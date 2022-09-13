ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongalia County, WV

WVNews

Area agencies to receive Victims of Crime Act funding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) – Gov. Jim Justice has approved over $16.8 million in Victims of Crime Act Assistance (VOCA) sub-grant funds to 83 public and private non-profit entities throughout the state. Recipients in Mineral County and the surrounding area inlcude: Burlington United Methodist Services, $80,783; CASA of the...
MINERAL COUNTY, WV
Monongalia County, WV
Government
Morgantown, WV
Government
County
Monongalia County, WV
City
Morgantown, WV
WVNews

AB announces events for Homecoming weekend

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Alderson Broaddus University will host a variety of events for the public as part of their Homecoming celebration September 28 through October 2. As part of alumni festivities, AB will host the class of 1972 celebrating their 50th anniversary. Full Homecoming Event Schedule.
PHILIPPI, WV
WVNews

U.S. Secretary of Education Cardona visits Morgantown

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University students had the opportunity to speak with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona about mental health during a roundtable discussion Wednesday morning. The stop at WVU was part of Cardona’s Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour, a multi-state, multi-week trip around the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
News Break
Politics
WVNews

After climate bill passage, WVa natural gas plant unveiled

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Maryland company announced Friday it will build a natural gas power plant designed to capture climate-changing carbon in northern West Virginia. Officials said it was made possible by a recently signed law embraced by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin that gives tax breaks for alternative energy projects.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Board of education overrules administrators on grading policy

KINGWOOD — The Preston County Board of Education overruled its administrative team Monday on grading practices at Preston High School, voting unanimously to immediately stop using a summative grading system implemented this year. The board discussed the matter at length, and there were two amendments to the original motion...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Rising fuel costs leading to garbage transfer station rate hike

KINGWOOD — A proposed rate increase at the Tucker County Landfill because of rising fuel costs will lead to increased rates at the Kingwood garbage transfer station. Mark Holstine, executive director of the state Solid Waste Management Board and acting chairman of the Tucker County Solid Waste Authority, told Kingwood Council Tuesday that fuel costs have almost tripled some months since March. The landfill is run as efficiently as it can, he said, since the state took it over, so there’s only one place to make up the costs.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Police News

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A member of FBI Police has been charged with soliciting a mino…
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Dinah Courrier.jpg

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Dinah Courrier, Class of 1964, is the conduit in her family connec…
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

Newburg discusses sewer rate hike, dam repairs

NEWBURG — Newburg residents could see an increase of $4.26 on their sewer bill in the near future. The increase is required in order for the town to qualify for $3,275,000 in grant funds. If the grant is approved, the funds will be used to eliminate inflow and infiltration of water into town sewers and to upgrade some electrical components.
NEWBURG, WV

