NewsChannel 36
Gov. Hochul Signs Legislation Expanding Access to PSLF program across NY
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation to expand access to the federal Pubic Service Loan Forgiveness program across New York. According to the governor's office, the bill removes barriers to accessing the program by clearing up the legal definitions of key terms such as "certifying employment" and "public service employer."
NewsChannel 36
Second round of childcare provider stabilization grants expected to keep providers doors open
ALBANY, NY (WENY)--Starting on the first of the new year, New York childcare providers and families will become eligible for a second round of federally funded stabilization grants. The funding will include families earning up to 300 percent of the poverty level, which extends eligibility to an estimated 394,000 young...
State Announces Completion Of $26 Million Affordable Housing Development In Oswego
OSWEGO – Governor Kathy Hochul yesterday announced the completion of a $26 million affordable and supportive housing development in the city of Oswego. Lock 7 Apartments, located at 220 E. 1st St., features 80 affordable apartments, including 40 units reserved for individuals and families experiencing homelessness. The building is the third state-funded affordable housing development in Oswego to open this year.
Power 93.7 WBLK
Can Deposit Going To 10 Cents In New York State?
Vice President Harris was in Western New York this week and had much to say about green energy. Many are trying to get the United States to lower it's carbon footprint as electric vehicles become more popular and New York State starts to limit or eliminate fossil fuel dependency. But...
NewsChannel 36
Gov. Kathy Hochul expands trade in NY through new Caribbean office
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Last week Gov. Kathy Hochul expanded trade for New York state businesses in the Caribbean. The new foreign office will help New York state companies with international sales and exporting their products and services to the Caribbean region. “It will be a win-win, in every aspect of...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Launch Of NY's $200 Million Seed Funding Grant for Early-Stage Businesses Impacted By COVID-19
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the applications portal for the first-in-the-nation Seed Funding Grant Program, created as part of the FY2023 budget, will open on September 14. The program provides flexible grants to support early stage, micro and small businesses in a still recovering New York State economy. The program will ensure that small businesses that opened shortly before or during the COVID-19 pandemic will have the funds to continue to operate and grow.
New York State Could Soon Give You More Cash Back When Recycling Bottles
Do you recycle? I recycle everything that can be recycled. Paper, plastics (ones that are accepted of course), and cans and bottles for the return money. I mean really, if I'm paying for the deposit, I want it back, right? Gimme my five cents. It adds up, especially when I wait to return my bottles and cans with about five trash bags full. That money adds up.
Does This Mark The End Of COVID Pandemic In New York?
A recent move made by Gov. Kathy Hochul shows the COVID pandemic may be over in New York State. Gov. Hochul confirmed she will not be extending the COVID-19 state disaster emergency. COVID State Disaster Emergency Not Extended. "I will not be renewing them this time. We’re in a different...
longisland.com
NY State Accepting Applications for Over $3 Billion in Federal Funding to Boost Resiliency, Mitigate Impacts of Climate Change
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that state agencies, counties, cities, towns, villages and tribal governments throughout New York State can now apply for new funding to support initiatives designed to boost resiliency and mitigate the effects of climate change, including the threats of flash flooding, wildfires and hurricanes. This year, FEMA will make up to $2.295 billion available to states through the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant program and up to $800 million through the Flood Mitigation Assistance grant program. As September marks National Preparedness Month, Governor Hochul also encouraged New Yorkers to assess their own personal preparedness so they can remain safe before, during and after a disaster.
Two Cigarette Companies Must Pay New York State $50 Million
Two cigarette companies owe New York State the hefty amount of $50 million. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, that the companies have entered an agreement with the state to pay back taxes. The companies allegedly sold cigarettes in the state without paying the required state excise taxes.
New Banking Scam Impacting Western New York
Once again anyone in Western New York who banks online, which is most people, is being warned about the latest scam to steal your money. I recently got an email from my bank telling me about the new "Pay Yourself" scam where scammers are tricking people into sending themselves money using online payment apps like Zelle and Venmo.
Schedule released for NY Cannabis Insider Live event on Sept. 23 in Syracuse
NY Cannabis Insider Live, presented by New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association, will hold a professional cannabis industry half-day conference from 1:00–6:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 at the Rail Line in Syracuse. A networking and cocktail reception will follow. Purchase tickets here. Join us for an afternoon of...
US News and World Report
18 Top Romantic Getaways in New York State
It's nearly impossible not to find love in a state that has served as the backdrop for so many romantic films, spanning "Dirty Dancing" in the Catskills to the countless classics – think "Annie Hall," "When Harry Met Sally," "You've Got Mail" – set in New York City. In popular sitcom "The Office," Pam and Jim tie the knot beneath Niagara Falls, otherwise known as the "Honeymoon Capital of the World."
N.Y. expands program that forgives student loans for public service workers
NEW YORK -- A program to forgive student loans for public service workers in New York is expanding.On Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced she is signing a bill to include in the initiative teachers and faculty who work 30 hours a week.Hochul is also launching a campaign so more people know about it and can apply."The programs are out there. The one that was put in place during the pandemic is about to expire, but people don't know about it. That's why we're here today. Paint the blowhorn, sound the alarm. You need to know about this because this can be life changing for you, your children, and the next generation," Hochul said.Full-time public service workers who make 120 monthly loan payments are eligible to get their debt forgiven.Applicants need to apply before the program expires on Oct. 31.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
New York’s plan to put pot dealers with convictions first in line hits snags
New York State is the first state in the nation to put people with past marijuana-related criminal convictions first in line for legal retail licenses — but those applicants say they’re finding the application, due by Sept. 26, dauntingly complex. Hector Bonilla is one of more than 450...
wxhc.com
Governor Announces $234 Million for Additional Food Assistance in September
For the month of September, Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that an additional $234 million dollars in additional food assistance will be available. The assistance will be available to those enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for the month.
Wicked Halloween Display at Former Jail You Have to See in Central New York
Ghosts, goblins, and spirits have emerged in Central New York from a home that once housed prisoners and is said to be haunted. Every Halloween, there's a house in Whitesboro that is all decked out for the season. It's the home of Michele Baker who's lived at 2 Park Avenue for 22 years. "I have always had a love and obsession with decorating for Halloween," Baker said. "Doing so has such special meaning because this house has so much history. In the 1800's it was a jailhouse and three people were hung there, one of which was a woman, Mary Runkle who was the first woman to be hung in Oneida County."
Upstate NY Workers ‘Won’t Stand For’ This Crazy New Law, Or Will They?
New York employees won't stand for this newly-proposed law. No, wait, I'm actually being serious! A bill has been proposed that would change the way that certain employees, and employers, in New York would operate while on the job. Those who work jobs that require them to be on-their-feet all day, but that might not always need to be standing, are in for a major change.
New York State Thruway Toll Evaders to Have Registration Suspended
The Thruway Authority is no longer going easy on toll evaders. The New York State Thruway is the fifth busiest toll road in the United States, and it's a major route for Hudson Valley travelers, and long-distance travelers, linking the cities of Toronto and Buffalo with Boston and New York City. Operated by the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA), the 496-mile mainline toll road extends from the New York City line at Yonkers to the Pennsylvania state line at Ripley, NY by way of I-87 and I-90through Albany, Syracuse, and Buffalo.
This Is How Much Tax New York State Places On Marijuana Sales
Let's be honest; the real reason New York State legalized adult-use recreational cannabis is due to the potential tax revenue it will produce. Although marijuana was decriminalized, the state fast-tracked approval of the legalization of marijuana after COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the budget. So much money was provided for COVID-19 relief and to protect residents, that the state had few options to recoup the money. Then those in power realized that cannabis (and online sports betting) were the answer. Vices usually are, lol. People spend a lot of money on things like gambling, alcohol, tobacco, sex, drugs, and marijuana.
