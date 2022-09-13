ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, NY

Syracuse.com

Auburn YMCA management of Skaneateles center will end in December

Skaneateles, N.Y. — The Auburn YMCA has managed the Skaneateles YMCA & Community Center for over a decade, but that will soon come to an end. Access to both the Auburn YMCA and the Skaneateles center will no longer be available to members by the end of the year, according to an email sent to members. People can either continue their YMCA membership to use the Auburn facilities or join the Skaneateles center to use the Skaneateles facilities.
AUBURN, NY
localsyr.com

Auburn car show raising money for Golisano Children’s Hospital

(WSYR-TV) — It’s time for that second annual Car, Truck, and Bike show in Auburn to benefit Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital. Keeping the cars in tip-top shape is a great way for car lovers to express their passion. Now, it’s also benefiting a good cause. The...
AUBURN, NY
Ithaca, NY
Society
Lansing, NY
Sports
Ithaca, NY
Sports
City
Lansing, NY
City
Ithaca, NY
theithacan.org

Department of Occupational Therapy offers doctoral degree program

In an effort to provide more learning opportunities and further education for students at Ithaca College, the Department of Occupational Therapy (OTD) has implemented a new six-year undergraduate-plus doctoral degree program that will begin in Fall 2023. The program will be the college’s second doctoral program, the first being Doctor...
ITHACA, NY
thecolgatemaroonnews.com

New Diner to Open on Utica St

A new traditional-style American diner is coming to the village of Hamilton at 107 Utica St. and will be opening near the end of October. The diner will serve breakfast and lunch seven days a week, according to owner Aaron Toomath. Toomath has been in the restaurant industry since he...
HAMILTON, NY
Big Frog 104

Enjoy Free Music, Food & Drinks In CNY; All For An Amazing Cause!

A free event for the entire family to enjoy... why wouldn't you want to join in on the fun?. Madison County is proud announce the first-ever Get Your Shot Together Music & Health Festival, set for Sunday, September 18th at Good Nature Farm Brewery. The goal is to celebrate health and good vibes with FREE live music, food and drinks for everyone to enjoy.
Kaitlyn
theithacan.org

Ithaca College’s program priorities are out of tune.

Ithaca College began its story Sept. 19, 1892, as a music conservatory with four students. This story has taken many twists and turns, all leading up to an ironic turn of events when the college made the final decision to cut its Masters of Music program Feb. 24, 2021. Students are now feeling the repercussions of this decision. In order to remedy this issue, we as a college must honor and fund our roots in the arts.
ITHACA, NY
theithacan.org

Ithaca residents get on board with free TCAT campaign

Members of the Ithaca community have shown they are ready for free public transit. A petition was launched March 3 to make Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT) free, which would increase accessibility and efficiency but reduce TCAT’s revenue. The petition is part of a larger campaign by the Ithaca...
ithaca.com

When Ithaca Rode Shotguns

For many years, if anyone outside the region had heard of Ithaca, it was very likely because of either Cornell University or the guns of the Ithaca Gun Company. Now, except for its reputation among gun owners and collectors, Ithaca Gun has mostly receded into local history. Only the smokestack remains as a physical reminder of the factory, and issues surrounding redeveloping the site have swirled for years, but the story of the company’s rise and decline are an important part of Ithaca’s heritage.
ITHACA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Four restaurants fail their health inspections: August 28-September 3

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of August 28 to September 3. Four food services failed their inspections: Attilio’s/Karen’s Catering No. 1 Kitchen Oishi Fusion Storming Crab All restaurants on the list failed with critical violations. Read to see how each establishment […]
SYRACUSE, NY
#Us Lacrosse#College Lacrosse#Lacrosse Players#Suicide Prevention#The Ithaca College
theithacan.org

Macabre puts on ghost-themed 24 Hour Festival

The sound of eruptious laughter and shocked moments of realization are just two of the many ways that audiences reacted in watching five new, Ithaca College student-written plays unfold in front of them. Stories ranging from comedy to drama took center stage in Emerson Suites. Macabre Theatre Ensemble is a...
ITHACA, NY
theithacan.org

Men’s soccer brings in Division I and II transfers for 2022

As the start of the new 2022 season opens up for the Ithaca College men’s soccer team, some new faces that have arrived on South Hill from other collegiate soccer programs look to showcase their skills in their new colors. The team welcomes in three new transfer students that...
ITHACA, NY
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
ithaca.com

Flying Circles Around Cayuga

Cayuga Lake is a birding mecca for those in the know. Visitors with an interest in all things avian may make the Cornell Lab of Ornithology (159 Sapsucker Woods Road, https://www.birds.cornell.edu/home) their first stop—with good reason since it is a world-renowned facility and a great day trip on its own—but local birders know there are a dozen other incredible sites circling Cayuga that offer opportunities to see a large variety of migratory, breeding, and nesting birds, every season. Here are the twelve must-go spots, for birding around Cayuga Lake this fall. We’ll start in Ithaca and make our way up the east side of the lake and then down the west side. One quick note before we start off: many of these sites have information kiosks where you can obtain more birding information than we’re able to provide here.
ITHACA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Town of Marathon code officer resigns

The town of Marathon’s fire & code officer for two decades resigned from his position, retroactive Aug. 31. Alan Butler, the town’s code officer for over 20 years, recently submitted his resignation letter to town supervisor Timothy Elliott. Butler’s resignation was announced at Tuesday’s Marathon town board meeting.
MARATHON, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

House fire on Grant Blvd, Syracuse

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse firefighters responded to a call about a fire on the 400 block of Grant Boulevard on Friday, September 16 at 12:34 p.m. After getting on the scene two minutes later, firefighters found a two-story house and the side of it was on fire. The fire department said they stretched handlines and put […]
SYRACUSE, NY

