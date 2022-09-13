So. She could have gone with her.There are plenty of American parents who break the law and are separated from their children. What makes her special, except she could have gone with her.
Breaking our laws and hiding here in our country is a horrible thing to put your children through. What is the difference between this child and all the other children separated from their parents because the parent chose to break the law? Do these people who support illegals want a law abiding country or just a free for all “your laws don’t apply to me”? Mentality.
Incredible she expect us to feel sorry for someone who broke the law. Go back to Mexico nothing wrong there
Related
Florida, home of many a Proud Boy, a hotbed for white supremacy. The rest of us can’t stand silent | Editorial
DeSantis sending asylum-seekers to Martha’s Vineyard divides Venezuelan Americans
Florida governor defends migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard, suggests more to come
Wife Of Florida Oncologist Missing At Sea Filed For Divorce The Day He Vanished
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida Cop Blocks Pregnant Woman In Pain From Entering Hospital Just Feet Away
3-year-old Mexican girl reportedly wakes up at her own funeral, dies hours later
'Selfish' Daughter Refusing To Share Lottery Winnings With Her Mom Cheered
After A Shark Is Horrifically Stabbed In The Head On A Florida Beach, Authorities Tell WAN “No Laws Were Broken” Truly Sickening!!!
RELATED PEOPLE
California Mom Found Dead With Her Throat Slashed After Failing To Show Up To Family Dinner
Shocking Drone Video Shows Alligator Attacking Florida Man
Baby-addicted mum with 22 young children tells of her anguish after her tycoon husband is sent to jail in fraud probe
'I cried watching my daughter,' says father of woman who drowned while livestreaming on Facebook
IN THIS ARTICLE
Drag performer, 25, dies mid-performance at Philadelphia bar
2 cities in Florida are mentioned in the list of most rat-infested cities in America
Former Idaho state lawmaker sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping intern
A Russian shipping engineer who dumped 10,000 gallons of oil-polluted water off the Louisiana coast and lied to the Coast Guard has been jailed for a year and a day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Reality Winner, imprisoned for leaking classified report, calls case against Trump 'incredibly ironic'
A formerly incarcerated Florida man who was arrested for voter fraud under Gov. Ron DeSantis' police unit says he was told his rights were restored: 'I would have never tried'
Woman, 77, attacked by large alligator in Florida gated community
Alex Jones claims ‘Deep State’ will stage mass shootings to steal midterms - weeks after admitting Sandy Hook lies
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 28