KOLD-TV

No, the pandemic is not over, Pima County officials say

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team said Adum Mahamat, 25, was fatally shot by an officer after he refused to drop a firearm. A group of Belgian firefighters traveled to the Old Pueblo to train with the Tucson Fire Department. Former girlfriend of accused child killer Christopher Clements’ continues testimony...
KOLD-TV

Day 4 of murder trial : Christopher Clements’ phone shows “unusual activity” the night of Maribel Gonzalez’ disappearance, consistent with being in the area her body was found

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The first murder trial of accused Tucson child killer 40-year-old Christopher Clements continued Friday, Sept. 16, with the state calling two more witnesses to the stand. Clements is facing several charges for allegedly kidnapping and killing 6-year-old Isabel Celis in 2012 and 13-year-old Maribel...
KOLD-TV

Check your status on National Voter Registration Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tuesday, Sept. 20, is National Voter Registration Day, which is a great reminder to register to vote in the November election. If you have already registered, it doesn’t hurt to check your registration information. The general election is Nov. 8. In order to...
KOLD-TV

University of Arizona Police investigating early morning shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - University of Arizona Police is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning. Police were called to the Hub Tucson Park Avenue apartments on North Park Avenue. UAPD said, a person of interest is in custody. Details are very limited at this time. Copyright...
KOLD-TV

Young child injured in shooting in Tucson parking lot

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A young child was injured in a shooting in Tucson around 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. The Tucson Police Department said a 4-year-old was shot in the hand in a parking lot in the 1500 block of South Columbus Boulevard. The child’s injuries are...
KOLD-TV

TPD investigating misconduct allegations against former officer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after they were notified of possible misconduct by an off-duty officer last month. According to a news release from TPD, the allegations, which were of sexual misconduct, prompted an administrative investigation by the department’s Office of Professional Standards. TPD...
Christopher Clements
KOLD-TV

Man missing from Sahuarita found dead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sahuarita Police Department has informed KOLD News 13 that 70-year-old Leonard Baker was found deceased. They said there are no suspicious circumstances with his death. He was located by Pima County Sheriff’s deputies last night near Box Canyon and Flordia Canyon Road. Baker...
KOLD-TV

Tucson agrees to conserve some of its share of Colorado River water

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Tucson announced Tuesday, Sept. 20, that it will conserve a portion of its share of water from the Colorado River. City officials signed an agreement with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the Central Arizona Water Conservation District (Central Arizona Project) to leave up to 30,000 acre-feet of its 2022 allocation in Lake Mead.
KOLD-TV

Long lost pen pals meet in person 50 years later

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two pen pals finally have met in person after 50 years of correspondence. Donna Reed and Saroja Sevenan became pen pals in 1972. Reed was living in the United States and Sevenan was from India. The two wrote consistently until 1976 and when they...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
azdem.org

RECAP: Tucson Veterans Denounce Blake Masters for Calling U.S. Military Members ​​“Totally Incompetent” and “Rotten” “Bozos”

TUCSON – Yesterday, Tucson-area veterans held a press conference responding to newly reported comments by Blake Masters where he repeatedly attacked U.S. military personnel, described them as “totally incompetent,” “rotten,” “bozos” and called to “clean house” of all existing generals, replacing them with Republicans.
