coloradosun.com
In Wyoming, Flaming Gorge Reservoir’s water recedes as Colorado River Basin contends with drought
Tony Valdez wasn’t worried about being left high and dry when he bought Buckboard Marina three years ago, but that’s changed with the receding waters of Flaming Gorge Reservoir. This year, he has already dredged 10 feet so boats could still use the marina. Now, with Flaming Gorge...
cowboystatedaily.com
2,000-Yard Wyoming Antelope Kill Rekindles Debate Over Ethical Hunting Shot Distance
In 2018, a hunter armed with a .50 caliber rifle shot an antelope from 1,954 yards in Fremont County, and then sent a video of it to Muley Fanatics, trying to prove a point. The video had the opposite of the...
county17.com
Wyoming Game and Fish undertaking effort to change nonresident elk hunting license allocations
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department presented a timeline to the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission during its meeting this week in Buffalo outlining a process to change the way elk hunting licenses are allocated in Wyoming. In November, Game and Fish will launch a public...
cowboystatedaily.com
Draft Bill Would Make Flying Drones Near Private Property Illegal And Considered Trespassing
Flying a drone near enough to private property to interfere with the owner's "enjoyment" of the property would be a form of trespassing in Wyoming, under a draft bill forwarded this week by the Legislature's Joint Judiciary committee.
oilcity.news
Wyoming wildlife crossing project gets $500K to help reduce animal–vehicle crashes
CASPER, Wyo. — During its September meeting in Buffalo, the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission voted to invest $500,000 toward the Kemmerer wildlife crossing project along U.S. Highway 189. The multi-phase project involves adding underpasses, an overpass and game fencing in order to help reduce collisions between vehicles and...
cowboystatedaily.com
As Nation’s Energy Bills Rise, Wyoming Keeps Electric Rates Lower Than Average
It's hard to escape high energy costs these days. Gasoline prices have come down in the past couple months, but they remain higher than they were last year. There are many other areas where energy costs hit pocketbooks. Just about every business consumes energy, whether it's fuel or electricity. So rising energy costs are contributing, at least partly, to inflationary pressures on food, housing, and everything.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Lawmakers Propose To Nearly Double Cigarette Taxes
Wyoming lawmakers on Wednesday voted to raise cigarette state excise taxes from 60 cents a pack to $1.04. Health advocates petitioned the Legislature's Joint Revenue Committee during its Wednesday meeting in Casper, for a hike to more than $1.60 per pack, to curb smoking habits and cut down on statewide health costs.
oilcity.news
With fall bird migration underway, people urged to turn off lights at night
CASPER, Wyo. — Bird migration is underway, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said via Twitter on Friday that people should make efforts to turn off lights at night to help birds migrate safely. Artificial light can cause birds to become confused, disoriented and exhausted, impacting their ability...
cowboystatedaily.com
Crowds, Flying Bullets Driving Wyoming Hunters Away From Opening Day
Pat Crank recalled three bullets zipping over him and his hunting partner as they were trying to close in on a cow elk during a recent hunting season's opening day. The shots came from another hunter on a ridge behind...
Illegal Camping’s A Big Problem In Wyoming’s National Forests
The National Forest Service has been seeing an issue that keeps getting bigger every year...camping squatters. RV Travel.com says the squatter problem is especially an issue in the Bighorn National Forest and has been for years. When you read the words 'squatter', you automatically think of someone living in a...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Energy Dodges Bullet With Railroad Strike Halt
Wyoming mineral producers may have issued a collective sigh of relief Thursday morning. According to the White House and various railroad groups, a tentative agreement has been reached between railroad companies and unions, avoiding a strike that would have had a disastrous effect on Wyoming's mineral industry and consumers nationwide.
Inside a Prospector’s Old Silo in Wyoming’s Wind River Mountains
If you'd like to getaway from it all and also experience a bit of Wyoming history, I found an interesting option. It's an old prospector's silo in Wyoming's Wind River Mountains that also happens to be an Airbnb. This is the "Cozy Mountain Getaway Prospector's Shanty Silo" on Airbnb. It's...
cowboystatedaily.com
Legislature Moves Forward With Permanent Funding For Suicide Call Centers
Andi Summerville, executive director of the Wyoming Association of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Centers, said the increased availability of suicide hotline resources in Wyoming is making a real difference. It's a badly needed service as Wyoming has for the last...
cowboystatedaily.com
Nine Road Trips for Autumn Colors in Wyoming
Editor's Note: This is not intended to be a comprehensive guide to viewing fall foliage in Wyoming. It's just a start. With your help, we can build a more comprehensive map for the best drives in the state during fall. Let us know of your favorite fall drives.
cowboystatedaily.com
Draft Bill Would Give Wyoming Game Wardens More Authority To Ticket Trespassers
Game wardens would have more authority to ticket trespassers under a draft bill currently before the Wyoming Legislature's Joint Judiciary Committee. At issue is whether Wyoming game wardens should have more leeway in cases that fall under sheriffs' jurisdiction under...
oilcity.news
Poached jerky case, sunk family boat among case highlights in Game and Fish 2021 report
CASPER, Wyo. — Four arrests for boating under the influence and the citation of two bull elk poachers were among the highlight law enforcement activities by Wyoming Game and Fish Department wardens in the Casper region in 2021, according to the state agency’s annual law enforcement report. “Casper...
cowboystatedaily.com
First Wildlife Overpass Across Interstate 80 In Wyoming To Be Built Near Elk Mountain
Wyoming wildlife highway crossings are getting a $10 million boost from an appropriation requested by Gov. Mark Gordon, a spokesman said. "It is an appropriation that the Governor requested, and received from the Legislature 'for wildlife crossings and game fence supported...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: What Are Wyoming’s 7 Greatest Man-Made Wonders
Wyoming has an almost over-abundance of "natural" wonders ranging from Yellowstone National Park to the vast Red Desert. Plus the towering Devils Tower and the even more towering Teton and Wind River Mountain Ranges. My first coffee table book,...
mybighornbasin.com
Bighorn Basin’s Winter Forecast is Colder than Normal – But What About Snow?
Winter forecasts call for below-average temperatures but different amounts of snow across the country – and the Bighorn Basin appears to be caught between two different winters. Fall hasn’t started yet – the season officially ends on Thursday, Sept. 22. But winter is coming . . .
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Out of state wildfires brings smoke to Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Thanks to some out-of-state fires, most of Wyoming woke up to smoke and haze Tuesday morning. According to Wyoming State Forestry, wildfires have been burning in Idaho. “They had some pretty intense fire behavior. The fire conditions and weather all lined up for erratic...
