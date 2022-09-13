Read full article on original website
Kathy Lefrancois
2d ago
We need to get rid of the corruption from the governor all the way down! OK, so we need a giant miracle!Anyone up for a prayer?
Reply
2
Related
New Bedford Mayor Plans to Appeal Retirement Board Decision
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell's office says the city administration plans to appeal a decision from the retirement board last week granting former Acting Fire Chief Paul Coderre a pension. Coderre had been fired in January for allegedly lying about work-related injuries while collecting around $200,000...
reportertoday.com
Seekonk Fire Chief Suspended
Seekonk Fire Chief Sandra Lowery has been suspended with pay since August 4. The Reporter has obtained a copy of a letter sent to Lowery by Town Administrator Shawn Cadime. It has been heavily redacted. “During the period of your administrative leave, you are not to perform any duties of...
ABC6.com
5 local Rhode Island races could be heading for a recount
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Board of Elections said they have received recount request for five races from last night’s primary election. Three of the races are for Providence City Council seats and the other two are for the Democratic primary for Senate District 29 in Warwick and House District 57 in Cumberland and a portions of Central Falls.
ABC6.com
ACLU calls Providence’s plans to triple license plate reading cameras ‘invasive’
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The ACLU of Rhode Island responded to Providence’s plans to triple license plate reading cameras in the city, calling the move “invasive.”. In a statement Tuesday, the ACLU said, “The interest of the Providence Police Department in creating a mini-surveillance state in the city has never been clearer.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Valley Breeze
Grebien, endorsed Democrats prevail in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET – Incumbent Mayor Donald Grebien easily defeated challenger Constantino Stratis in Tuesday’s mayoral primary, setting himself up for another term leading Pawtucket. As of press time, with 96 percent of Pawtucket ballots counted, the tally saw Grebien leading with 3,767 votes, or 69.3 percent, to 1,667 votes,...
ABC6.com
Biden administration awards Rhode Island $82.5M to support Newport Pell Bridge rehabilitation
NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Biden administration has awarded Rhode Island $82.5 million to support rehabilitation of the Newport Pell Bridge. The bridge carries Route 138 over the Narragansett Bay, connecting Jamestown and Newport. In a statement Thursday, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said, “Today, we are announcing...
ABC6.com
North Kingstown Town Council meeting turns divisive amidst ‘litter box’ allegations
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Kingstown Town Council fielded concerns of allegations in the district that were brought to the public’s attention last week by Councilwoman Mary Brimer. Brimer told ABC 6 News last week that parents in the district have reported litter boxes in school...
ABC6.com
Sewage no longer spilling into Warwick Pond, mayor says
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi said Wednesday that sewage is no longer spilling into Warwick Pond. The mayor explained that the pipe was fixed just before noon. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said that 450,000 gallons of sewage spilled into the pond as a...
rinewstoday.com
The Forgotten Souls of Burnside Park – Brendan Higgins
The park is located in downtown Providence. It sits between Washington Street and Exchange Terrace in the heart of Kennedy Plaza. It has a majestic water fountain. During the warm weather, the park is used for musical performances and religious gatherings. There is a playground for children to enjoy and have some fun while waiting for the bus.
3 men charged with defrauding car dealerships
Prosecutors say they used stolen identities to obtain financing to purchase vehicles.
Massachusetts has 8 sanctuary cities and how they cooperate varies
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVCAMBRIDGE - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis flew a group of Venezuelan migrants north to Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday. The Governor says it's part of his state's plan to bring migrants to what he calls "sanctuary destinations." Massachusetts is not a sanctuary state, but there have been proposals for it on Beacon Hill. A sanctuary city or state is a location that limits cooperation with federal immigration laws. There are eight cities in the state that are sanctuary cities. They are Amherst, Boston, Cambridge, Chelsea, Concord, Newton, Northampton, and Somerville. What they do is legal, and how...
GoLocalProv
Mayor-Elect Smiley Tells Us Five New Things
Brett Smiley has been running for Mayor of Providence functionally for a decade. After Tuesday night’s Democratic primary win, he is the mayor-elect, as he has no opposition in the general election. GoLocal sat down with Smiley on Thursday morning for about an hour, and he had some interesting...
ABC6.com
RIPTA works to address driver shortage impacting Providence students
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is working to address a driver shortage that is impacting Providence students. “Recently, RIPTA along with Senior Staff from Gov. Dan McKee’s office met with Amalgamated Transit Union Division 618 leaders to discuss how to resolve recent bus service disruption for Providence Schools students,” said Christy Raposo, spokesperson for RIPTA.
ABC6.com
Providence kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The city of Providence is kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month. The RAÍCES Dance Group will perform a series of Colombian Folk-Dances at Thursday night’s City Council meeting. The month-long celebration is observed from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.
rinewstoday.com
Mayor-elect Smiley on Hope St. bike path: “If the business owners & residents don’t want it…
Providence mayoral candidates were very involved with the potential trial of the Hope Street Bike Path. In a congratulatory interview with the winner – incoming Mayor Brett Smiley – WPRO’s Gene Valicenti grilled the new Mayor on several topics – one of which was Bike Paths and the Hope Street “trial”.
Police Arrest Marlborough Woman at 3 a.m. in Framingham Playground
FRAMINGHAM – Police arrested aMarlborough woman at a Framingham playground early Wednesday morning, September 14. A police officer was doing a check of the Arlington Street park & playground at 2:57 a.m. and encountered a Marlborough woman and another individual, explained Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The police...
Turnto10.com
3 Rhode Island men charged in scheme to defraud car dealerships in 2 states
(WJAR) — Three Rhode Island men are charged in a scheme to defraud car dealerships in Rhode Island and New Hampshire, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Rhode Island announced on Thursday. The three men are accused of using stolen identities to secure financing for a vehicle online and...
independentri.com
NK school officials deny claims of litter boxes in schools
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Two town council members running for re-election in November are waging a public fight over school children dressing like cats, a silly notion with a serious underside. Republican Mary Brimer and Democrat Katie Anderson, public officials seeking re-election in two months, are also tapping into...
ABC6.com
Seekonk Police Department gets new addition
SEEKONK, Mass. (WLNE) — Seekonk Police Department are adding a third dog to their force in September. The department posted on Facebook, asking the public to comment name suggestions for their newest member. The puppy will will be used on the force to provide comfort to student in Seekonk.
ABC6.com
Providence Board of Licenses sets conditions on club after brawl was caught on camera
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Board of Licenses set some conditions on a club after a brawl was caught on camera over the weekend. The fight happened at Mi Sueño Disco on Broad Street Sunday. During the hearing Wednesday, the Board of Licenses said Mi Sueño Disco...
Comments / 2