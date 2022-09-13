ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

k105.com

7-year-old who perished in foster care in Louisville died from positional asphyxia. Facility statement indicates 2 employees involved in restraining victim.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death of a seven-year-old who died in foster care at a Louisville family services facility. The coroner’s office said Ja’Ceon Terry died of positional asphyxia with the manner of death being homicide, according to a report released to multiple media outlets.
LOUISVILLE, KY
clayconews.com

DOUBLE FATALITY COLLISION ON HIGHWAY 52 IN MADISON COUNTY, KENTUCKY

RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that, KSP Post 7,Richmond is investigating a fatal collision that occurred just before 4:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the intersection of Lancaster Road (KY-52) and Malachi Drive in Madison County. The initial investigation indicates a 2013 Ford...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
k105.com

KSP searching for murder suspect

Kentucky State Police is searching for a murder suspect. Police said that on Wednesday night at approximately 11:45, troopers were dispatched to a shooting on Patrick Hollow Road, about five miles northeast of Williamsburg in Whitley County. The preliminary investigation revealed that 48-year-old Martin A. Canada and 31-year-old Kyle W....
WILLIAMSBURG, KY
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Lexington, KY
WTVQ

2 die in Madison County crash, KSP investigating

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two men died Wednesday in a crash in Madison County. According to Kentucky State Police, 74-year-old James Jackson was driving on KY-52 when he crossed the center line and hit a car driven by 62-year-old Matt Spaulding. Jackson was taken to a local hospital where...
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Two people killed in Madison County crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are dead after a crash in Madison County. According to Kentucky State Police, the crash happened Wednesday afternoon, around 4, at the intersection of Lancaster Road (KY-52) and Malachi Drive. KSP says 74-year-old James Jackson was driving a car east on KY-52 when...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Ky. man accused of hitting woman with his car after smoking marijuana

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A Richmond man is accused of hitting a woman with his car. The crash happened Monday on US 421 in Berea. According to the Richmond Register, KSP troopers say Derrick Hurt drove off the road after smoking marijuana and hit the victim. The woman’s current condition...
BEREA, KY
foxlexington.com

State Street property damages: Police looking to identify 7 suspects

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is looking to identify some of the individuals connected to the property damage caused after the University of Kentucky won against the University of Florida. After UK’s upset against Florida, videos of students and fans circulated on social media showing...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington police working with Crime Stoppers to find wanted woman

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A burglary suspect is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington Police recently identified the woman in this photo as 45-year-old Deborah McCollum. Now that she has an active warrant on a burglary charge, the police have reached out to Crime Stoppers for help finding her.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
GARRARD COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington residents concerned with public safety shortage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Some Lexington residents are expressing concern about how long it takes someone to answer a 911 call. A problem they said has gotten worse this summer. This is amid staffing shortages not only with the police department but in the 911 call center. “I...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington grandmother talks about UK Hospital arrests

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two armed men were arrested at UK Hospital Saturday night as victims of a shooting on Georgetown Road were being transported in. Now, the grandmother of the arrested subjects is speaking up, saying there is more to the story. Andre Maxberry pleads for the...
LEXINGTON, KY
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on continued economic growth, the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky, the newly updated COVID-19 booster, the Rockport Bridge Rehabilitation Rail Project and more. He also named the officers and troopers awarded at Kentucky State Police’s annual sworn awards ceremony as Team...
FRANKFORT, KY
k105.com

Central Ky. high school teacher arrested for driving to school drunk

A Garrard County High School teacher has been arrested after being accused of driving to school drunk, and having a wreck in the process. The Garrard County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Chelsea Denny, of Lancaster, for DUI (aggravating circumstances) on Tuesday morning. Deputies responded to the school after receiving...
GARRARD COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

FIRST-PERSON: Gospel light shines bright on my old Eastern Kentucky home

Most people know by now that on July 27, 2022, historic levels of rain fell on Southeastern Kentucky taking the lives, homes, and livelihoods of many. As an Eastern Kentucky native, born and raised in Red Fox, Kentucky, my heart continues to ache with much grief as I witness the magnitude of the loss and trauma that so many image bearers in the region continue to experience because of the flood.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

UK, Lexington police plan to increase patrols near campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The University of Kentucky announced campus police and the Lexington Police Department will partner to conquer safety concerns in and around campus. UK said beginning Thursday, officers will increase patrols from Wednesdays through Saturdays for the foreseeable future. “The safety of the campus community...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Dog found in bad condition getting back on 4 paws

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A dog was found injured and bleeding outside of the Lexington Humane Society. Despite his struggles, Fritz the bully mix is happy to be alive. Fritz has captured the hearts of shelter staff and the community. A tragic backstory comes with his happy exterior. Fritz was found outside of the shelter’s administration building tied to one of the cat houses with a shoestring, sitting in a pool of his blood. He was suffering from a prolapsed urethra.
LEXINGTON, KY

