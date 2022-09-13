Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
CCC ranks high for best choice for vets
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Central Community College is the top choice for veterans among all Nebraska colleges and universities. That’s according to the Military Times Best for Vets: Colleges rankings for 2022. The list is comprised of both four-year and two-year universities and colleges nationwide and focuses on...
KSNB Local4
Kearney Regional Medical Center looking to hire
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Are you looking for a job in the medical field? The Kearney Regional Medical Center is hosting an on-site job fair Wednesday night. It will be from 5 to 7 p.m. where you can come out to learn about a variety of job opportunities available, from entry level to licensed roles. Full-time, part-time and PRN positions are available.
KSNB Local4
Younes credits staff, family during Crowne Plaza ribbon cutting
KEARNEY, Neb. (NCN) - If anyone actually wore a crown while at a Crowne Plaza hotel, it would be fitting for it to be Paul Younes. Or at least it would have been appropriate at Wednesday’s ribbon cutting. Kearney’s Chamber of Commerce President and the city’s mayor heaped praise on the Younes Hospitality President, and the national IHG representative called him the best hotel owner she’s ever worked with.
NebraskaTV
Hastings names city administrator finalists
HASTINGS, Neb. — The City of Hastings has named the four finalist for the city administrator position. Shawn Metcalf, city manager and CEO for Rawlins, Wyoming. Eric Rindfleisch, city administrator for Onalaska, Wisconsin. Matthew Schmitz, director of community and economic development in Lansing, Kansas. The city council had narrowed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSNB Local4
Good Sam Village - Hastings to host Samfest 2022
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It began with one man, a small home in Arthur, North Dakota and a passion for healing through ministry and compassionate quality care. 100 years later, The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society, strongly rooted in faith and selfless dedication to those we serve, has branched out across the US with over 200 locations and 16,000 employees, touching the hearts of countless residents, clients and their loved ones.
KSNB Local4
Saturday’s UNK Band Day Parade showcases schools from across state
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - A staple of the fall marching season, the event is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Kearney. The parade route begins at 21st Street and Third Avenue, follows Third Avenue south to Railroad Street, heads east to Central Avenue, then turns north before ending at the intersection of Central Avenue and 24th Street.
unothegateway.com
OPINION: Nebraska high school violates students’ right to freedom of press by cutting student newspaper
In May of 2022, Marcus Pennell published an article regarding Florida’s “don’t say gay” law to a newly created LGBTQ-dedicated section of his high school newspaper. The new column, which would feature two stories, discussed the school’s administration declaring a new rule, which stated that students were required to be referred to by their birth names and the pronouns that aligned with their sex rather than their gender identity. Administration at Northwest High School claimed the new rule was due to preferred names and pronouns being “too controversial.”
KSNB Local4
City council approves Conestoga Mall area blighted study proposal
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Big changes may be on the way to the Conestoga Mall Area. In a unanimous 10-0 vote Tuesday night, Grand Island city council members voted to approve a measure that could lead to a study to determine whether or not the mall property is ‘extremely blighted.’
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSNB Local4
Hastings narrows search for city administrator
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The City of Hastings is one step closer into finding a new city administrator. The Hastings City Council narrowed down the candidates by choosing four people and three alternates during its meeting Monday night. The name of those selected will remain anonymous for the time being.
KSNB Local4
‘Samfest 2022′ celebrates several milestones
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hundreds of people took to the streets in Hastings to celebrate over six decades of service. Samfest 2022 honored not only Good Samaritan Village’s 65th anniversary but also celebrated Good Samaritan Society as a whole for 100 years of service to the nation. The day...
Sand Hills Express
800+ Youth Participate at Nebraska State Fair Pedal Pull
Saylor Foley, 5, an Anselmo-Merna kindergartner, placed 4th out of 55 five year old girls and has qualified for a trip to Nationals. GRAND ISLAND–On Saturday, September 3, 815 youth pedal pullers convened at the State Fair to compete at the Nebraska State Pedal Pull. These pullers range in...
klkntv.com
Fall-themed events in Nebraska can keep whole family busy this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Fall is officially just one week away, and there are plenty of events for the whole family to celebrate. » On Friday, Kinkaider Brewing in Grand Island is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration. There will be games and competitions, like cornhole ax throwing, throughout the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSNB Local4
NPPD planning new transmission line for Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (NCN) - Nebraska Public Power District is making plans to build a new transmission line to serve Kearney. NPPD officials presented details about the Kearney Power Project to the county board and city council on Tuesday. The new line will carry 115,000 volts between the Tower substation in west Kearney, and the TechOne substation on the east side.
KSNB Local4
$4.77 million bid approved for Kearney airport terminal expansion
KEARNEY, Neb. (NCN) - Kearney is moving forward with plans to add on to its airport terminal. The Kearney City Council awarded the terminal construction bid to RMV Construction for $4.77 million at its meeting Tuesday night. The decision approves an expansion project that was scaled back after the lone bid for the original plan came in more than $7 million over budget.
KSNB Local4
Minden company competes in ‘Coolest thing made in Nebraska’ contest
MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - What is the coolest thing made in Nebraska? That’s a question that the Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance wants to find out with a competition underway. Manufacturers around the state are submitting items they’ve made locally that they think fits the bill. Royal Engineered Composites is...
KSNB Local4
New sculpture a ‘point of Loper pride’ on UNK campus
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Mark Lundeen doesn’t have an official name for his latest creation. He simply calls it “The Loper.”. That’s a fitting title for an extraordinary piece that will become an instant landmark on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. The 10-feet-tall, more than 1,200-pound pronghorn antelope sculpture was installed Tuesday near the west edge of Randall Hall.
Kearney Hub
Downtown Kearney streets to temporarily close Saturday
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney announces that the following streets will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday. • Third Avenue from the south side of West 21st Street to North Railroad Street. • North Railroad Street from Third Avenue to Central Avenue. • Central...
KSNB Local4
Omaha man charged with attempted murder in York
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - An Omaha man is facing an attempted murder charge after another man ended up with stab wounds to his neck, bicep and back in York. Sergio Mier Torres is charged with three felony charges out of York County, including attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
KSNB Local4
40 North Tap + Grill temporarily closed
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A popular restaurant in downtown Grand Island is closing for the time being. 40 North Tap + Grille is temporarily closed following the retirement of owners Jay and Jan Vavricek. In a post shared by a Grand Island food Facebook group, it said the restaurant...
News Channel Nebraska
Boone County third-grade girl found
ALBION, Neb. -- The Boone County Sheriff's Office said they have safely located Airendella Loughman. Around midnight, the Sheriff's Office made the announcement that they found 9-year-old, Airendella. According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, the third-grader went missing Tuesday afternoon. The Sheriff's Office and Boone Central Schools thanked those...
Comments / 0