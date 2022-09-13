ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 28

Ann Clark
3d ago

So. She could have gone with her.There are plenty of American parents who break the law and are separated from their children. What makes her special, except she could have gone with her.

Reply
26
penny
3d ago

Breaking our laws and hiding here in our country is a horrible thing to put your children through. What is the difference between this child and all the other children separated from their parents because the parent chose to break the law? Do these people who support illegals want a law abiding country or just a free for all “your laws don’t apply to me”? Mentality.

Reply(3)
18
Legend
3d ago

Incredible she expect us to feel sorry for someone who broke the law. Go back to Mexico nothing wrong there

Reply
25
Related
AOL Corp

Florida, home of many a Proud Boy, a hotbed for white supremacy. The rest of us can’t stand silent | Editorial

White supremacists and extremists don’t always wear white robes and burn crosses. They don’t necessarily meet in dingy headquarters away from civilized society. They are marching on Capitol Hill. They are flying Nazi flags over interstate overpasses in Florida. They’ve distributed anti-Semitic fliers in Miami Beach, home to a large Jewish population. They have demonstrated outside Disney World, a lighting rod for cultural wars after the company opposed a state parental rights law critics dubbed “Don’t say gay.”
FLORIDA STATE
Oxygen

Wife Of Florida Oncologist Missing At Sea Filed For Divorce The Day He Vanished

The wife of a renowned Florida oncologist who vanished in the Gulf of Mexico over a week ago filed for divorce the day her husband went missing, according to court records. Dr. Chaundre Cross, 49, vanished on Aug. 10 after setting sail in the Gulf of Mexico aboard his 34-foot Crownline, named “Vitamin Sea,” according to the U.S Coast Guard. He was last seen at departing Naples Bay Resort and Marina around 7:30 a.m.
NAPLES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
State
Texas State
Local
Florida Government
worldanimalnews.com

After A Shark Is Horrifically Stabbed In The Head On A Florida Beach, Authorities Tell WAN “No Laws Were Broken” Truly Sickening!!!

Still images posted from video shared on Instagram. Another shameful display of cruel and sickening acts by sub-humans was recently captured on video as two men callously dragged and ultimately stabbed a shark in the head with a knife while on a beach in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. A woman pleading with the men to stop hurting the innocent shark and return him back into the ocean can also be heard throughout the shocking footage. WAN posted the appalling video on social media over the weekend.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Soto
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visas#Macmillan#American#Aleja
The Independent

Former Idaho state lawmaker sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping intern

Former Idaho state Representative Aaron von Ehlinger has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of raping his 19-year-old legislative intern. During Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, Judge Michael Reardon said that von Ehlinger must spend at least eight years behind bars before he’s eligible for parole, according to the Associated Press. The former Republican lawmaker was convicted of felony rape in April. He resigned from the state House about a year earlier following a recommendation from the ethics committee that he be barred from the chamber.According to Judge Reardon, von Ehlinger didn’t show remorse or...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
Iraq
NBC News

Reality Winner, imprisoned for leaking classified report, calls case against Trump 'incredibly ironic'

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Reality Winner, a former intelligence contractor who served more than four years in prison for leaking a classified report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, says she finds the allegations that former President Donald Trump mishandled secret government documents as an "incredibly ironic" predicament given that it was his administration that sought to aggressively prosecute her.
POTUS
The Independent

Woman, 77, attacked by large alligator in Florida gated community

A woman was hospitalised after being attacked by an alligator in a Florida gated community.The 77-year-old woman was walking by a pond in the Lakewood Ranch community in Bradenton when she was bitten by the alligator, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.She was taken to the hospital for treatment for her injuries, which have not been specified, wildlife commission spokesperson Tammy Sapp told USA Today.The woman is recovering from her injuries and no one else was hurt in the incident.A passerby kept an eye on the 7ft 10 alligator until a trapper arrived at the scene...
BRADENTON, FL
The Independent

Alex Jones claims ‘Deep State’ will stage mass shootings to steal midterms - weeks after admitting Sandy Hook lies

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has absurdly warned that leftist “Deep State” globalists are plotting to stage false flag violent events to win the midterm elections for Democrats - just weeks after he publicly admitted to making false claims about the Sandy Hook massacre being a hoax. Speaking on his Infowars show, Mr Jones asserted that the “Deep State” would blame staged violence on far-right groups in an effort to take over the country in the run-up to the midterm elections.“Racially-motivated mass shootings, bombings, poisonings… attacks on the power supply being blamed on the right wing... They intend to bring...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

NBC News

464K+
Followers
55K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy