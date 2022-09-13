ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

Housing market shift: Buyers have more of a say

By Taylor Young
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One year, that’s how long it took Tracie Marsh to find her dream home in Statesville.

“It was very competitive,” Marsh said. “We definitely had to put in a higher due diligence than what we have ever had to before because of the housing market right now.”

The housing market has benefited the seller for years, but that’s changing.

A slight sales slow due to rising interest rates means buyers willing to spend the money have more options.

“We are seeing them able to step back, walk through the house, think about it, talk to the other agent, and let’s peruse all of our options here and not just having to throw stuff against the wall,” said Erika Wishnefsky Real estate agent with NextHome Paramount.

Marsh was on both sides of the aisle, a buyer looking for a home in Statesville and a seller 50 miles away in Vale.

Three weeks ago, Marsh was set to sell her home for a price significantly higher than expected. Last night she went under contract again, with a lower offer.

“A lot of that was due to interest rates climbing so much in those three weeks, we were a little more concerned about the housing market going down a little more, and if we waited too long to accept an offer, then maybe we would lose out,” Marsh said.

“We are still seeing multiple offers on houses that are priced right and on houses that look good, and sellers are going to start thinking again about how they market their property so that it is the best; it’s got to shine,” said Wishnefsky. “They weren’t having to do that for a couple of years because things got so crazy.”

After a year of searching and negotiating, Marsh says she isn’t going anywhere soon.

“No, we are hoping this is our forever home,” March said.

