U.S. Politics

Fox News

Bill Clinton turns 76: Former president, Hillary spotted in the Hamptons

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have been photographed in the Hamptons in New York ahead of Bill’s 76th birthday on Friday. The couple was spotted walking along a beach with their security, while their daughter Chelsea jogged nearby. HILLARY CLINTON RIPS BERNIE SANDERS...
The Independent

Monica Lewinsky reacts to death of Ken Starr, who led Clinton impeachment investigation

Monica Lewinsky said on Tuesday that she imagines the death of former independent counsel and US Solicitor General Ken Starr is a ‘painful loss for those who love him,’ even as she acknowledged that the complicated nature of their relationship.As independent counsel, Mr Starr pursued investigations of President Bill Clinton during the 1990s — a pursuit that ultimately led to Mr Clinton’s impeachment over his handling of his affair with Ms Lewinsky. as i’m sure many can understand, my thoughts about ken starr bring up complicated feelings… but of more importance, is that i imagine it’s a painful loss for...
Vice

Trump Allegedly Tried to Have Democrats Prosecuted While President

Former President Donald Trump has spent the weeks since the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago describing the investigation as yet another witch hunt brought against him by partisan Democrats. But Trump’s own former U.S. Attorney in Manhattan reportedly claims in a new book that the Department of Justice pushed him...
The Independent

Rudy Giuliani recovered from drink and depression at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago after losing 2008 presidential bid, book claims

Rudy Giuliani retreated to Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort to recover from a bout of depression and a drinking bender after losing the 2008 Republican presidential nomination, a new book claims.The former New York mayor’s ex-wife, Judith Giuliani, told political reporter Andrew Kirtzman in his soon-to-be published book, Giuliani: The Rise and Tragic Fall of America’s Mayor, that the pair left for Mr Trump’s Palm Beach estate after an embarrassing defeat that saw Mr Giuliani secure just one delegate.“We moved into Mar-a-Lago and Donald kept our secret,” his third wife told Mr Kirtzman, according to The Guardian who obtained a...
Vice

Being Trump’s Lawyer Is Dangerous. Here’s Why.

Former President Donald Trump has a lawyer problem. And that’s a risky place to be for a guy facing multiple criminal investigations. Recent courtroom maneuvers by Trump’s attorneys in the spiraling Mar-a-Lago investigation have been so erratic they’ve prompted public mockery from the legal community at large.
HuffPost

Trump’s Ominous Warning

Donald Trump said there would be “big problems” if he were indicted over the documents he took from the White House to Mar-a-Lago.
Connecticut Public

What all of Donald Trump's legal issues may mean for his political future

Rarely, if ever, has a possible presidential candidate faced so many investigations for his past conduct. The Justice Department is in court over the federal documents recovered from Trump's Florida residence. And it's also still investigating the former president's bid to stay in office by overturning his election defeat. A House committee plans fresh hearings in its own investigation. And all this happens while Trump talks of a possible third bid for the presidency in 2024.
