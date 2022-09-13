ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle County, CO

Vail Daily

Letter: Vote for Matt Solomon

The Aug. 18 debate in Eagle with Dylan Roberts and Matt Solomon was a great success. We heard more of the candidates’ views with 10 topics on a wide range of subjects. Solomon showed transparency and consistency. He supports our Constitution. Roberts told us of his accomplishments in the house, although was vague about his specific actions. I concur with the letter by Susie Cunningham saying Roberts could have been more specific about accomplishments during his tenure.
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Veterans stump in support of Camp Hale becoming new national monument

Anticipating President Joe Biden’s announcement of a new national monument at Camp Hale and the Tenmile Range, the Vet Voice Foundation gathered 10th Mountain Division veterans and local representatives Thursday to discuss the environmental, educational and ceremonial impacts such a designation would have. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack visited the...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Aspen Daily News

New CMC solar farm is a groundbreaker in Colorado

A new solar farm on Colorado Mountain College’s Spring Valley Campus is being hailed as a truly groundbreaking project because it is the first in the state to add significant battery storage. The project near Glenwood Springs features 13,500 solar panels providing 4.5 megawatts of power. What sets it...
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Habitat for Humanity to honor Dylan Roberts at Difference Maker Build Day

IF YOU GO... What: Eagle County Government participates in Habitat for Humanity's Difference Maker Build Day When: Wednesday, Sept. 21 Where: Stratton Flats in Gypsum More info: HabitatVailValley.org — Habitat for Humanity’s Difference Maker Build Day on Wednesday, Sept. 21, is a statewide build with the goal to engage policymakers, local governments and elected leaders with Habitat’s work to create affordable homeownership opportunities.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Some Eagle County ranchers are using virtual fences

Ranchers have long used public lands for grazing livestock. Several local ranchers this year are using new technology to better control the movements of those animals. The Eagle County Soil Conservation Service, along with the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service, has started a three-year pilot program using equipment from a company called Vence. That equipment helps ranchers better contain animals, and can virtually fence in those animals in specific areas. That means keeping animals out of areas that have recently burned, or out of riparian areas.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Gypsum Creek Pool invites dogs to a Pool Paw-ty

As summer ends, Gypsum Creek Pool is preparing to close shop. However, before the pool is drained, Mountain Recreation is hosting an event – not for community members to enjoy, but rather, for their dogs. The Gypsum Creek Pool Paw-ty is scheduled for Sept. 17, and coordinators have lots planned for the canine attendees.
GYPSUM, CO
Vail Daily

Creek in Edwards gets a new name from the feds

The U.S. Geological Survey recently announced it was changing the names of roughly 650 places, including one in Edwards. The word “squaw” is considered offensive, which has led to the change. In Eagle County, Squaw Creek is being renamed “Colorow,” for a renowned chief of the Ute tribe, which once called this area home. Upper Squaw Creek is being renamed “Nuchu,” a slight modification of the word Utes use to refer to themselves.
EDWARDS, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: In support of regional transportation authority

As chairman of the board of Vail Valley Partnership, the regional chamber of commerce, I recognize the number of challenges facing the Eagle River Valley. Workforce housing, early childhood care, mental health, workforce retention and attraction all rank high as pressure points for our businesses and our community. In November,...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Symposium to discuss inflation and space exploration this week

What: Inflation in America: Current and Future Impacts. When: Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, 6-7 p.m. More information: Registration is free. Please visit VailSymposium.org for more information and to purchase tickets. What: Giant Steps: Stories from Space and the Future of Cosmic Exploration. When: Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, 6-7:30 p.m. Where:...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Gypsum to pay homeowners for sewage spill damage

Gypsum Town Council members Tuesday unanimously approved an expenditure of up to $200,000 to cover the remediation costs for 12 homeowners impacted by the July 10 sewage spill. Earlier this summer, a sewage backup caused 7,500 gallons of wastewater to spill into a dozen homes primarily located on Porphyry Road...
GYPSUM, CO
Vail Daily

School Views: Awareness and reflection shape our efforts

As the evening air begins to cool and the mornings have a distinct chill to them, hinting to autumn, I find myself settling into the school year. Our staff and students are back in midseason form, with academics and extracurriculars in full swing. We’re reflecting on what we’ve accomplished, building on our successes, and preparing for what lies ahead.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle River fishing closures modified by cooler weather

You’ve probably noticed a shift to more autumnal weather. So have fish in the Eagle River. Colorado Parks and Wildlife this week changed its voluntary fishing restrictions on the Eagle River. The department has removed a voluntary afternoon closure on the Eagle from Wolcott to the Eagle County Fairgounds....
EAGLE, CO
9NEWS

Fresh snow atop Colorado's highest peaks on Thursday morning

ASPEN, Colo. — While the leaves are only just beginning to turn gold, there was a white dusting atop Colorado's highest peaks on Thursday. A fresh and widespread dusting of snow dotted Colorado's highest peaks on Thursday morning, including at several ski resorts. Some of – but not necessarily...
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Minturn council still discussing downtown design, delays approval of new guidelines to October

Approval of the Minturn Town Council’s long-discussed guidelines for the future design of the downtown area has been delayed until Oct. 19. The Town Council has been making efforts to amend and replace certain land use, development, and design standards in the Old Town 100 Block Commercial Zone District, the town core area surrounding Main Street between Toledo Street and the Eagle River.
MINTURN, CO
Vail Daily

Parts of Eagle’s Haymeadow project are now for sale

A large portion of Eagle’s Haymeadow neighborhood is up for sale. Fortius Capital is the listing firm for the sale. Erich Schmidt of Fortius said the portions of the project for sale — Neighborhood A2 and Neighborhood B — are approved for as many as 472 units. The entire development is approved for 837 units. The portion of the property not for sale will be developed as planned.
EAGLE, CO
