ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Bacon Recalled Due to Concerning Inspection Issue

You're going to want to skip that side of bacon with your breakfast meal. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Wisconsin farm issued a voluntary Class I recall of bacon. Cedar Wedge Farm in Shawano County issued the recall after it was found the product was produced without the benefit of inspection, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Arkansas Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
Local
Oklahoma Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Popculture

Butter Recalled, Bacteria Contamination Possible

Epicurean Butter LLC of Thornton, Colorado recalled butter products sold at Wegmans supermarkets in early August because they used an ingredient previously recalled due to possible Listeria contamination. The recall is only for 3.5-ounce tubs of Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter, with expiration dates between July and November. The recall was published on Aug. 19, about a week after the ingredient used was recalled. Listeria can cause severe and sometimes fatal infections among young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
BGR.com

FSIS warning: Throw away this potentially contaminated beef immediately

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) recently issued a warning for ground beef that might be contaminated with a particular type of E. coli. That’s strain O157:H7, which health authorities routinely test for when looking for E. coli contamination. This isn’t a product recall, but only because the Hawaii Big Island Beef ground beef products from this warning are no longer available for purchase.
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Recall#Metal#Fox Television Stations#Food Drink#Foodsafety#Food Recall#General Health#Pepsico Inc
Popculture

Salad Kits Hit With Recall in Multiple States

Fifth Season has issued a voluntary recall related to its branded Crunchy Sesame Salad Kits. The recall was sparked by the possible inclusion of an ingredient not listed on the product label. The Salad kit's dressing packet may contain contains milk and egg, which is not declared on the label, and can cause issues for consumers with allergies or sensitivities to milk or eggs. Consumers who have already purchased the product and have such sensitivity should immediately discard of it. Those who consume it who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or eggs run can incur a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.
MICHIGAN STATE
Popculture

Publix Recall Issued

Snack lovers be warned! Publix is pulling some animal crackers from its shelves after a manufacturing oversight left customers open to a serious allergen issue. On Aug. 26, the FDA shared word that manufacturer "Toufayan Bakery is voluntarily recalling Publix GreenWise Animal Crackers." The affected cookies in question include the UPC 0-41415-12009-9 and the expiration date of Feb. 5, 2023. An issue with "undeclared tree nut allergen," specifically detailed as coconut, is the root of the recall.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
International Business Times

Recall Alert: More Than 4,400 Pounds Of Sausages May Have Plastic Pieces In Them

A company is recalling certain sausage products because they may be contaminated with pieces of plastic. More than 4,400 pounds of product are affected. The problem with Sunset Farm Foods' pork and chicken sausages was discovered through customer complaints about the products being embedded with "thin blue plastic," according to the recall announcement on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website.
GEORGIA STATE
BGR.com

Animal crackers sold in 7 states hit with new recall

After a recent animal cookie recall, it’s time to pay attention to a similarly themed Animal Crackers recall. The former was due to the discovery of metal contamination. But the new animal cracker recall has a different cause. The product contains coconut, a potential allergen that is not listed in the ingredients on the label.
FLORIDA STATE
Thrillist

Blue Diamond Is Recalling Nearly 350,000 Pounds of Almonds Due to Salmonella

Just when you tossed out your Cheetos supply for something healthier, Blue Diamond is recalling nearly 350,000 pounds of almonds as the result of a potential salmonella contamination. Self-described "big almond guy" Tom Brady is shaking. This weekend, the FDA announced that the California almond company had initiated the recall...
COLORADO STATE
shefinds

These Popular Starbucks Drinks Are Being Pulled From Shelves Immediately Due To A Recall—Customers, Take Note

Starbucks fans— look out for the coffee chain’s ‘Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot‘ 15 ounce bottles, as these drinks might be contaminated with metal fragments. On August 15th, Pepsico (which sells and produces Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso beverages nationwide) issued a recall in 7 states— Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma and Texas— for the ‘Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot’ drinks.
ILLINOIS STATE
Parade

Nearly 500 Pounds of Beef Jerky Recalled Due to Contamination Concerns

Magnolia Provision Company, Inc. announced earlier this week that it was recalling nearly 500 pounds of beef jerky products over contamination concerns. 497 pounds of product are affected, to be precise, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). Included in the recall are 2-oz, 8-oz, and 16-oz packages of "BEEF JERKY EXPERIENCE CHOP HOUSE STYLE PRIME RIB FLAVORED BEEF JERKY" with an expiration date of Aug. 25, 2023. Affected packages were shipped to retailers across the country and also bear "EST. 8091" inside the USDA mark of inspection.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Multiple Seafood Recalls Issued

Consumers should take a quick look before they plan to make seafood for dinner. Amid a string of recalls making grocery store shelves look a little barer, two new seafood recalls have just hit the market, and they affect everything from salmon to ready-to-eat seafood meals and span across multiple states.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOXBusiness

Smoked salmon recalled over listeria concerns

A brand of smoked salmon is being recalled due to concerns that it may be contaminated with potentially harmful bacteria. Florida-based St. James Smokehouse is voluntarily recalling more than 90 cases of its Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon "because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes," according to the recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy