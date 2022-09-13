ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

11Alive

Three dogs stolen in PAWS Atlanta rescue shelter break-in

ATLANTA — A DeKalb County rescue shelter reported a break-in early Friday morning and said three dogs had been stolen from the facility. According to PAWS Atlanta, two buildings were broken into around 2:30 a.m. by a man who avoided being filmed directly on their security cameras, leading them to believe he was familiar with the facility to the point of knowing where they'd be.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

DeKalb County animal shelter broken into overnight, 3 dogs taken

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - A DeKalb County animal shelter was broken into overnight and several dogs were taken. A man broke into the PAWS Atlanta animal shelter at 5287 Covington Highway in Decatur and stole three dogs, including two pit bull mix puppies and a Yorkie, according to the shelter. One other dog was found wandering nearby and is believed to have been dropped by the thief.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Grady to get $130M aid package to help offset AMC closure

ATLANTA — Grady Hospital will get a $130 million aid package to help it handle the expected influx of patients once Atlanta Medical Center closes on Nov. 1. Governor Brian Kemp, along with Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts and DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond and leaders from area hospitals, made the announcement Thursday morning at the state Capitol.
ATLANTA, GA
POLITICO

‘America’s Blackest city’ struggles with its identity

We’re back with an installment of our Next Great Migration series, where we explore why Black people are leaving major cities — and how that's changing politics and power. From 2000 to 2020, municipalities with significant Black populations have turned decidedly less Black. Places like Washington and Chicago have been grappling with a shift away from longstanding Black political power structures.
ATLANTA, GA
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Historic Capitol View apartments reopen after renovation for affordable housing

Columbia Residential hosted a grand opening this week for  Columbia at Capitol View, a historic apartment complex newly renovated for affordable housing in Southwest Atlanta. Located near the Atlanta BeltLine Westside Trail, the Art Deco-style Capitol View Apartments were originally built in 1948 for World War II veterans and their families. Comprised of 120 one […] The post Historic Capitol View apartments reopen after renovation for affordable housing appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
