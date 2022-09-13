Read full article on original website
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County homeJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Eli Manning makes stop in Forsyth County for store grand openingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
They faced foreclosure; their HOA treasurer benefited
At a townhome neighborhood in DeKalb, the homeowner’s association for years was controlled by real estate investors who ...
If a pet makes noise for more than 10 minutes, owners could face concequences - if this ordinance passes
ATLANTA — Neighbors who believe they live next to a loud pet might be able to use a city ordinance more often - if an amendment passes. Atlanta City councilmember Dustin Hills has proposed a change to the Nuisance Animal Ordinance. In the interest of public safety and "to...
Clayton leaders question $559k charge for county building at The Roman
Clayton County has paid the team behind a speculative high-rise project more than a half-million dollars for design work for a future county-owned small business development center.
Jackson woman finds hundreds of dollars accidently placed in lunch bag, returns to restaurant
JACKSON, Georgia — A woman in Jackson, Georgia, is being praised by local police for her integrity upon discovering something in her fast food bag that most would be tempted to keep for themselves. According to their Facebook post, Joann Oliver discovered $543.10 in cash underneath her sandwich after...
Judge Slashes $100M Payout To Elderly Black Man Paralyzed By Atlanta Cop For Panhandling
A judge wiped out the $60 million the city of Atlanta was ordered to pay in a $100 million ruling after a cop's Tasering left Jerry Blasingame paralyzed. The post Judge Slashes $100M Payout To Elderly Black Man Paralyzed By Atlanta Cop For Panhandling appeared first on NewsOne.
'We do this because it's who we are' | Community rallies behind Douglas County first responders
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — The battle cry for a group of Douglas County EMS workers and firefighters is a simple, but important one. "We do this because it's who we are." And thanks to a Facebook post, it's now a rallying cry for their community. The post comes during a tough but proud time for first responders.
Three dogs stolen in PAWS Atlanta rescue shelter break-in
ATLANTA — A DeKalb County rescue shelter reported a break-in early Friday morning and said three dogs had been stolen from the facility. According to PAWS Atlanta, two buildings were broken into around 2:30 a.m. by a man who avoided being filmed directly on their security cameras, leading them to believe he was familiar with the facility to the point of knowing where they'd be.
CBS 46
DeKalb County animal shelter broken into overnight, 3 dogs taken
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - A DeKalb County animal shelter was broken into overnight and several dogs were taken. A man broke into the PAWS Atlanta animal shelter at 5287 Covington Highway in Decatur and stole three dogs, including two pit bull mix puppies and a Yorkie, according to the shelter. One other dog was found wandering nearby and is believed to have been dropped by the thief.
Grady to get $130M aid package to help offset AMC closure
ATLANTA — Grady Hospital will get a $130 million aid package to help it handle the expected influx of patients once Atlanta Medical Center closes on Nov. 1. Governor Brian Kemp, along with Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts and DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond and leaders from area hospitals, made the announcement Thursday morning at the state Capitol.
Rockdale County Sheriff wants to return this lost, folded American flag to its owner
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is looking to return a lost folded American flag. The flag was found Wednesday near the intersection of Iris Drive and Sigman Road. The sheriff's office believes it could've fallen out of someone's car while they were driving. A folded...
Mary Norwood says city neglects Buckhead; the mayor’s office hits back
Mayor Andre Dickens’ office privately pushed back this week after Mary Norwood — the two-time mayoral candidate who made a return to the Atlanta City Council this year — publicly criticized the city government and accused officials of neglecting Buckhead.
POLITICO
‘America’s Blackest city’ struggles with its identity
We’re back with an installment of our Next Great Migration series, where we explore why Black people are leaving major cities — and how that's changing politics and power. From 2000 to 2020, municipalities with significant Black populations have turned decidedly less Black. Places like Washington and Chicago have been grappling with a shift away from longstanding Black political power structures.
'He was every good thing in this world' | Wife's letter read at Cobb deputy's funeral
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The wife of Cobb County Deputy Marshall Samual Ervin, Jr. remembered him Thursday as "every good thing in this world" in a letter read during his services. Ervin was killed in the line of duty last week, one of two Cobb sheriff's deputies shot as...
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
Ga. woman picking up lunch at fast food drive-thru gets sandwich, bag of cash
BUTTS COUNTY — A Georgia woman who went to grab a sandwich at a Jackson fast food drive-thru ended up with an unexpected side: a stack of cool, hard cash. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Jackson Police Department said Joann Oliver went to...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Was the shutdown of an Atlanta’s Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant racially motivated?
In 2017, Atlanta’s Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant filed a lawsuit against Dekalb County, stating that the restaurant’s shutdown violated the company's constitutional rights to equal protection. Five years later, 11th Circuit judges are deciding wether or not that was the case, and if business can be the victim racially-motivated discrimination.
Mother wants answers after daughter’s hair ripped from scalp at school
ATLANTA — A local mother wants answers after she said her daughter was attacked at school. Kennethia Brown told Channel 2 Action News another student, pulled her daughter’s hair from her scalp during a fight. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The incident, happened...
Historic Capitol View apartments reopen after renovation for affordable housing
Columbia Residential hosted a grand opening this week for Columbia at Capitol View, a historic apartment complex newly renovated for affordable housing in Southwest Atlanta. Located near the Atlanta BeltLine Westside Trail, the Art Deco-style Capitol View Apartments were originally built in 1948 for World War II veterans and their families. Comprised of 120 one […] The post Historic Capitol View apartments reopen after renovation for affordable housing appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Zesto on Piedmont to close permanently
Atlanta mainstay Zesto on Piedmont Road will close after more than 50 years.
Bears caught on camera passing through metro Atlanta front yards
ROSWELL, Ga. — If you’re traveling through the north Georgia mountains, you might expect to see a bear or two casually walking around. If you’re in metro Atlanta, the chance of spotting of a bear is much lower. But after several sightings in the area, that chance isn’t zero.
