Hillary Clinton to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas: 'Don't you want to retire?'
In an interview with Andy Cohen, Clinton said she'd also ask Melania Trump how her summer is going after the FBI raided Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago.
Bill Clinton turns 76: Former president, Hillary spotted in the Hamptons
Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have been photographed in the Hamptons in New York ahead of Bill’s 76th birthday on Friday. The couple was spotted walking along a beach with their security, while their daughter Chelsea jogged nearby. HILLARY CLINTON RIPS BERNIE SANDERS...
Monica Lewinsky reacts to death of Ken Starr, who led Clinton impeachment investigation
Monica Lewinsky said on Tuesday that she imagines the death of former independent counsel and US Solicitor General Ken Starr is a ‘painful loss for those who love him,’ even as she acknowledged that the complicated nature of their relationship.As independent counsel, Mr Starr pursued investigations of President Bill Clinton during the 1990s — a pursuit that ultimately led to Mr Clinton’s impeachment over his handling of his affair with Ms Lewinsky. as i’m sure many can understand, my thoughts about ken starr bring up complicated feelings… but of more importance, is that i imagine it’s a painful loss for...
'Implausible': Judge rips Trump in scathing dismissal of Hillary Clinton-Russiagate lawsuit
A federal judge threw out a sprawling racketeering lawsuit brought by former President Donald Trump against his 2016 opponent Hillary Clinton, members of her campaign, and an array of figures tied to Trump-Russia collusion claims.
Monica Lewinsky's Ken Starr Tweet Is A Master Class In Grace
“As I’m sure many can understand, my thoughts about Ken Starr bring up complicated feelings…" the former White House intern's tweet began.
Trump Allegedly Tried to Have Democrats Prosecuted While President
Former President Donald Trump has spent the weeks since the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago describing the investigation as yet another witch hunt brought against him by partisan Democrats. But Trump’s own former U.S. Attorney in Manhattan reportedly claims in a new book that the Department of Justice pushed him...
Rudy Giuliani recovered from drink and depression at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago after losing 2008 presidential bid, book claims
Rudy Giuliani retreated to Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort to recover from a bout of depression and a drinking bender after losing the 2008 Republican presidential nomination, a new book claims.The former New York mayor’s ex-wife, Judith Giuliani, told political reporter Andrew Kirtzman in his soon-to-be published book, Giuliani: The Rise and Tragic Fall of America’s Mayor, that the pair left for Mr Trump’s Palm Beach estate after an embarrassing defeat that saw Mr Giuliani secure just one delegate.“We moved into Mar-a-Lago and Donald kept our secret,” his third wife told Mr Kirtzman, according to The Guardian who obtained a...
Former US presidents Carter, Clinton, Bush, Obama, and Trump react to Queen Elizabeth's death: 'She meant a great deal to us'
Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at 96. During her seven-decade reign, the queen met with 13 of the last 14 US presidents. This includes all five of the former presidents who are still alive: Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump. In the wake...
Correspondent abruptly leaves CNN after calling Trump a ‘demagogue’
A White House correspondent for CNN – whose new leader wants the channel to adopt what he considers a more politically neutral voice to its coverage – has departed the network after calling Donald Trump “a dishonest demagogue” on the air. John Harwood announced his exit...
Trump says he won’t pick Pence as running-mate in 2024: ‘Mike committed political suicide’
Former president Donald Trump says in a new book that he will not pick his former vice president Mike Pence to serve as his running mate if he launches another White House bid in 2024. Mr Trump made the remarks in The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021, written...
A former federal prosecutor said he's frustrated that Trump has yet to be indicted after 'criming in the harsh light of day'
Trump is at the center of several scandals, "so is there frustration that Donald Trump has not had one minute of accountability? Yes," Glenn Kirschner said.
Opinion: Trump Is Now Scrambling for an Effective Strategy—He Is No Longer Protected by the Presidency!
"Facing serious legal peril in the documents investigation, the former president has turned to his old playbook of painting himself as persecuted amid legal and political stumbles." —Maggie Haberman, Glenn Thrush, & Alan Feuer.
Prosecutor on the Clinton Whitewater probe, Ken Starr, has died at 76
Kenneth Starr has died. The conservative lawyer was known best as the independent counsel who investigated then-President Bill Clinton. He was 76 years old. According to a statement from his family, he died Tuesday of complications following surgery. NPR's Deepa Shivaram reminds us of Starr's long public career. DEEPA SHIVARAM,...
Being Trump’s Lawyer Is Dangerous. Here’s Why.
Former President Donald Trump has a lawyer problem. And that’s a risky place to be for a guy facing multiple criminal investigations. Recent courtroom maneuvers by Trump’s attorneys in the spiraling Mar-a-Lago investigation have been so erratic they’ve prompted public mockery from the legal community at large.
Trump’s Ominous Warning
Donald Trump said there would be “big problems” if he were indicted over the documents he took from the White House to Mar-a-Lago.
Why Obama is just now getting his portrait officially unveiled in the White House, two presidents later
After Trump and Obama snubbed each other — and pandemic delays — Biden will host his former boss to officially unveil the first Black US president's portrait at the White House.
What all of Donald Trump's legal issues may mean for his political future
Rarely, if ever, has a possible presidential candidate faced so many investigations for his past conduct. The Justice Department is in court over the federal documents recovered from Trump's Florida residence. And it's also still investigating the former president's bid to stay in office by overturning his election defeat. A House committee plans fresh hearings in its own investigation. And all this happens while Trump talks of a possible third bid for the presidency in 2024.
How do former President Trump's legal issues look to a prosecutor?
Now let's ask how Trump's troubles look to a prosecutor. Shan Wu is with us to talk about this, a former federal prosecutor. Welcome to the program. SHAN WU: Thanks. Good morning. INSKEEP: Trump's lawyers are not repeating in court his claim that he declassified the documents that were found...
Don Bolduc celebrates win in New Hampshire's Republican Senate primary
Republicans in New Hampshire have made their choices in three key primaries, choosing candidates Don Bolduc, Karoline Leavitt and Robert Burns, who all worked to align themselves with former President Donald Trump. New Hampshire Public Radio's Josh Rogers reports. JOSH ROGERS, BYLINE: As Don Bolduc celebrated his razor-thin win in...
We should not being using human beings as pawns, Mass. state Sen. Cyr says
Fox News was all over this story where host Jesse Watters dwelled on the idea of elite liberals having to deal with migrants. He spoke with presidential hopeful Mike Pompeo. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) JESSE WATTERS: The Obamas have a home. Oprah, Beyonce, even James Taylor is going to be...
