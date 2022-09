St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols edged closer to Major League Baseball's exclusive 700-homer club on Friday, belting the 698th home run of his career in a 6-5 win over Cincinnati. The two-run blast tied the game and moved Pujols two home runs away from becoming just the fourth player to reach 700 in a career.

