KOLD-TV
No, the pandemic is not over, Pima County officials say
The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team said Adum Mahamat, 25, was fatally shot by an officer after he refused to drop a firearm. A group of Belgian firefighters traveled to the Old Pueblo to train with the Tucson Fire Department. Former girlfriend of accused child killer Christopher Clements’ continues testimony...
KOLD-TV
Day 4 of murder trial : Christopher Clements’ phone shows “unusual activity” the night of Maribel Gonzalez’ disappearance, consistent with being in the area her body was found
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The first murder trial of accused Tucson child killer 40-year-old Christopher Clements continued Friday, Sept. 16, with the state calling two more witnesses to the stand. Clements is facing several charges for allegedly kidnapping and killing 6-year-old Isabel Celis in 2012 and 13-year-old Maribel...
KOLD-TV
Check your status on National Voter Registration Day
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tuesday, Sept. 20, is National Voter Registration Day, which is a great reminder to register to vote in the November election. If you have already registered, it doesn’t hurt to check your registration information. The general election is Nov. 8. In order to...
clayconews.com
AZDPS TROOPERS SEIZE NEARLY THREE HUNDRED (300) POUNDS OF METHAMPHETAMINE IN TWO TRAFFIC STOPS ON I-10 NORTH OF TUCSON, ARIZONA
Tucson, AZ - The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) is reporting that on the evening of Wednesday, September 7, 2022, an AZDPS trooper initiated a traffic stop on the driver of a maroon Chrysler sedan on westbound Interstate 10 at milepost 226, near Red Rock, Arizona. During the traffic...
KOLD-TV
University of Arizona Police investigating early morning shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - University of Arizona Police is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning. Police were called to the Hub Tucson Park Avenue apartments on North Park Avenue. UAPD said, a person of interest is in custody. Details are very limited at this time. Copyright...
KOLD-TV
Young child injured in shooting in Tucson parking lot
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A young child was injured in a shooting in Tucson around 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. The Tucson Police Department said a 4-year-old was shot in the hand in a parking lot in the 1500 block of South Columbus Boulevard. The child’s injuries are...
Tucson street "takeovers" kick into higher gear
So-called “car meet-ups” or “side-shows” are happening more often in Tucson this year, according to law enforcement.
KOLD-TV
TPD investigating misconduct allegations against former officer
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after they were notified of possible misconduct by an off-duty officer last month. According to a news release from TPD, the allegations, which were of sexual misconduct, prompted an administrative investigation by the department’s Office of Professional Standards. TPD...
KOLD-TV
Man missing from Sahuarita found dead
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sahuarita Police Department has informed KOLD News 13 that 70-year-old Leonard Baker was found deceased. They said there are no suspicious circumstances with his death. He was located by Pima County Sheriff’s deputies last night near Box Canyon and Flordia Canyon Road. Baker...
KOLD-TV
Tucson agrees to conserve some of its share of Colorado River water
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Tucson announced Tuesday, Sept. 20, that it will conserve a portion of its share of water from the Colorado River. City officials signed an agreement with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the Central Arizona Water Conservation District (Central Arizona Project) to leave up to 30,000 acre-feet of its 2022 allocation in Lake Mead.
TPD investigating a shooting that left a 4-year-old injured
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting involving a 4-year-old. Officers say the 4-year-old sustained non-life threatening injuries to his hand from a gunshot.
Autopsy reveals country music star's cause of death
Country music star Luke Bell passed away at the age of 32 on Aug. 30. A passerby found him unresponsive in a shaded area of a parking lot near North Craycroft and East Grant roads.
KOLD-TV
Long lost pen pals meet in person 50 years later
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two pen pals finally have met in person after 50 years of correspondence. Donna Reed and Saroja Sevenan became pen pals in 1972. Reed was living in the United States and Sevenan was from India. The two wrote consistently until 1976 and when they...
Mexican citizens arrested with multiple weapons and high capacity magazine
Tucson Sector Border Patrol found two handguns, a rifle and a dual drum magazine in the car during a search.
AZFamily
Tucson girl who went viral for her rendition of Selena songs performs on GMAZ
Woman accused of human smuggling leads Pinal County deputies on chase with 2 kids in the car. Deputies say 19-year-old Alma Rodriguez Dominguez was speeding above 100 miles per hour with two kids and migrants in the car. Kick off fall 2022 restaurant week with GMAZ and Barrio Queen. Updated:...
Animal cruelty case leaves PACC in need of at least 20 fosters
The Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) is looking for anyone that can foster dogs. PACC says they will receive at least 20 dogs from a cruelty case in the next few days.
Royal Palms apartment residents and neighbors meet with TPD
Drug use, recent shootings and homelessness on or around the Royal Palms apartment complex led to a meeting with tenants and neighbors who voiced their concerns to the Tucson Police Department.
azdem.org
RECAP: Tucson Veterans Denounce Blake Masters for Calling U.S. Military Members “Totally Incompetent” and “Rotten” “Bozos”
TUCSON – Yesterday, Tucson-area veterans held a press conference responding to newly reported comments by Blake Masters where he repeatedly attacked U.S. military personnel, described them as “totally incompetent,” “rotten,” “bozos” and called to “clean house” of all existing generals, replacing them with Republicans.
TPD: Semi truck stuck near Broadway Boulevard
The Tucson Police Department responds to a stuck on the roadway semi-truck near Broadway Boulevard. The semitruck got stuck southbound of Camino Seco and East Broadway
