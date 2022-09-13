Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Raising money for cancer
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on faces of Pluta. Pluta has helped raise over a half million dollars at the 23rd annual Emerald Ball this past weekend. The faces include Helen and Ron Pluta of course, co-chairs Mary Pluta, Barbara Pluta, Randall, and Sharon Degraff. As well...
WHEC TV-10
Pet of the Week: Trooper
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Trooper is a loving dog looking for a home. Trooper is part of Lollypop Farm’s Bark to School Adoption Promotion. Some dogs including Trooper have no adoption fee and come with four weeks of free training sessions. The program runs from September 13 through 18. Find out more on Lollypop Farm’s website.
‘Not giving up’: Rochester man unable to find veterinary care for sick dog
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – With staffing shortages still felt in a number of different professions, the veterinary industry is no exception. As a result, some clinics have had to turn animals and their owners away. Some in our community are having trouble finding a veterinarian who will accept new patients. Reinaldo Sanchez of Rochester has […]
‘Gospel Sunday’ returns to Rochester Fringe
Organizers say it's one of the festival's most popular events.
WKTV
Unused hand sanitizer on the move
More than 700,000 gallons of unused hand sanitizer that's been in Oriskany since 2021 is being sent to Rochester to be repurposed. More than 700,000 gallons of state-produced hand sanitizer moving from Oriskany to Rochester for recycling. Hundreds of thousands of gallons of expired state-produced hand sanitizer that were sitting...
Rochester Rundown: RGH lockdown, Ax murder trial, Wegmans ends SCAN app
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes! Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps some of the top stories from the past seven days. It’s everything you need to know, or might have missed. This week’s seven stories are: […]
Community effort aims to keep Notre Dame Retreat House open
CANANDAIGUA, NY — A committee has been formed in an effort to keep the Notre Dame Retreat House open to the public, according to a recent announcement. Owned and operated by the Redemptorist Priests of the Baltimore Province, a religious group for Catholic men, the center is designed to offer experiences for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester. People of many religious backgrounds have had the opportunity to have time to pray and reflect in silence, usually on weekends, as well as receive spiritual guidance and Mass, since it opened in 1967, according to Father Jones, rector and director of the Retreat House.
13 WHAM
Scottsville residents taking action over nails in the streets
Scottsville, N.Y. — Nails started showing up across the Village of Scottsville Wednesday evening, puncturing tires and leaving residents on edge. The nails started showing up on a handful of streets across the village and village leaders say it doesn’t appear to be accidental. On Friday, Kim Lautner...
Artist Row returns for its 18th year at Rochester Public Market
All proceeds from this year's fair go towards the Friends of the Rochester Public Market
earnthenecklace.com
Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge Leaving WHAM-TV: Where Are the Rochester Anchors Going?
People of Rochester have been watching the WHAM-TV anchors Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge since 1990. They are 13 WHAM News’ longest-running anchor duo with huge followers. When the people of Rochester learned about Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge leaving WHAM-TV, they were naturally sad. The anchors announced their decision to depart from the station recently. Here’s what the anchor duo said about their decision.
13 WHAM
Local veteran services discuss mental health after RGH lockdown
Rochester, N.Y. — Police said the man that caused a lockdown at Rochester General Hospital after threatening employees on a livestream Wednesday morning was a 38-year-old veteran who was getting help from the Canandaigua VA. Using a robot and a drone, police spent hours at the suspect’s home on...
Auburn YMCA management of Skaneateles center will end in December
Skaneateles, N.Y. — The Auburn YMCA has managed the Skaneateles YMCA & Community Center for over a decade, but that will soon come to an end. Access to both the Auburn YMCA and the Skaneateles center will no longer be available to members by the end of the year, according to an email sent to members. People can either continue their YMCA membership to use the Auburn facilities or join the Skaneateles center to use the Skaneateles facilities.
Woman pleads guilty to stealing $8,000 from Rochester non-profit
Investigators discovered she embezzled $900 in funds provided for work training programs and instead used it to pay off her rent.
Believe it or Not! Massive NY Halloween Display Recognized by Ripley’s
Believe it or not! A massive Halloween display in New York has made it's way into Ripley's Believe It or Not. How do you top a pirate ship Halloween display that went viral in 2020? You build two for 2121. A pair of Pirates of the Caribbean-themed ships sat on a lawn in Rochester, New York. It was so massive it caught the attention of Ripley's Believe it or Not. "The funny thing is I didn't see that message for 26 weeks," said creator Tony DeMatteo. "I finally got back to them and they wanted to put my display in their book."
13 WHAM
Take 5 top prize sold in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The New York Lottery officials announced one top-prize winning ticket was sold at a Fine City Mini Market on Jay Street in Rochester. The ticket was for the September 13 drawing and is worth $18,111.50. The winner's identity has not been announced. Take 5 numbers are...
13 WHAM
Rochester woman pleads guilty to stealing job training funds
Rochester, N.Y. — A woman pleaded guilty to embezzling employment and training funds from her employer. Prosecutors say Danielle Downs, 32, embezzled over $8,000 in U.S. Department of Labor funds from the Native American Cultural Center in Rochester between 2019 and 2020. The charge carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison, and a $100,000 fine.
13 WHAM
The coolest air this summer is on the way, Rochester
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - You can feel the changing of the guard as summer's warmth is slowly fading away each day. Fall doesn't officially arrive until September 22nd, but the next few mornings will have a slight chill in the air. A cold front will cross WNY later this evening...
13 WHAM
Teen shot on Wooden Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a teen was shot on the city's west side late Tuesday night. Police responded to the 300 block of Genesee Street for the report of a male shot. When police arrived to the area, they learned a 16-year-old male was in...
Injuries for man stabbed on East Main St. in Rochester
There are no suspects in custody at this time. Investigators are currently working to gather leads.
13 WHAM
Police presence upped at RGH after online threat
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are keeping an increased presence at Rochester General Hospital following a threat Wednesday. The man behind the threat was a 38-year-old veteran who received services from the Canandaigua VA. East Rochester Police say when they went to his De Paul Drive home Wednesday, the...
