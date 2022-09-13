ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

We need to get rid of the corruption from the governor all the way down! OK, so we need a giant miracle!Anyone up for a prayer?

1420 WBSM

New Bedford Mayor Plans to Appeal Retirement Board Decision

NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell's office says the city administration plans to appeal a decision from the retirement board last week granting former Acting Fire Chief Paul Coderre a pension. Coderre had been fired in January for allegedly lying about work-related injuries while collecting around $200,000...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
reportertoday.com

Seekonk Fire Chief Suspended

Seekonk Fire Chief Sandra Lowery has been suspended with pay since August 4. The Reporter has obtained a copy of a letter sent to Lowery by Town Administrator Shawn Cadime. It has been heavily redacted. “During the period of your administrative leave, you are not to perform any duties of...
SEEKONK, MA
ABC6.com

5 local Rhode Island races could be heading for a recount

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Board of Elections said they have received recount request for five races from last night’s primary election. Three of the races are for Providence City Council seats and the other two are for the Democratic primary for Senate District 29 in Warwick and House District 57 in Cumberland and a portions of Central Falls.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Grebien, endorsed Democrats prevail in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET – Incumbent Mayor Donald Grebien easily defeated challenger Constantino Stratis in Tuesday’s mayoral primary, setting himself up for another term leading Pawtucket. As of press time, with 96 percent of Pawtucket ballots counted, the tally saw Grebien leading with 3,767 votes, or 69.3 percent, to 1,667 votes,...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Sewage no longer spilling into Warwick Pond, mayor says

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi said Wednesday that sewage is no longer spilling into Warwick Pond. The mayor explained that the pipe was fixed just before noon. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said that 450,000 gallons of sewage spilled into the pond as a...
rinewstoday.com

The Forgotten Souls of Burnside Park – Brendan Higgins

The park is located in downtown Providence. It sits between Washington Street and Exchange Terrace in the heart of Kennedy Plaza. It has a majestic water fountain. During the warm weather, the park is used for musical performances and religious gatherings. There is a playground for children to enjoy and have some fun while waiting for the bus.
PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS Boston

Massachusetts has 8 sanctuary cities and how they cooperate varies

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVCAMBRIDGE - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis flew a group of Venezuelan migrants north to Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday. The Governor says it's part of his state's plan to bring migrants to what he calls "sanctuary destinations." Massachusetts is not a sanctuary state, but there have been proposals for it on Beacon Hill. A sanctuary city or state is a location that limits cooperation with federal immigration laws. There are eight cities in the state that are sanctuary cities. They are Amherst, Boston, Cambridge, Chelsea, Concord, Newton, Northampton, and Somerville. What they do is legal, and how...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
GoLocalProv

Mayor-Elect Smiley Tells Us Five New Things

Brett Smiley has been running for Mayor of Providence functionally for a decade. After Tuesday night’s Democratic primary win, he is the mayor-elect, as he has no opposition in the general election. GoLocal sat down with Smiley on Thursday morning for about an hour, and he had some interesting...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

RIPTA works to address driver shortage impacting Providence students

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is working to address a driver shortage that is impacting Providence students. “Recently, RIPTA along with Senior Staff from Gov. Dan McKee’s office met with Amalgamated Transit Union Division 618 leaders to discuss how to resolve recent bus service disruption for Providence Schools students,” said Christy Raposo, spokesperson for RIPTA.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Providence kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The city of Providence is kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month. The RAÍCES Dance Group will perform a series of Colombian Folk-Dances at Thursday night’s City Council meeting. The month-long celebration is observed from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.
PROVIDENCE, RI
independentri.com

NK school officials deny claims of litter boxes in schools

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Two town council members running for re-election in November are waging a public fight over school children dressing like cats, a silly notion with a serious underside. Republican Mary Brimer and Democrat Katie Anderson, public officials seeking re-election in two months, are also tapping into...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Seekonk Police Department gets new addition

SEEKONK, Mass. (WLNE) — Seekonk Police Department are adding a third dog to their force in September. The department posted on Facebook, asking the public to comment name suggestions for their newest member. The puppy will will be used on the force to provide comfort to student in Seekonk.
SEEKONK, MA

