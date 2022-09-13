Read full article on original website
Related
k105.com
7-year-old who perished in foster care in Louisville died from positional asphyxia. Facility statement indicates 2 employees involved in restraining victim.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death of a seven-year-old who died in foster care at a Louisville family services facility. The coroner’s office said Ja’Ceon Terry died of positional asphyxia with the manner of death being homicide, according to a report released to multiple media outlets.
clayconews.com
DOUBLE FATALITY COLLISION ON HIGHWAY 52 IN MADISON COUNTY, KENTUCKY
RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that, KSP Post 7,Richmond is investigating a fatal collision that occurred just before 4:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the intersection of Lancaster Road (KY-52) and Malachi Drive in Madison County. The initial investigation indicates a 2013 Ford...
k105.com
KSP searching for murder suspect
Kentucky State Police is searching for a murder suspect. Police said that on Wednesday night at approximately 11:45, troopers were dispatched to a shooting on Patrick Hollow Road, about five miles northeast of Williamsburg in Whitley County. The preliminary investigation revealed that 48-year-old Martin A. Canada and 31-year-old Kyle W....
foxlexington.com
Lexington police searching for escaped inmate
The Lexington Police Department is searching for an inmate that escaped Thursday morning. Lexington police said they are searching for an inmate let out on a pass, but never returned.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVQ
2 die in Madison County crash, KSP investigating
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two men died Wednesday in a crash in Madison County. According to Kentucky State Police, 74-year-old James Jackson was driving on KY-52 when he crossed the center line and hit a car driven by 62-year-old Matt Spaulding. Jackson was taken to a local hospital where...
WKYT 27
Two people killed in Madison County crash
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are dead after a crash in Madison County. According to Kentucky State Police, the crash happened Wednesday afternoon, around 4, at the intersection of Lancaster Road (KY-52) and Malachi Drive. KSP says 74-year-old James Jackson was driving a car east on KY-52 when...
WKYT 27
Ky. man accused of hitting woman with his car after smoking marijuana
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A Richmond man is accused of hitting a woman with his car. The crash happened Monday on US 421 in Berea. According to the Richmond Register, KSP troopers say Derrick Hurt drove off the road after smoking marijuana and hit the victim. The woman’s current condition...
foxlexington.com
State Street property damages: Police looking to identify 7 suspects
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is looking to identify some of the individuals connected to the property damage caused after the University of Kentucky won against the University of Florida. After UK’s upset against Florida, videos of students and fans circulated on social media showing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxlexington.com
Lexington police working with Crime Stoppers to find wanted woman
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A burglary suspect is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington Police recently identified the woman in this photo as 45-year-old Deborah McCollum. Now that she has an active warrant on a burglary charge, the police have reached out to Crime Stoppers for help finding her.
WKYT 27
Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
foxlexington.com
Lexington residents concerned with public safety shortage
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Some Lexington residents are expressing concern about how long it takes someone to answer a 911 call. A problem they said has gotten worse this summer. This is amid staffing shortages not only with the police department but in the 911 call center. “I...
q95fm.net
Kentucky State Police Searching for Man Wanted for Promoting Contraband, Violating Parole and Being in Possession of a Firearm.
Kentucky State Police on Wednesday announced on Facebook, they are searching for a 35 year old man with the name Joseph Thomas. Thomas is wanted for promoting contraband, violating parole, and being in possession of a firearm. If you have any information on his location, please call Kentucky State Police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxlexington.com
Lexington grandmother talks about UK Hospital arrests
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two armed men were arrested at UK Hospital Saturday night as victims of a shooting on Georgetown Road were being transported in. Now, the grandmother of the arrested subjects is speaking up, saying there is more to the story. Andre Maxberry pleads for the...
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on continued economic growth, the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky, the newly updated COVID-19 booster, the Rockport Bridge Rehabilitation Rail Project and more. He also named the officers and troopers awarded at Kentucky State Police’s annual sworn awards ceremony as Team...
k105.com
Central Ky. high school teacher arrested for driving to school drunk
A Garrard County High School teacher has been arrested after being accused of driving to school drunk, and having a wreck in the process. The Garrard County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Chelsea Denny, of Lancaster, for DUI (aggravating circumstances) on Tuesday morning. Deputies responded to the school after receiving...
kentuckytoday.com
FIRST-PERSON: Gospel light shines bright on my old Eastern Kentucky home
Most people know by now that on July 27, 2022, historic levels of rain fell on Southeastern Kentucky taking the lives, homes, and livelihoods of many. As an Eastern Kentucky native, born and raised in Red Fox, Kentucky, my heart continues to ache with much grief as I witness the magnitude of the loss and trauma that so many image bearers in the region continue to experience because of the flood.
foxlexington.com
UK, Lexington police plan to increase patrols near campus
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The University of Kentucky announced campus police and the Lexington Police Department will partner to conquer safety concerns in and around campus. UK said beginning Thursday, officers will increase patrols from Wednesdays through Saturdays for the foreseeable future. “The safety of the campus community...
foxlexington.com
Dog found in bad condition getting back on 4 paws
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A dog was found injured and bleeding outside of the Lexington Humane Society. Despite his struggles, Fritz the bully mix is happy to be alive. Fritz has captured the hearts of shelter staff and the community. A tragic backstory comes with his happy exterior. Fritz was found outside of the shelter’s administration building tied to one of the cat houses with a shoestring, sitting in a pool of his blood. He was suffering from a prolapsed urethra.
WKYT 27
Ky. daycare worker facing charges after baby taken to hospital with brain bleeds
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman who is expected to take care of children is now facing charges. Tyeisha Smith is a daycare worker in Madison County. She’s now charged with child abuse after a baby was taken to UK Children’s Hospital with brain bleeds. Jail records...
k105.com
KSP looking for armed, dangerous felon in connection with body being found in burned building
Kentucky State Police is searching for an armed and dangerous felon in connection with a body being found in a burned building in Lee County. The skeletal remains of 52-year-old Tamika L. McDaniel, of Beattyville, were found in the burned building on Hwy 52 on September 6. State police are...
Comments / 0