The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - September 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Amazon's $1 billion LOTR 'Rings of Power' is losing the ratings and viewer battle to HBO's 'House of the Dragon'
Hostile viewer reactions to the "Lord of the Rings" spinoff pose risks for Amazon Studios and Prime membership.
Streaming War: Amazon Has News That Disney, Netflix and HBO Won't Like
In the streaming wars, Amazon (AMZN) tends to be often overlooked. The rivalry often seems to be between Netflix (NFLX) and Disney (DIS) , even if Amazon has already amassed nominations and awards for series, documentaries, and films like "Manchester by The Sea", "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", "The Underground Railroad" or "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan."
Jeff Bezos said his son told him 'please don't eff this up' after Amazon took on 'The Lord of the Rings' prequel
Jeff Bezos said his son told him "don't eff this up" after Amazon took on its "Lord of the Rings" project. The Amazon founder made the comment to an audience at the series premiere, per Variety. The series cost $1 billion to make and is set 3,000 years before the...
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?
The wait is finally over for “The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 5. The celebrated Hulu series returned in September to continue the saga of June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) and her fight against the oppressive Gilead regime. And the new batch of episodes follows on the heels of a game-changing Season 4 finale when June finally got to dole out brutal justice on her longtime tormenter, Fred (Joseph Fiennes).
ComicBook
Yet Another Ecchi Anime Is Getting an Uncensored Cut
The anime industry is a massive one, and it makes room for more than just shonen series and shojo successes. Over the years, the medium has garnered plenty of popularity as anime will dive into any genre it wants. From historical fiction to slice-of-life fun, anime does it all, and that includes raunchy titles as well. And now, it seems another ecchi series is ready to blur boundaries by releasing an uncensored edition for fans.
Digital Trends
ISS astronaut’s photos capture a ‘wonderful world’
It may not be a perfect world, but if you look in the right places it’s certainly wonderful. International Space Station (ISS) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, for one, definitely thinks so. Inspired by Louis Armstrong’s 1967 classic What a Wonderful World, the Italian space traveler recently posted four sublime Earth images alongside lyrics from the legendary track.
Zendaya makes Emmys history again
At 26 years old, Zendaya became the youngest to win two Emmys for acting when she snagged the trophy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series Monday at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.
