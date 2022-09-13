Read full article on original website
Urgent warning as grocery item recalled in 15 states after salmonella found in packs for sale
AN urgent warning has been issued as 15 states have recalled certain types of mushrooms over salmonella fears. The recall was announced by the company, Tai Phat Wholesalers, on Monday, following routine testing done by the Maryland Department of Health. The FDA followed up with its announcement on Tuesday, urging...
Cookie recall: Check your pantry for these cookies because they might be contaminated
If you purchased Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies from Target, you should know there’s a recall for certain lots. That’s because the cookies might be contaminated with pieces of metal, which can lead to injuries if you eat any. Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies recall. D....
Bacon Recalled Due to Concerning Inspection Issue
You're going to want to skip that side of bacon with your breakfast meal. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Wisconsin farm issued a voluntary Class I recall of bacon. Cedar Wedge Farm in Shawano County issued the recall after it was found the product was produced without the benefit of inspection, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Salad dressing recall: Check your home for this dressing from a major supermarket
A company issued a salad kit recall a few weeks ago, as the dressing in the kit contained undeclared allergens. It’s now time for a similar recall, but this time around it’s a Whole Foods dressing recall that has come into focus. The problem is similar, however. The...
Ice cream recall: 14 different flavors recalled over Listeria contamination
We’ve seen several ice cream recalls this year due to contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, a dangerous bacteria that can lead to severe illness in some people. Kingdom Creamery of Vermont is the newest addition to the list of ice cream recalls following potential contamination with Listeria. Kingdom Creamery of...
Butter Recalled, Bacteria Contamination Possible
Epicurean Butter LLC of Thornton, Colorado recalled butter products sold at Wegmans supermarkets in early August because they used an ingredient previously recalled due to possible Listeria contamination. The recall is only for 3.5-ounce tubs of Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter, with expiration dates between July and November. The recall was published on Aug. 19, about a week after the ingredient used was recalled. Listeria can cause severe and sometimes fatal infections among young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems.
FSIS warning: Throw away this potentially contaminated beef immediately
The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) recently issued a warning for ground beef that might be contaminated with a particular type of E. coli. That’s strain O157:H7, which health authorities routinely test for when looking for E. coli contamination. This isn’t a product recall, but only because the Hawaii Big Island Beef ground beef products from this warning are no longer available for purchase.
New pizza recall: 156,000 pounds of pizza was just recalled, so check your freezer
Pizza John’s just announced the third pizza recall in recent weeks, after the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) discovered the manufacturer produced the goods at an establishment that did not benefit from a federal inspection. The Pizza John’s recall is also the largest of these three actions, with the...
FDA recalls various cheeses over possible listeria contamination
WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Cheese lovers, we've got a recall you need to be aware of. Various types of cheese are currently under recall because they could potentially be contaminated with listeria. According to the FDA, the recall involves cheeses from Keswick Creamery, which were distributed here in Pennsylvania. They include:
Salad Kits Hit With Recall in Multiple States
Fifth Season has issued a voluntary recall related to its branded Crunchy Sesame Salad Kits. The recall was sparked by the possible inclusion of an ingredient not listed on the product label. The Salad kit's dressing packet may contain contains milk and egg, which is not declared on the label, and can cause issues for consumers with allergies or sensitivities to milk or eggs. Consumers who have already purchased the product and have such sensitivity should immediately discard of it. Those who consume it who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or eggs run can incur a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.
Publix Recall Issued
Snack lovers be warned! Publix is pulling some animal crackers from its shelves after a manufacturing oversight left customers open to a serious allergen issue. On Aug. 26, the FDA shared word that manufacturer "Toufayan Bakery is voluntarily recalling Publix GreenWise Animal Crackers." The affected cookies in question include the UPC 0-41415-12009-9 and the expiration date of Feb. 5, 2023. An issue with "undeclared tree nut allergen," specifically detailed as coconut, is the root of the recall.
More Than 4,000 Pounds of Sausage Recalled After Plastic Found Inside Product
A Georgia company recalled over 4,000 pounds of sausage products Wednesday because they could be contaminated with thin blue plastic. The chicken and pork sausages were made by Sunset Farm Foods inc. of Valdosta, Georgia. The products were sent to retailers in North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, and Florida. The products...
Recall Alert: More Than 4,400 Pounds Of Sausages May Have Plastic Pieces In Them
A company is recalling certain sausage products because they may be contaminated with pieces of plastic. More than 4,400 pounds of product are affected. The problem with Sunset Farm Foods' pork and chicken sausages was discovered through customer complaints about the products being embedded with "thin blue plastic," according to the recall announcement on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website.
Animal crackers sold in 7 states hit with new recall
After a recent animal cookie recall, it’s time to pay attention to a similarly themed Animal Crackers recall. The former was due to the discovery of metal contamination. But the new animal cracker recall has a different cause. The product contains coconut, a potential allergen that is not listed in the ingredients on the label.
Blue Diamond Is Recalling Nearly 350,000 Pounds of Almonds Due to Salmonella
Just when you tossed out your Cheetos supply for something healthier, Blue Diamond is recalling nearly 350,000 pounds of almonds as the result of a potential salmonella contamination. Self-described "big almond guy" Tom Brady is shaking. This weekend, the FDA announced that the California almond company had initiated the recall...
These Popular Starbucks Drinks Are Being Pulled From Shelves Immediately Due To A Recall—Customers, Take Note
Starbucks fans— look out for the coffee chain’s ‘Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot‘ 15 ounce bottles, as these drinks might be contaminated with metal fragments. On August 15th, Pepsico (which sells and produces Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso beverages nationwide) issued a recall in 7 states— Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma and Texas— for the ‘Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot’ drinks.
Nearly 500 Pounds of Beef Jerky Recalled Due to Contamination Concerns
Magnolia Provision Company, Inc. announced earlier this week that it was recalling nearly 500 pounds of beef jerky products over contamination concerns. 497 pounds of product are affected, to be precise, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). Included in the recall are 2-oz, 8-oz, and 16-oz packages of "BEEF JERKY EXPERIENCE CHOP HOUSE STYLE PRIME RIB FLAVORED BEEF JERKY" with an expiration date of Aug. 25, 2023. Affected packages were shipped to retailers across the country and also bear "EST. 8091" inside the USDA mark of inspection.
Check your fridge: Starbucks drink recalled in 7 states over possible metal contamination
Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot drinks are being recalled in seven states due to possible metal fragments in them.
Multiple Seafood Recalls Issued
Consumers should take a quick look before they plan to make seafood for dinner. Amid a string of recalls making grocery store shelves look a little barer, two new seafood recalls have just hit the market, and they affect everything from salmon to ready-to-eat seafood meals and span across multiple states.
Smoked salmon recalled over listeria concerns
A brand of smoked salmon is being recalled due to concerns that it may be contaminated with potentially harmful bacteria. Florida-based St. James Smokehouse is voluntarily recalling more than 90 cases of its Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon "because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes," according to the recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
