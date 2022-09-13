ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Raising money for cancer

Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on faces of Pluta. Pluta has helped raise over a half million dollars at the 23rd annual Emerald Ball this past weekend. The faces include Helen and Ron Pluta of course, co-chairs Mary Pluta, Barbara Pluta, Randall, and Sharon Degraff. As well...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Pet of the Week: Trooper

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Trooper is a loving dog looking for a home. Trooper is part of Lollypop Farm’s Bark to School Adoption Promotion. Some dogs including Trooper have no adoption fee and come with four weeks of free training sessions. The program runs from September 13 through 18. Find out more on Lollypop Farm’s website.
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
WKTV

Unused hand sanitizer on the move

More than 700,000 gallons of unused hand sanitizer that's been in Oriskany since 2021 is being sent to Rochester to be repurposed. More than 700,000 gallons of state-produced hand sanitizer moving from Oriskany to Rochester for recycling. Hundreds of thousands of gallons of expired state-produced hand sanitizer that were sitting...
ORISKANY, NY
Daily Messenger

Community effort aims to keep Notre Dame Retreat House open

CANANDAIGUA, NY — A committee has been formed in an effort to keep the Notre Dame Retreat House open to the public, according to a recent announcement. Owned and operated by the Redemptorist Priests of the Baltimore Province, a religious group for Catholic men, the center is designed to offer experiences for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester. People of many religious backgrounds have had the opportunity to have time to pray and reflect in silence, usually on weekends, as well as receive spiritual guidance and Mass, since it opened in 1967, according to Father Jones, rector and director of the Retreat House.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
13 WHAM

Scottsville residents taking action over nails in the streets

Scottsville, N.Y. — Nails started showing up across the Village of Scottsville Wednesday evening, puncturing tires and leaving residents on edge. The nails started showing up on a handful of streets across the village and village leaders say it doesn’t appear to be accidental. On Friday, Kim Lautner...
SCOTTSVILLE, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge Leaving WHAM-TV: Where Are the Rochester Anchors Going?

People of Rochester have been watching the WHAM-TV anchors Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge since 1990. They are 13 WHAM News’ longest-running anchor duo with huge followers. When the people of Rochester learned about Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge leaving WHAM-TV, they were naturally sad. The anchors announced their decision to depart from the station recently. Here’s what the anchor duo said about their decision.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Local veteran services discuss mental health after RGH lockdown

Rochester, N.Y. — Police said the man that caused a lockdown at Rochester General Hospital after threatening employees on a livestream Wednesday morning was a 38-year-old veteran who was getting help from the Canandaigua VA. Using a robot and a drone, police spent hours at the suspect’s home on...
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Auburn YMCA management of Skaneateles center will end in December

Skaneateles, N.Y. — The Auburn YMCA has managed the Skaneateles YMCA & Community Center for over a decade, but that will soon come to an end. Access to both the Auburn YMCA and the Skaneateles center will no longer be available to members by the end of the year, according to an email sent to members. People can either continue their YMCA membership to use the Auburn facilities or join the Skaneateles center to use the Skaneateles facilities.
AUBURN, NY
96.9 WOUR

Believe it or Not! Massive NY Halloween Display Recognized by Ripley’s

Believe it or not! A massive Halloween display in New York has made it's way into Ripley's Believe It or Not. How do you top a pirate ship Halloween display that went viral in 2020? You build two for 2121. A pair of Pirates of the Caribbean-themed ships sat on a lawn in Rochester, New York. It was so massive it caught the attention of Ripley's Believe it or Not. "The funny thing is I didn't see that message for 26 weeks," said creator Tony DeMatteo. "I finally got back to them and they wanted to put my display in their book."
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Take 5 top prize sold in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — The New York Lottery officials announced one top-prize winning ticket was sold at a Fine City Mini Market on Jay Street in Rochester. The ticket was for the September 13 drawing and is worth $18,111.50. The winner's identity has not been announced. Take 5 numbers are...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester woman pleads guilty to stealing job training funds

Rochester, N.Y. — A woman pleaded guilty to embezzling employment and training funds from her employer. Prosecutors say Danielle Downs, 32, embezzled over $8,000 in U.S. Department of Labor funds from the Native American Cultural Center in Rochester between 2019 and 2020. The charge carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison, and a $100,000 fine.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

The coolest air this summer is on the way, Rochester

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - You can feel the changing of the guard as summer's warmth is slowly fading away each day. Fall doesn't officially arrive until September 22nd, but the next few mornings will have a slight chill in the air. A cold front will cross WNY later this evening...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Teen shot on Wooden Street

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a teen was shot on the city's west side late Tuesday night. Police responded to the 300 block of Genesee Street for the report of a male shot. When police arrived to the area, they learned a 16-year-old male was in...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police presence upped at RGH after online threat

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are keeping an increased presence at Rochester General Hospital following a threat Wednesday. The man behind the threat was a 38-year-old veteran who received services from the Canandaigua VA. East Rochester Police say when they went to his De Paul Drive home Wednesday, the...
ROCHESTER, NY

