wtvy.com
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what's going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what's trending online and what's happening this weekend. If there's a community event going on that you want to tell us...
wtvy.com
Alabama Aviation College to renovate Brown Building
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -The Alabama Aviation College announced the planned renovation of the Brown Building on September 15. James Douglas Brown Senior served as Mayor of Ozark for two terms in the 40′s. "He was one of the fellas that had the vision to have this school," said Brown's...
wtvy.com
HudsonAlpha appoints new director
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology President Neil Lamb, PhD, named Dean M. Mitchell as the director of HudsonAlpha Wiregrass. Mitchell is the former executive director of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce where he oversaw the operations of the chamber and supported projects on economic, community, and workforce development. Before his time at the chamber, Mitchell was the chief of staff and communications director for two U.S. Congressman.
wtvy.com
Wallace Community College highlights literacy week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wallace Community College is making an effort to boost reading rates in Alabama. The college is placing a big focus on National Literacy Week, and for good reason. Currently 15% of people in Alabama don't have basic reading skills. Some of them go to Wallace...
wtvy.com
Two area businesses awarded by Dothan Chamber, Southeast AlabamaWorks
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A pair of local businesses were given high honors by the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce and Southeast AlabamaWorks on Wednesday. Lincoln Fabrics of Geneva and TriState Graphics Inc. of Dothan were awarded as Business Workforce Development Champions "for their strong business commitment to developing, inspiring and building a culture of success for employees."
wdhn.com
Decade-old building gets a major renovation
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — The Alabama Aviation College in Ozark is revitalizing one of their buildings on campus. They held a revitalizing ceremony Thursday in regards to the James Douglas Brown Senior Building. The building is named after the former mayor of Ozark who played a key part in...
wtvy.com
Talking the Royale's Special Heart Foundation Food Drive
Adrienne Wilkins, Headland Area Chamber of Commerce and Headland Main Street Director, stopped by News 4 Live at Lunch to chat about the city's final Under The Oaks event of the season. Talking the 52nd Annual Kiwanis Club Pancake Breakfast. Updated: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:23 PM UTC. Kiwanis Club...
wtvy.com
Something’s brewing in downtown Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new brewery will open soon right in-between Diablos and KBC on North Foster Street. Brian Walker, Owner of Circle City Brewing expresses, "We're getting a lot of messages and emails and texts: when are you opening, when are you opening?". Brew equipment is...
wtvy.com
Annual Fall Harvest Day coming to the Enterprise Farmers Market
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It's that time of year again! The Enterprise Farmers Market will usher in Autumn at the Enterprise Farmers Market Saturday, Sept. 24, with a cake walk and a new event, a Scarecrow Costume Contest. "We always look forward to this seasonal celebration of all fall...
wtvy.com
Talking the 52nd Annual Kiwanis Club Pancake Breakfast
Matalia Liptrot with ML4SickleCell joined News 4 Live at Lunch to talk about Sickle Cell Awareness Month and her group's upcoming "Strike Out Sickle Cell" event. Brew equipment is in and Circle City Brewing is on track to open this fall. Cottonwood baseball BBQ competition fundraiser. Updated: Sep. 13, 2022...
wtvy.com
Former Ozark City Superintendent, retired Army Lt. Colonel passes
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Former Ozark City Schools Superintendent, Michael M. Lenhart, passed away September 12. He served the school district from 2007-2014. Ozark City Schools released a statement regarding Mr. Lenhart's passing:. "We honor and salute Mr. Michael Lenhart and his family during their time of bereavement. Mr....
wdhn.com
Former Dothan employee thinks the feeding scandal is a multi-person operation
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A civil lawsuit could be filed against the city of Dothan as early as Friday as a Dothan business is asking for answers in regards to why their bid to serve meals for the feeding program was disclosed to another business. Now a former employee...
wtvy.com
Providence Christian volleyball downs Houston Academy
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - PCS earned a four set victory over Houston Academy on Tuesday.
wtvy.com
Welcome Briana Jones to the News 4 Sports Team!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - We are happy to welcome Briana Jones as the newest member of the News 4 Sports Team!. Briana comes to us from WAFF where she worked as a producer. She is a graduate of Troy University and is excited to cover sports in the Wiregrass.
wdhn.com
Ambulance service needs help in Henry Co.
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — The Henry County Commission has been working diligently to address many needs within the county but two of the biggest priorities are EMS services and the county jail. Earlier this year. The plan was looking into building a new jail facility but with the estimate...
wtvy.com
Newton Elementary named National Blue Ribbon School
NEWTON, Ala. (WTVY) - Newton Elementary School in Newton, Alabama is among five schools in the state to be named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. This honorable recognition is based on a school's overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps. Former principal of Newton Elementary Patrick Reed...
wtvy.com
CBS Sunday Morning to feature Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - One of the Wiregrass' finest cities and its beetle mascot are getting a high profile news feature coming up on Sunday on CBS. The City of Enterprise will be spotlighted in a news story about it and the boll weevil on CBS Sunday Morning on September 18.
Troy Messenger
Troy becomes first Vision Zero City in Alabama
At the Sept. 13 Troy City Council Meeting, the City of Troy became the first city in the State of Alabama to become a Vision Zero City after adopting a multimodal safety action plan. The safety plan is a framework to try and make the city's streets safer for all...
wtvy.com
WATCH: 7A Enterprise and 5A Rehobeth set for battle on Wildcats’ Homecoming
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As Enterprise celebrates homecoming week, their football team is set for a big time battle as the Wildcats welcome the Rehobeth Rebels to their stadium in Week 4. This will be the first ever meeting on the gridiron for the Wildcats and Rebels. Enterprise have played...
wtvy.com
UPDATE: Traffic light outage on Ross Clark Circle resolved
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The traffic signal on Ross Clark Circle at Shops on the Circle/Home Depot is temporarily out of operation. Repairs are being made. Please exercise caution when traveling in this area. The signal outage will take a few hours to repair.
