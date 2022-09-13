ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Victim shoots attacker after struggle, Henderson police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson police are investigating a shooting that took place just after 8:30 p.m. near Stephanie Street and American Pacific Drive Thursday evening. Police and fire crews responded to 200 Quest Park Street in reference to gunshots heard in the area. When emergency crews arrived police...
HENDERSON, NV
A Reporter Viciously Stabbed to Death and a Politician Arrested for Murder: Nobody 'Saw It Coming'

At the time he was killed, Jeff German was researching another potential story about Robert Telles In the tough world of Las Vegas politics, Jeff German had a reputation as an aggressive reporter who uncovered the truth, however difficult — and dangerous — it might be. The 69-year-old Las Vegas Review-Journal writer navigated the city's complicated inner workings for more than 30 years, fearlessly investigating wrongdoing. "He wasn't afraid to take on big issues in Las Vegas, his friend Thomas Pitaro tells PEOPLE in its latest issue. "He was like...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Man arrested for allegedly killing mother, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is accused of killing his mother following a barricade situation in the east Las Vegas Valley Wednesday afternoon. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said the incident began around 11:09 a.m. Sept. 14 in the 2900 block of Juniper Hills Boulevard, near Vegas Valley Drive and Nellis Boulevard. Johansson said a 911 call was made in a nearby apartment that a man was acting erratically, armed with a knife.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Baby dies after hitting windshield in mother’s suspected DUI crash

According to police in court documents, there were two children in the car and both were unrestrained when the crash occurred on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The infant, identified by the Clark County Coroner's office, as Inaya Alston died on Aug. 31. Police determined Alston hit the windshield. The other child in the vehicle was a 1-year-old who suffered minor injuries.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Son accused of stabbing mother to death identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man accused of stabbing his mother to death is identified as 34-year-old Pablo Enrique Bonilla, according to court records. He was due to make his first appearance in court Thursday morning but was not transported. He remains in jail and is due to appear in court on Sept. 20.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

2 suspects in custody after barricade in southwest Las Vegas valley

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two suspects have been taken into custody after a barricade situation at a southwest valley home Wednesday. Las Vegas police had responded to the 7000 block of Clearwater Avenue, near Flamingo and Rainbow, at around 10:15 a.m. following reports of a family disturbance. Police said...
LAS VEGAS, NV

