This Massachusetts Town Just Lost Their Dunkin’ and People Are Freaking Out!
One of the great benefits about living in Massachusetts is having access to so many Dunkin's. The coffee and donut franchise, which originated here in the Bay State (Quincy, MA) is conveniently located throughout most parts of the state. But what would happen if you lost your Dunkin' stores? One particular Massachusetts town if finding out and people are freaking out in their dismay.
Did You Know the Tallest Waterfall in Massachusetts is in the Berkshires?
As we continue to approach the official change of seasons into Fall, it continues to turn into one of the most beautiful times of the year in the Berkshires. Of course, there is lots of exploring to do around the region during this time of year. And maybe one of those spots you will find yourself exploring is the tallest waterfall throughout all of Massachusetts, since it is right here in the Berkshires.
3 Bed Bath & Beyonds Are Closing in MA, But Not In the Berkshires
What's not to love at Bed Bath & Beyond? They have stuff for your bedroom, your bedroom, and everything else beyond that, hence the name. But recently, Bed Bath & Beyond unfortunately announced that it was closing three of its stores across Massachusetts. However, none of those three are the location in the Berkshires that remains open.
Governor Baker announces how, when, and about how much of a refund taxpayers in Massachusetts will receive
BOSTON – Following the State Auditor’s certification yesterday that Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) net state tax revenues exceeded allowable revenues per Chapter 62F by $2.941 billion, the Baker-Polito Administration has announced details regarding the return of this excess revenue to taxpayers. “Stronger-than expected state tax revenues have led...
Mass. Reports 7,936 New COVID-19 Cases This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 7,936 new COVID-19 cases and 37 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,860,512 cases and 20,206 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 182 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a...
Mass. Police Departments, Including Some In The Berkshires, Receive Major Funding
I'm not sure if you've heard yet, Berkshire County, but if not, allow me to spread the good news. Thanks to the Baker-Polito Administration, some police departments all throughout the state are going to receive some funding to improve road safety. And that includes some police departments right here in the Berkshires!
$1 million Powerball winner sold at Market Basket in Massachusetts
A lottery player in Massachusetts won a $1 million Powerball prize Wednesday. The ticket was sold at a Market Basket in Lowell, according to the lottery. However, there was no Powerball jackpot winner Wednesday. Instead, the lottery prize increases to $225 million ahead of Saturday’s drawing. Overall, there were...
The Oldest Bar In Massachusetts
Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
Massachusetts taxpayers to get 13% refund of 2021 taxes in November
BOSTON - More than three million Massachusetts taxpayers will be getting some money back from the state starting in November, Governor Charlie Baker announced Friday.Massachusetts is returning $2.941 billion in excessive revenue to taxpayers, thanks to an obscure law from 1986. The ballot question called "Chapter 62F" allows for tax rebates when the state budget is overflowing.State Auditor Suzanne Bump cleared the way Thursday for the refunds to go out and Baker announced details Friday about how people will get their money later this fall."In general, eligible taxpayers will receive a credit in the form of a refund that is...
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Most Snow Each Year
We're not even technically in the fall season yet but we're already talking about that devilish four-letter word in Massachusetts. Yes, snow. I figure, why not? If the stores can start promoting and selling Christmas items early, we can certainly talk about snow. Some Massachusetts Folks Love the Winter Season.
These 12 Spots Have the Most Car Accidents in Massachusetts
Buckle Up, Bay State – especially if you’re driving in these 12 locations. (PS – ALWAYS buckle up obviously!) According to new info released by MassDOT these are the 12 “crashiest” spots in Massachusetts – that is, the locations that have had the most car accidents. I lived very near #1 on the list and let me tell you, they ain’t kiddin’! Drive safe out there!
3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts appear on closing list
BOSTON - Three Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts appear on a "store closings" list posted to the struggling retailer's website.Stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are on the 2022 closings list, which says it was updated this month. WBZ-TV has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond for a timeline of the planned closures. Click here to see the list of stores closing.At the end of August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of staff. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has 20 locations in Massachusetts and eight in New Hampshire, according to its website. "The Company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores," Bed Bath & Beyond stated in a news release. The list available on the website names 56 stores slated for closure.The company said last month that sales are down 26% for the second quarter of the fiscal 2022 year compared to 2021. Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond was accused of turning off AC in stores to save money as sales plummeted. Bed Bath & Beyond told CNN that any changes in store temperature guidelines did not come from corporate.
How Big and Where is the Biggest House in Massachusetts?
Don't be confused by the size of this single-family home. Yes, it's over 54,000 square feet of living space including indoors and outdoors, but the original owner was an expansionist. One of the Central Pacific Railroad founders, Mark Hopkins, built the house in 1887 for his wife Mary, according to The Berkshire Eagle.
5 Massachusetts Landmarks That Are Changing Their Name, One’s In the Berkshires
What's in a name? Not necessarily the best things, apparently. There are 650 geographical fixtures and historical landmarks across the country that will be getting name changes. These name changes are due to the federal efforts from U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to follow through on removing the derogatory term 'squaw' from being used. In Massachusetts, there are five landmarks getting a name change. One of those landmarks happens to be in the Berkshires.
Visit One Of The Top 5 Tiniest Towns In the Berkshires
The beautiful Berkshires has a mecca of villages and small towns that are truly worth your while to take a drive and explore the scenery and charm they have to offer as they attract visitors from a local and national front. And what better opportunity to take a day trip as the fall foliage is ready to bring it's resplendent display to our vicinity. Without further ado, here are the Top 5 "smallest towns" in Berkshire county:
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Massachusetts
A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Massachusetts. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Union Oyster House as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Located on the Freedom Trail, near Faneuil Hall, Boston’s Union Oyster House...
Conrad’s Law walk draws about 150
The family of Conrad Roy III, who died by suicide in 2014 at the urging of someone he knew, held an awareness/memorial 5K walk/run on Saturday, 9/10/22 at Fort Phoenix in Fairhaven, to gain support for “Conrad’s Law,” which would make suicide coercion illegal in Massachusetts. The state is one of only seven that do not have a law on the books.
What Are The “Drunkest” Cities In Maine And New Hampshire?
Unless a town is either loaded with bars, like Las Vegas, or completely "dry", we can't really logically call one town or city "drunker" than any other. But, let's face it, there are towns and cities in every state whose residents are perceived as being more prone to getting their drink on.
State officials shut down illegal Quincy daycare
QUINCY, Mass. — Authorities shut down an illegal daycare at a Quincy residence on Wednesday afternoon. The Department of Early Education and Care (EEC) says they received a complaint of unlicensed care in the area of 65 Burgin Parkway. With the assistance of Quincy Police, officials responded to the home and found that illegal care was occurring, according to an EEC spokesperson.
MSPCA warns Massachusetts residents about increase in coyote activity, safety of pets
“With an increase of coyote interactions all over the news lately, many of us with small pets are feeling frightened, unsure of what we can do to protect ourselves and our pets. We are here to arm you with knowledge so that you can feel confident in your ability to avoid conflict with coyotes.
