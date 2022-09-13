Read full article on original website
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Victim shoots attacker after struggle, Henderson police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson police are investigating a shooting that took place just after 8:30 p.m. near Stephanie Street and American Pacific Drive Thursday evening. Police and fire crews responded to 200 Quest Park Street in reference to gunshots heard in the area. When emergency crews arrived police...
A Reporter Viciously Stabbed to Death and a Politician Arrested for Murder: Nobody 'Saw It Coming'
At the time he was killed, Jeff German was researching another potential story about Robert Telles In the tough world of Las Vegas politics, Jeff German had a reputation as an aggressive reporter who uncovered the truth, however difficult — and dangerous — it might be. The 69-year-old Las Vegas Review-Journal writer navigated the city's complicated inner workings for more than 30 years, fearlessly investigating wrongdoing. "He wasn't afraid to take on big issues in Las Vegas, his friend Thomas Pitaro tells PEOPLE in its latest issue. "He was like...
Man in critical condition after shots fired in Henderson
One man is in critical condition after shots were fired in Henderson police say. The suspect was taken to a hospital.
Man arrested, charged with stabbing mom to death
A man is under arrest, accused of stabbing his mom to death at an apartment complex. Police were first called to the complex near Vegas Valley and Nellis by the suspect’s brother, who said the man had a knife and was acting erratically.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman’s ex-husband attacked her with machete while father attacked officers with hammer: Las Vegas police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman’s father and ex-husband were arrested Wednesday after the ex-husband tried to attack her with a machete and the father tried to attack police officers with a hammer, according to an arrest report. Police responded to what became a barricade situation at a residence near Flamingo and Rainbow at around […]
New 911 calls, body camera video show Rob Telles' arrest for domestic violence
A previous 911 call and body camera footage to Las Vegas police shows Rob Telles's wife expressing fear of her husband.
Las Vegas police: Manager of convenience store stole over $16K by posing as robbery victim
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is facing embezzlement charges after police said she stole more than $16,000 from the convenience store where she worked while allegedly being part of a staged robbery. Latoya Hall, 32, was the manager of an ampm located in the central Las Vegas valley when she acted as the victim […]
Fox5 KVVU
Man arrested for allegedly killing mother, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is accused of killing his mother following a barricade situation in the east Las Vegas Valley Wednesday afternoon. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said the incident began around 11:09 a.m. Sept. 14 in the 2900 block of Juniper Hills Boulevard, near Vegas Valley Drive and Nellis Boulevard. Johansson said a 911 call was made in a nearby apartment that a man was acting erratically, armed with a knife.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Las Vegas police arrest suspect who threatened family with a knife
LVMPD investigated a domestic disturbance in northwest Las Vegas. Shortly after 10 p.m. one person was arrested.
Baby dies after hitting windshield in mother’s suspected DUI crash
According to police in court documents, there were two children in the car and both were unrestrained when the crash occurred on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The infant, identified by the Clark County Coroner's office, as Inaya Alston died on Aug. 31. Police determined Alston hit the windshield. The other child in the vehicle was a 1-year-old who suffered minor injuries.
Las Vegas man accused of killing woman to be featured on national TV show
Erick Rangel-Ibarra is a suspect in the killing of Lesley Palacio. Her body was found dumped near Valley of Fire State Park in August 2020.
Police release photos in road rage investigation on Sunset Road
Metro police have released photos and are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say is a suspect in a June 27 road rage incident on Sunset Road near Sandhill Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Driver flees after hitting pedestrian in crosswalk at Washington, Main
A driver is still at large after hitting and critically injuring a pedestrian near Main Street and Washington Avenue, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.
LVMPD: Son stabs mother to death in Las Vegas apartment
Homicide detectives are investigating in the area of Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive on Wednesday afternoon.
Detectives investigate woman's stabbing death in west Las Vegas
A woman in her 20s was found stabbed to death in her family home in west Las Vegas on Tuesday night. Detectives are searching for her killer.
8newsnow.com
Son accused of stabbing mother to death identified
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man accused of stabbing his mother to death is identified as 34-year-old Pablo Enrique Bonilla, according to court records. He was due to make his first appearance in court Thursday morning but was not transported. He remains in jail and is due to appear in court on Sept. 20.
Clark County elected official jailed for murder speaks from behind bars
For the first time, we're hearing from Rob Telles, the Clark County elected official arrested last week for murdering a local journalist.
3-month-old dies from injuries after suspected DUI crash
North Las Vegas Police responded to reports of a crash involving two unrestrained children near Camino Al Norte and Edna Crane Avenue on the morning of Aug. 28.
CCSD employee arrested, faces grand larceny charges, police say
Clark County Police have arrested an employee following an investigation at Sierra Vista High School in the southwest valley.
news3lv.com
2 suspects in custody after barricade in southwest Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two suspects have been taken into custody after a barricade situation at a southwest valley home Wednesday. Las Vegas police had responded to the 7000 block of Clearwater Avenue, near Flamingo and Rainbow, at around 10:15 a.m. following reports of a family disturbance. Police said...
Comments / 0