man driving a motorcycle northbound on the Blvd. struck a tree. Medics on the scene...
phl17.com

Missing man last seen leaving a care facility in West Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen Monday. Police say 79-year-old George Kittrell was last seen on the 6200 block of Walnut Street around 3:30 pm walking away from a care facility at that location. Kittrell was last seen wearing...
CBS Philly

Trial finishes up for former Philadelphia police officer accused of killing unarmed Black man

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Monday, the former Philadelphia police officer accused of shooting and killing an unarmed Black man is back in court as his trial finishes up. CBS3 was told this is the first time in at least 40 years that an on-duty police officer has been on trial for murder. Eric Ruch, Junior is charged with third-degree murder. He is accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old Dennis Plowden in December 2017.Plowden was involved in a crash after allegedly running from officers. They believed his car was tied to a murder investigation.A brief chase ended in a crash. Testimony from other officers suggested Plowden posed a danger to police.Ruch shot him, the bullet traveling through his hand and into his head.Plowden was unarmed.CBS3 is following this trial closely if a verdict is reached today we will be sure to pass that information along.
CBS Philly

2 men arrested in connection with fatal Wilmington shooting

WILMINGTON, Del (CBS) -- In Wilmington, two people are in custody in connection with a murder on Wednesday. Zaquan Blackwell of Chester was shot and killed.Police arrested Ah-Kee Flonnory and Armani Rogers. Flonnory faces murder charges, while Rogers was charged with assault.Both were arrested without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE

