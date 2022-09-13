Read full article on original website
Related
wesb.com
West Clarksville Man Charged with Hinsdale Kidnaping
A West Clarksville man was arrested on a state warrant for a Hinsdale kidnapping Thursday. New York State Police arrested 49-year-old David J. Kessler on a warrant for felony second-degree kidnapping. The charge stems from an incident reported in Hinsdale on Sunday.
Elmira man arrested on drug charges after Corning search warrant
An Elmira man has been arrested on felony drug charges after a search warrant was executed in Corning early this morning, according to the Corning Police Department.
NewsChannel 36
Corning Police Make Drug Arrest After Search Warrant
CORNING, NY (WENY) -- Corning police arrested a man from Elmira on drug charges following a "no knock" search warrant on the city's north side Friday morning. Police say around 6:30AM, officers with the Corning Police Department executed the warrant on room #3 at the old Stanton Hotel on Bridge Street, where they seized cash, cocaine, and a large amount of heroin. Officers arrested 30-year-old Marquan Stedman-Jones of Elmira, who is now charged with two counts of 3rd Degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, and one count of 3rd Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon.
wesb.com
Olean Man Arrested on Probation Warrant
An Olean man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Zachary W. Knapp on a violation of probation warrant issued out of the Allegany Town Court. Knapp was remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail without bail.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wesb.com
Olean Woman Charged with A Felony
An Olean woman was charged with a felony on Thursday. Olean Police charged 41-year-old Georgia M. Goodell felony criminal mischief and criminal trespass. Goodell was released with an appearance ticket.
wesb.com
Wellsville Man Arrested on Multiple Felony Drug Charges
A Wellsville man was arrested on multiple felony drug charges Thursday. New York State Police charged 52-year-old Robert L. Mack with two counts of felony criminal possession of meth with intent to sell, two counts of felony criminal sale of a controlled substance and felony criminal sale of methamphetamine. The...
Theft of cash reported at Tioga County home
Wellsboro, Pa. — State police at Mansfield say an unknown suspect broke into a Tioga County home and stole $822 cash. The theft occurred between Aug. 4 and Aug. 8 at a residence on Nessmuk Lane in Delmar Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
ithaca.com
Ithaca Man Arrested On Weapons Charges At CMC Emergency Room
On Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 7:34 p.m., Tompkins County Sheriff's Deputies responded to Cayuga Medical Center, located at 101 Harris B. Dates Drive, for a report of a male with a gun in the Emergency Department waiting room. Deputies were already inside of the Emergency Department for an unrelated matter and rushed into the waiting room.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wwnytv.com
Watertown fire chief testifies again in front of grand jury probing firefighter Peyton Morse’s death
SCHUYLER COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s fire chief returned to Schuyler County to give more grand jury testimony in the death of city firefighter Peyton Morse. Matt Timerman told 7 News he was before the grand jury for about two hours Friday afternoon. This marks the second time...
Pa. State Police looking for trailer theft suspect
TUSCARORA TWP, Pa, (WETM) — Pennsylvania State Police are currently looking for an individual(s) responsible for stealing an enclosed trailer from a property last week. According to police, sometime between the hours of 11 p.m. on Sept. 6 and 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 7, an unknown actor(s) stole a white in color 2022 Trail Master […]
Woodhull man arrested for attempted murder
A Steuben County man has been arrested and charged for attempted murder after a weekend shooting, according to New York State Police.
NewsChannel 36
Man with Gun Arrested in Hospital Emergency Department Waiting Room
9/16 UPDATE: The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office issued a statement Friday, saying the nature of the incident may have been misconstrued in the department's initial news release. The Sheriff's office on Friday said security video showed 40-year-old Java Abdur-Razzaaq going into the facility, and a firearm fell out of his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teen fugitive arrested, charged with 4 felonies for 2021 double shooting in Rochester
At around 9:15 p.m. that evening, officers responded to the 200 block of Lexington Avenue for the report of two males shot.
Bail changed after woman tests positive for methamphetamine
Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County Judge granted a motion to revoke bail for a woman accused of child endangerment. The motion was filed on Sept. 2 after Alicia Marie Hoy tested positive for methamphetamine after a urine test. District Attorney Ryan Gardner requested the 24-year-old's $25,000 unsecured bail be changed to "good" bail. Hoy told Judge Ryan Tira during the hearing Monday that she could not pay the amount....
Rochester man sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for 2021 hatchet murder
Rivera pleaded not guilty to the charges in October 2021 but was found guilty in August 2022.
Chenango Co. men arrested for ghost guns
Two Chenango County men have been arrested for possessing numerous ghost guns and illegal large-capacity magazines.
One Year Later: Where does the Chemung County Torture-Murder case stand?
One year ago today, on September 14, 2021, the first disturbing accusations came out from the District Attorney's Office, claiming a Horseheads man and three others kidnapped, tortured, disfigured, and murdered a man from New York City.
Bradford County man charged with aggravated assault, fraud
Canton, Pa. — A Bradford County man faces a slew of charges that include aggravated assault on a minor and using a dead relative’s EBT card to make multiple purchases throughout the month of July in 2021. It all started when an employee with the Office of the State Inspector General investigated a tip regarding a man using the EBT card of a deceased woman. An investigation showed Shawn Michael Miller, 44, of Canton used the card seven times after a relative passed away on...
cortlandvoice.com
County Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested for possession of crack cocaine
A man was arrested last week after he was found to be in possession of crack cocaine, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The Cortland County Drug Task Force – with assistance from the county sheriff’s office, city police and New York State Police – served a narcotics search warrant the early morning of Sept. 7 on Charles Street in Cortland.
Comments / 1