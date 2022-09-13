ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cowboystatedaily.com

As Nation’s Energy Bills Rise, Wyoming Keeps Electric Rates Lower Than Average

It's hard to escape high energy costs these days. Gasoline prices have come down in the past couple months, but they remain higher than they were last year. There are many other areas where energy costs hit pocketbooks. Just about every business consumes energy, whether it's fuel or electricity. So rising energy costs are contributing, at least partly, to inflationary pressures on food, housing, and everything.
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Lawmakers Propose To Nearly Double Cigarette Taxes

Wyoming lawmakers on Wednesday voted to raise cigarette state excise taxes from 60 cents a pack to $1.04. Health advocates petitioned the Legislature's Joint Revenue Committee during its Wednesday meeting in Casper, for a hike to more than $1.60 per pack, to curb smoking habits and cut down on statewide health costs.
cowboystatedaily.com

Crowds, Flying Bullets Driving Wyoming Hunters Away From Opening Day

Pat Crank recalled three bullets zipping over him and his hunting partner as they were trying to close in on a cow elk during a recent hunting season's opening day. The shots came from another hunter on a ridge behind...
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Energy Dodges Bullet With Railroad Strike Halt

Wyoming mineral producers may have issued a collective sigh of relief Thursday morning. According to the White House and various railroad groups, a tentative agreement has been reached between railroad companies and unions, avoiding a strike that would have had a disastrous effect on Wyoming's mineral industry and consumers nationwide.
cowboystatedaily.com

Legislature Moves Forward With Permanent Funding For Suicide Call Centers

Andi Summerville, executive director of the Wyoming Association of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Centers, said the increased availability of suicide hotline resources in Wyoming is making a real difference. It's a badly needed service as Wyoming has for the last...
cowboystatedaily.com

Nine Road Trips for Autumn Colors in Wyoming

Editor's Note: This is not intended to be a comprehensive guide to viewing fall foliage in Wyoming. It's just a start. With your help, we can build a more comprehensive map for the best drives in the state during fall. Let us know of your favorite fall drives.
cowboystatedaily.com

Draft Bill Would Give Wyoming Game Wardens More Authority To Ticket Trespassers

Game wardens would have more authority to ticket trespassers under a draft bill currently before the Wyoming Legislature's Joint Judiciary Committee. At issue is whether Wyoming game wardens should have more leeway in cases that fall under sheriffs' jurisdiction under...
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Sniffin: What Are Wyoming’s 7 Greatest Man-Made Wonders

Wyoming has an almost over-abundance of "natural" wonders ranging from Yellowstone National Park to the vast Red Desert. Plus the towering Devils Tower and the even more towering Teton and Wind River Mountain Ranges. My first coffee table book,...
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Out of state wildfires brings smoke to Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Thanks to some out-of-state fires, most of Wyoming woke up to smoke and haze Tuesday morning. According to Wyoming State Forestry, wildfires have been burning in Idaho. "They had some pretty intense fire behavior. The fire conditions and weather all lined up for erratic...
