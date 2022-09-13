Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
houmatimes.com
Crossroads Pregnancy Resource Center to host Celebrate Life Gala
Friends of Crossroads Pregnancy Resource Center will host their annual Celebrate Life Gala at Nicholls State University on Wednesday, September 28. All proceeds will help women and children in our community. The gala will feature live entertainment, drinks and Hors d’oeuvres, and a silent auction. Crossroads Pregnancy Resource Center...
houmatimes.com
Free Mutual Medic Training Clinics for Tribal Community
Delta Rootz, an indigenous-led herbal medicine project will host a series of free Mutual Aid Medic Training Clinics in Houma, in an effort to provide tribal community members with disaster preparedness. The organization will host the free trainings on the following dates:. Saturday, September 17, from 9 a.m. to 4...
houmatimes.com
CareChex® Ranks Thibodaux Regional #1 Hospital in Louisiana for Cardiac Care
Thibodaux Regional Health System is proud to announce that it has been recognized as the number one hospital in Louisiana for Medical Excellence in Cardiac Care. Thibodaux Regional received the 2022 quality ranking from CareChex® Awards by Quantros. This ranking is based on a comprehensive quality scoring system that compares inpatient quality performance across U.S. hospitals.
houmatimes.com
The Haven to host 6th Annual Regional Trauma Institute
The Haven will host its 6th Annual Regional Trauma Institute on Thursday, September 22. This year’s theme is “Restoring Hope”, a phrase organizers chose to encourage members of the community to reflect on how they can return hope to themselves, the families you work with, and communities in which work, live, and play.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
houmatimes.com
Local entrepreneur wins class at US Nationals Race in Indy
The late Nelson Mandela once said the greatest glory in living life is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall; and Terrebonne Parish resident Sam Lusco is the epitome of turning pain into strength. Lusco is a local entrepreneur, owner of Sams Audio, among other businesses, and professional racecar driver with over 21 years of experience. The Terrebonne native said he discovered his passion for driving over 40 years ago and was able to make it a reality with the help of a local car dealer. “I’ve been doing this for about 21 years, I wanted to do it when I was in high school but couldn’t afford it until adulthood. I got with a local Dodge dealer who was already racing for a long time and they really helped me get my start.”
stmarynow.com
Wiltz receives lifetime achievement award
The nation’s top community health center advocate honored Franklin’s own Dr. Gary M Wiltz, M.D., for lifetime achievement, at their 2022 Community Health Institute Expo on Sunday. The National Association of Community Health Centers, (NACHC), the umbrella advocate of more than 13,000 community health centers nationwide, honored Wiltz,...
houmatimes.com
Put your knowledge to the test at TPL Trivia event
The Terrebonne Parish Library System invites you to put your knowledge to the test this Sunday, September 18 at 2 p.m. Join Friends of the Terrebonne Public Library as they host their monthly, adult, Trivia event. Members of the club will receive free entry, while non-members will pay a $2 fee.
L'Observateur
OrthoLA celebrates 15 years of providing specialized care
LAPLACE — When Dr. Jason Higgins and Dr. David Elias hung their shingle in Thibodaux in the fall of 2007, they marked the beginning of a business that would grow to provide specialized orthopaedic care to communities across Southeast Louisiana, including the River Parishes. OrthoLA’s team of board-certified, fellowship-trained...
IN THIS ARTICLE
houmatimes.com
Sr. Rosario Endowment created to provide for children at St. Lucy’s Child Development Center
Of a great many casualties in our area due to COVID and Hurricane Ida, the Bayou Area Children’s Foundation and the Louis Infant Center, unfortunately, had to close their doors this past June. Houma attorneys Mike and the late Louis St. Martin’s vision years ago was for a home for small toddlers and young children who were unable to be placed in a foster home. However, with the continued lack of government funding and budget cuts at the state and federal levels, the sustainability of the home became difficult in recent years.
houmatimes.com
We Inspire LA to Celebrate grand opening in Houma
We Inspire LA will celebrate the grand opening of its Houma-based transitional housing program with a ribbon cutting ceremony today, Wednesday, September 14, from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The non-profit organization invites the community to come out and celebrate the grand opening of the facility. “We Inspire La is...
NOLA.com
Fired former leader of New Orleans Black Chamber of Commerce sues for wrongful termination
Jeffrey Hunt, who was fired in April from his job as executive director of the New Orleans Regional Black Chamber of Commerce, is suing the nonprofit, alleging his termination was retaliation for disclosures he made of alleged financial irregularities he encountered while in the role. The lawsuit, filed Monday in...
houmatimes.com
Rougarou Fest Accepting Parade Applications
The Rougarou can’t march the streets of Houma alone! He’s on the prowl for other ghouls to participate in this year’s annual Krewe Ga Rou Parade to be held on October 22, 2022. The mile-long parade begins at 7 p.m. in the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center parking lot adjacent to the skate park, turns left onto Barrow Street, turns left onto HWY 311, turns left onto Civic Center Blvd., turns left into the Civic Center parking lot, crosses in front of the Civic Center under the front awning and returns to the parking lot adjacent to the skate park where it will disband.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
houmatimes.com
Community Events Happening This Weekend, Sept. 16-18
NEO – Nerds Eat Out | Friday, September 16 | Rotolo’s of Houma | 6:00 p.m. Eat, meet, and greet at this fun little social hosted by Louisiana Game Collecting Guild! Chat with fellow locals of your one-stop group for everything retro and gaming! Come out to hang out, eat out, and break the ice with one another.
NOLA.com
Chapel Hart finishes fifth on 'America's Got Talent'; Trombone Shorty drops in on finale
New Orleans transplants and "America's Got Talent" finalists Chapel Hart weren't the only Louisiana representation on the NBC series' finale Wednesday night — Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews joined the party. Grammy-winning New Orleans trombonist Andrews joined finalist Avery Dixon, a saxophonist from Atlanta, on stage to perform Stevie Wonder's...
houmatimes.com
Local Girls Softball Team, Farmers System Prospects 2K10, Continue to Hit it Out the Park
When it comes to dedication, talent, growth, and consistency, a local 12U softball team, Farm System Prospects 2010, does it best. Not only has the team won this year’s World Series in Branson, Missouri, but they’ve been world champions three years in a row, and continue to be a strong team.
AOL Corp
Louisiana faces an insurance crisis, leaving people afraid they can't afford their homes
Tens of thousands of people are scrambling for homeowners insurance in Louisiana at the peak of hurricane season after recent storms drove their carriers out of business. The crisis has sent insurance prices soaring and stoked fears that the Gulf Coast will grow too expensive to inhabit as climate change fuels more destructive weather.
LaToya Cantrell recall petition campaign lifts off as 'first-class' mayor's $30K flight bill is latest uproar
A campaign to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is in its early stages, but appears to be gaining momentum as residents are feeling increasingly fed up with rising crime and the mayor's jet-setting lifestyle. At petition signings city-wide, referred to as "parties" across social media and on nolatoya.org, citizens...
NOLA.com
10 years after father’s suicide, New Orleans council member Joe Giarrusso tells his story
More than a dozen mental health experts filled the New Orleans City Council chamber on Thursday for a discussion led by council member Joe Giarrusso, whose father died by suicide 10 years ago. Opening the meeting, Giarrusso considered why his father, a successful lawyer and former New Orleans magistrate commissioner,...
NOLA.com
Outdoor cooking in Westwego, white elephant sale in Metairie, and other metro area community news
Be sure to check official websites, Facebook pages or contact numbers to make sure scheduled events are still happening. DUTCH OVEN COOKING: The Wego Cookers welcomes those interested in outdoor cooking to its gathering beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in Pavilion 6 in Bayou Segnette State Park, 7777 Westbank Expressway, Westwego. Food sampling begins at 11:30 a.m. The event is free, but the entrance fee to the park is $3 for those under 62. For more information call John Heiken at (504) 756-1853 or email at jheiken209@gmail.com.
culinarybackstreets.com
Jack Dempsey’s: Still in the Fight
We were surprised to learn that Jack Dempsey’s restaurant was named after Richard “Jack” Dempsey, a straw hat wearing, cigar chomping former police reporter for the defunct States-Item newspaper, and not after the professional boxer Jack Dempsey, famously known as the Manassa Mauler. Dempsey’s, which occupies a...
Comments / 1