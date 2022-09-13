KINGWOOD — A proposed rate increase at the Tucker County Landfill because of rising fuel costs will lead to increased rates at the Kingwood garbage transfer station. Mark Holstine, executive director of the state Solid Waste Management Board and acting chairman of the Tucker County Solid Waste Authority, told Kingwood Council Tuesday that fuel costs have almost tripled some months since March. The landfill is run as efficiently as it can, he said, since the state took it over, so there’s only one place to make up the costs.

