4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach BoysHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Hilton Apple Fest Is Back This OctoberAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Opinion: I Grew Up Poor But Lived a Rich LifeHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Start of school year on hold at new Rochester charter school
Rochester, N.Y. — (UPDATED 9/16) Executive Director Shannon Hillman says the school will open Monday, Sept. 19. Original story: Families at a new Rochester charter school are still waiting for the first day of school. Students were supposed to start school at Genesee Community Charter School's Flour City campus...
‘Gospel Sunday’ returns to Rochester Fringe
Organizers say it's one of the festival's most popular events.
Artist Row returns for its 18th year at Rochester Public Market
All proceeds from this year's fair go towards the Friends of the Rochester Public Market
Bright Spot: Raising money for cancer
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on faces of Pluta. Pluta has helped raise over a half million dollars at the 23rd annual Emerald Ball this past weekend. The faces include Helen and Ron Pluta of course, co-chairs Mary Pluta, Barbara Pluta, Randall, and Sharon Degraff. As well...
Roc Paper Straws opens new factory and retail space in Rochester
Roc Paper Straws is a woman-led business and, according to officials, one of the only paper straw manufacturers in the US.
ROC the Block Employment Fair returns this weekend: ‘Food, music and jobs’
Meléndez said he expects this weekend's job fair to include 40-60 employers from the greater Rochester region.
Rochester Rundown: RGH lockdown, Ax murder trial, Wegmans ends SCAN app
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes! Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps some of the top stories from the past seven days. It’s everything you need to know, or might have missed. This week’s seven stories are: […]
Unused hand sanitizer on the move
More than 700,000 gallons of unused hand sanitizer that's been in Oriskany since 2021 is being sent to Rochester to be repurposed. More than 700,000 gallons of state-produced hand sanitizer moving from Oriskany to Rochester for recycling. Hundreds of thousands of gallons of expired state-produced hand sanitizer that were sitting...
Pet of the Week: Trooper
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Trooper is a loving dog looking for a home. Trooper is part of Lollypop Farm’s Bark to School Adoption Promotion. Some dogs including Trooper have no adoption fee and come with four weeks of free training sessions. The program runs from September 13 through 18. Find out more on Lollypop Farm’s website.
Community effort aims to keep Notre Dame Retreat House open
CANANDAIGUA, NY — A committee has been formed in an effort to keep the Notre Dame Retreat House open to the public, according to a recent announcement. Owned and operated by the Redemptorist Priests of the Baltimore Province, a religious group for Catholic men, the center is designed to offer experiences for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester. People of many religious backgrounds have had the opportunity to have time to pray and reflect in silence, usually on weekends, as well as receive spiritual guidance and Mass, since it opened in 1967, according to Father Jones, rector and director of the Retreat House.
The coolest air this summer is on the way, Rochester
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - You can feel the changing of the guard as summer's warmth is slowly fading away each day. Fall doesn't officially arrive until September 22nd, but the next few mornings will have a slight chill in the air. A cold front will cross WNY later this evening...
UB mobile dental unit targets underserved communities
Dozens gathered at University at Buffalo's South Campus to celebrate a mobile dental van. The 40-foot-long unit has everything you would typically see at your dentist office.
earnthenecklace.com
Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge Leaving WHAM-TV: Where Are the Rochester Anchors Going?
People of Rochester have been watching the WHAM-TV anchors Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge since 1990. They are 13 WHAM News’ longest-running anchor duo with huge followers. When the people of Rochester learned about Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge leaving WHAM-TV, they were naturally sad. The anchors announced their decision to depart from the station recently. Here’s what the anchor duo said about their decision.
‘Not giving up’: Rochester man unable to find veterinary care for sick dog
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – With staffing shortages still felt in a number of different professions, the veterinary industry is no exception. As a result, some clinics have had to turn animals and their owners away. Some in our community are having trouble finding a veterinarian who will accept new patients. Reinaldo Sanchez of Rochester has […]
cnycentral.com
Penfield school's policy to 'discontinue enrollment' of LGBTQ students sparks backlash
Penfield, N.Y. — A local private school is facing backlash from some parents over changes to its student handbook. The new policy from the Charles Finney School says it reserves the right to discontinue enrollment of LGBTQ students. Heidi Buckler enrolled her daughter at Finney, a Christian school in...
Honeycrisp apples ready for picking at Wickham Farms this weekend
Penfield, N.Y. — It's that time of the year for apple pickers in the Rochester area. Honeycrisp Weekend is returning to Wickham Farms on Saturday, September 17. Guests are invited to pick away from the 1,500 Honeycrisp trees at the estate. In addition to apple picking, the farm is...
Take 5 top prize sold in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The New York Lottery officials announced one top-prize winning ticket was sold at a Fine City Mini Market on Jay Street in Rochester. The ticket was for the September 13 drawing and is worth $18,111.50. The winner's identity has not been announced. Take 5 numbers are...
A preview to 'Remnants' at Rochester Fringe Festival
The Rochester Fringe Festival kicked off earlier this week and we will be highlighting a few of its shows. Today, we have of the pleasure in taking a closer look at "Remnants," which will take place at Ellison Park between September 17-19. Weaving dance, music, photography, visual art, and storytelling,...
Injuries for man stabbed on East Main St. in Rochester
There are no suspects in custody at this time. Investigators are currently working to gather leads.
Monroe County inks climate action plan
Greece, N.Y. — Monroe County is working to reduce its greenhouse emissions by 80 percent by 2050. The effort is part of the county's Climate Action Plan, signed Thursday by County Executive Adam Bello at the county's solar array field on Manitou Beach Road. "Like many of you, I'm...
