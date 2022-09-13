ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 2

I am pissed off
2d ago

they shouldn't resign him after two major arm surgeries. they need to get younger pitching and build depth.they have so many holes to fill I wouldn't give big money to a pitcher that's on the way down. Chris sale is a perfect example.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Red Sox DFA pitcher right after he blows game vs Yankees

The Boston Red Sox lost 7-6 to the New York Yankees in 10 innings on Tuesday night at Fenway Park (in a game that featured home runs No. 56 and 57 from Aaron Judge). The Yankees scored three runs in the top of the 10th inning before the Red Sox came up just short — scoring two runs — in the bottom half of the inning.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

‘Sums up our season’: Alex Cora drops truth bomb on Red Sox after brutal loss to Yankees

The 2022 season just hasn’t worked out great for manager Alex Cora and the Boston Red Sox. Only a season after finishing 92-70 and even making it as far as the American League Championship Series where they pushed the Houston Astros to six games, the Red Sox are stuck at the bottom of the ever-competitive AL East with a 69-74 record. It’s only gotten worse for the Red Sox, as they recently lost to longtime rivals New York Yankees in a quick two-game set, but it was in how they lost that’s gonna break the hearts of Cora and Red Sox fans alike.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Mail

Max Kellerman 'apologizes' after appearing to insinuate St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols has been using PEDs to enable his stunning form at 42... as he asks: 'How does a player turn back the clock like this?'

While Albert Pujols inches closer and closer to 700 career home runs, some in the sports media world are wondering how he got this far in the twilight of his career. Pujols just hit his 697th career home run against the Pirates - passing Alex Rodriguez to take sole possession of 4th place on the MLB's all-time home run leader list.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs pull off something nobody else in MLB has done this year

The pitching was supposed to be impenetrable, the task impossible. Just not the way anyone who has followed National League baseball this year could imagine. Behind stout starting pitching performances from Javier Assad, Adrian Sampson and Drew Smyly, the Cubs went to New York and swept a Mets team with the second-best record in the league — and All-Stars Chris Bassitt and Jacob deGrom starting the first two games.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Albert Pujols hits insane milestone as he continues march to home run no. 700

On the night that two of his teammates made history, St. Louis Cardinals star Albert Pujols decided to join in on the fun. No, Pujols was not able to add to his career home run total to move closer to homer no. 700, but he did reach a new career milestone that only two others […] The post Albert Pujols hits insane milestone as he continues march to home run no. 700 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to death of four-time All-Star

The Major League Baseball world lost one of its all-time great players on Friday as longtime New York Mets star catcher John Stearns has passed away at the age of 71. MLB insider and columnist Jon Heyman of the New York Post announced the news of Stearns’ death on Twitter on Monday morning.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Wacha
Person
Jalen Beeks
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
ClutchPoints

Angels’ loss to Guardians places them in rare territory, adds fuel to Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani trade rumors

The Los Angeles Angels clinched their seventh consecutive losing season following their 5-3 defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday. Angels reporter Taylor Blake Ward revealed that the Halos entered unfortunate and rare company as a result of the loss. “Angels clinched their seventh consecutive losing season today, it is tied with […] The post Angels’ loss to Guardians places them in rare territory, adds fuel to Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Spun

Rumors Swirling About NFL Owner Potentially Selling His Team

NFL teams don't go on the market very often, but another one could become available in the next few years. Longtime New York area radio host Mike Francesa suggested the New York Jets could become the next NFL team to hit the market. In a conversation with Mike Tannenbaum, Francesa said he's heard "rumblings" about the franchise going for sale.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Mlb Playoffs#The Boston Red Sox#Weei Com#The Red Sox#Fip
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge makes girl’s front row seats completely worth it with epic moment after HR

Aaron Judge is having a truly historic season. On Tuesday, the Yankees superstar slugged two more home runs, bringing his season total up to 57. He is just four home runs away from a New York record set by Roger Maris. It’s also the record for most in a season, as believed by many baseball […] The post Aaron Judge makes girl’s front row seats completely worth it with epic moment after HR appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
NBC Sports

Tomase: The numbers suggest that Bogaerts is getting PAID this winter

The Red Sox live by the numbers, and in the case of Xander Bogaerts, they may die by them, too. Anyone paying attention knows that Bogaerts hasn't had a great year by his standards. He might only hit 15 homers, he's batting just .182 with two outs and runners in scoring position, and his disappearing act for about a month between July and August coincided with the Red Sox falling hopelessly out of contention.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Cardinals showered Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina with ‘nasty stuff’ after historic night

Last night, the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers by a score of 4-1. Not only was this game significant in the standings, pushing the Cardinals eight games ahead of the Brewers in the NL Central, but it was also a historical outing for two Cardinals greats. Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright started their […] The post Cardinals showered Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina with ‘nasty stuff’ after historic night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Aaron Boone drops pivotal Harrison Bader injury update

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone shared a pivotal injury update on outfielder Harrison Bader, per Marly Rivera. Rivera reported that Boone said Bader is expected to play in rehab games this weekend and could debut for the Yankees as soon as Tuesday. Bader has yet to play with the...
MLB
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
199K+
Followers
110K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy