Broome Senior Center brings back Penny Social
The Northern Broome Senior Center is hosting its first Penny Social since the pandemic on Friday, September 23rd.
Auburn YMCA management of Skaneateles center will end in December
Skaneateles, N.Y. — The Auburn YMCA has managed the Skaneateles YMCA & Community Center for over a decade, but that will soon come to an end. Access to both the Auburn YMCA and the Skaneateles center will no longer be available to members by the end of the year, according to an email sent to members. People can either continue their YMCA membership to use the Auburn facilities or join the Skaneateles center to use the Skaneateles facilities.
Auburn car show raising money for Golisano Children’s Hospital
(WSYR-TV) — It’s time for that second annual Car, Truck, and Bike show in Auburn to benefit Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital. Keeping the cars in tip-top shape is a great way for car lovers to express their passion. Now, it’s also benefiting a good cause. The...
“Better” Than the Ice Cream Made by Pat Mitchell in Endicott?!?
Many people who grew up in the Endicott area contend ice cream has never been the same since Pat Mitchell retired from the business after serving up thousands of cones for decades. But there are some ice cream lovers in the region who claim you can actually get something better...
Department of Occupational Therapy offers doctoral degree program
In an effort to provide more learning opportunities and further education for students at Ithaca College, the Department of Occupational Therapy (OTD) has implemented a new six-year undergraduate-plus doctoral degree program that will begin in Fall 2023. The program will be the college’s second doctoral program, the first being Doctor...
New Diner to Open on Utica St
A new traditional-style American diner is coming to the village of Hamilton at 107 Utica St. and will be opening near the end of October. The diner will serve breakfast and lunch seven days a week, according to owner Aaron Toomath. Toomath has been in the restaurant industry since he...
Take 5 winner in Binghamton
For the second day in a row, a winning Take 5 ticket has been purchased in Greater Binghamton.
Enjoy Free Music, Food & Drinks In CNY; All For An Amazing Cause!
A free event for the entire family to enjoy... why wouldn't you want to join in on the fun?. Madison County is proud announce the first-ever Get Your Shot Together Music & Health Festival, set for Sunday, September 18th at Good Nature Farm Brewery. The goal is to celebrate health and good vibes with FREE live music, food and drinks for everyone to enjoy.
Ithaca College’s program priorities are out of tune.
Ithaca College began its story Sept. 19, 1892, as a music conservatory with four students. This story has taken many twists and turns, all leading up to an ironic turn of events when the college made the final decision to cut its Masters of Music program Feb. 24, 2021. Students are now feeling the repercussions of this decision. In order to remedy this issue, we as a college must honor and fund our roots in the arts.
Ithaca residents get on board with free TCAT campaign
Members of the Ithaca community have shown they are ready for free public transit. A petition was launched March 3 to make Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT) free, which would increase accessibility and efficiency but reduce TCAT’s revenue. The petition is part of a larger campaign by the Ithaca...
When Ithaca Rode Shotguns
For many years, if anyone outside the region had heard of Ithaca, it was very likely because of either Cornell University or the guns of the Ithaca Gun Company. Now, except for its reputation among gun owners and collectors, Ithaca Gun has mostly receded into local history. Only the smokestack remains as a physical reminder of the factory, and issues surrounding redeveloping the site have swirled for years, but the story of the company’s rise and decline are an important part of Ithaca’s heritage.
Four restaurants fail their health inspections: August 28-September 3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of August 28 to September 3. Four food services failed their inspections: Attilio’s/Karen’s Catering No. 1 Kitchen Oishi Fusion Storming Crab All restaurants on the list failed with critical violations. Read to see how each establishment […]
Bad News For The Fall Colors In The Binghamton, New York Area
Now that it's the end of summer and fall is just days away, thoughts turn to the fall foliage season. Those of us who live in the Northeastern part of the country are fortunate that our area is one of the best in the country to marvel at the colors of leaves all around us.
Macabre puts on ghost-themed 24 Hour Festival
The sound of eruptious laughter and shocked moments of realization are just two of the many ways that audiences reacted in watching five new, Ithaca College student-written plays unfold in front of them. Stories ranging from comedy to drama took center stage in Emerson Suites. Macabre Theatre Ensemble is a...
Feds fault Upstate Medical University after baby monkey dies in lab
Syracuse, N.Y. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has cited Upstate Medical University for violating federal animal welfare regulations after a baby monkey used for research was found dead at Upstate in its cage. A July 14 inspection by the USDA determined the infant marmoset monkey died at Upstate...
Men’s soccer brings in Division I and II transfers for 2022
As the start of the new 2022 season opens up for the Ithaca College men’s soccer team, some new faces that have arrived on South Hill from other collegiate soccer programs look to showcase their skills in their new colors. The team welcomes in three new transfer students that...
Flying Circles Around Cayuga
Cayuga Lake is a birding mecca for those in the know. Visitors with an interest in all things avian may make the Cornell Lab of Ornithology (159 Sapsucker Woods Road, https://www.birds.cornell.edu/home) their first stop—with good reason since it is a world-renowned facility and a great day trip on its own—but local birders know there are a dozen other incredible sites circling Cayuga that offer opportunities to see a large variety of migratory, breeding, and nesting birds, every season. Here are the twelve must-go spots, for birding around Cayuga Lake this fall. We’ll start in Ithaca and make our way up the east side of the lake and then down the west side. One quick note before we start off: many of these sites have information kiosks where you can obtain more birding information than we’re able to provide here.
Town of Marathon code officer resigns
The town of Marathon’s fire & code officer for two decades resigned from his position, retroactive Aug. 31. Alan Butler, the town’s code officer for over 20 years, recently submitted his resignation letter to town supervisor Timothy Elliott. Butler’s resignation was announced at Tuesday’s Marathon town board meeting.
Take 5 winner in Norwich
Someone in Norwich purchased the sole top-prize winning ticket in Wednesday's Take 5 midday drawing.
House fire on Grant Blvd, Syracuse
(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse firefighters responded to a call about a fire on the 400 block of Grant Boulevard on Friday, September 16 at 12:34 p.m. After getting on the scene two minutes later, firefighters found a two-story house and the side of it was on fire. The fire department said they stretched handlines and put […]
