It's hard to escape high energy costs these days. Gasoline prices have come down in the past couple months, but they remain higher than they were last year. There are many other areas where energy costs hit pocketbooks. Just about every business consumes energy, whether it's fuel or electricity. So rising energy costs are contributing, at least partly, to inflationary pressures on food, housing, and everything.

WYOMING STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO