Harrison, Marion County residents among latest COVID dead in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 2,288 active COVID-19 cases statewide Friday. There have been seven deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,364 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 91-year old...
Area agencies to receive Victims of Crime Act funding
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) – Gov. Jim Justice has approved over $16.8 million in Victims of Crime Act Assistance (VOCA) sub-grant funds to 83 public and private non-profit entities throughout the state. Recipients in Mineral County and the surrounding area inlcude: Burlington United Methodist Services, $80,783; CASA of the...
Two years into discussions, county commissioners still working on EMS funds
KINGWOOD — Preston County commissioners continued more than two years of discussion on EMS funding this week. After a work session on Tuesday, Commissioners Dave Price, Don Smith and Samantha Stone were still not in agreement on the next step. Stone noted that they have been having these discussions since early in 2020.
Salem Branch of Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library officials on Friday announced th…
AB announces events for Homecoming weekend
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Alderson Broaddus University will host a variety of events for the public as part of their Homecoming celebration September 28 through October 2. As part of alumni festivities, AB will host the class of 1972 celebrating their 50th anniversary. Full Homecoming Event Schedule.
LUCAS to offer lung cancer screening in Jane Lew, Weston, Parsons, and Fairmont
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — LUCAS, a first of its kind, state-of-the-art mobile lung cancer screening unit, will visit Lewis, Tucker, and Marion counties offering low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scans. LUCAS. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, LUCAS will be at:
Alderson-Broaddus campus parking map
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Alderson Broaddus University will host a variety of events for t…
Bonnie’s Bus to offer mammograms in Hamlin, West Columbia, and Ravenswood
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bonnie’s Bus mobile mammography unit will visit Lincoln, Mason, and Jackson counties offering three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women. Bonnie's Bus. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at:
WVU Medicine Jon Michael Moore Trauma Center
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After a two-year delay, the WVU Medicine Jon Michael Moore Trauma Center…
WVU Medicine Jon Michael Moore Trauma Center to host 11th Annual Night of Recognition
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After a two-year delay, the WVU Medicine Jon Michael Moore Trauma Center will recognize three patients and those who participated in the various stages of their care at the 11th annual Night of Recognition at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Morgantown Event Center.
LUCAS lung cancer screening mobile vehicle
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — LUCAS, a first of its kind, state-of-the-art mobile lung cancer screenin…
U.S. Secretary of Education Cardona visits Morgantown
MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University students had the opportunity to speak with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona about mental health during a roundtable discussion Wednesday morning. The stop at WVU was part of Cardona’s Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour, a multi-state, multi-week trip around the...
Rebecca M. 'Becky' Boyles Stealey
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Rebecca M. “Becky” Boyles Stealey, 94, of Clarksburg, WV pass…
After climate bill passage, WVa natural gas plant unveiled
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Maryland company announced Friday it will build a natural gas power plant designed to capture climate-changing carbon in northern West Virginia. Officials said it was made possible by a recently signed law embraced by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin that gives tax breaks for alternative energy projects.
Board of education overrules administrators on grading policy
KINGWOOD — The Preston County Board of Education overruled its administrative team Monday on grading practices at Preston High School, voting unanimously to immediately stop using a summative grading system implemented this year. The board discussed the matter at length, and there were two amendments to the original motion...
Rising fuel costs leading to garbage transfer station rate hike
KINGWOOD — A proposed rate increase at the Tucker County Landfill because of rising fuel costs will lead to increased rates at the Kingwood garbage transfer station. Mark Holstine, executive director of the state Solid Waste Management Board and acting chairman of the Tucker County Solid Waste Authority, told Kingwood Council Tuesday that fuel costs have almost tripled some months since March. The landfill is run as efficiently as it can, he said, since the state took it over, so there’s only one place to make up the costs.
Police News
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A member of FBI Police has been charged with soliciting a mino…
Friends of WVU Hospitals hosts inaugural golf tournament
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Friends of WVU Hospitals auxiliary hosted its inaugural golf tournament …
Dinah Courrier.jpg
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Dinah Courrier, Class of 1964, is the conduit in her family connec…
Newburg discusses sewer rate hike, dam repairs
NEWBURG — Newburg residents could see an increase of $4.26 on their sewer bill in the near future. The increase is required in order for the town to qualify for $3,275,000 in grant funds. If the grant is approved, the funds will be used to eliminate inflow and infiltration of water into town sewers and to upgrade some electrical components.
