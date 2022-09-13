ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

Start of school year on hold at new Rochester charter school

Rochester, N.Y. — (UPDATED 9/16) Executive Director Shannon Hillman says the school will open Monday, Sept. 19. Original story: Families at a new Rochester charter school are still waiting for the first day of school. Students were supposed to start school at Genesee Community Charter School's Flour City campus...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Raising money for cancer

Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on faces of Pluta. Pluta has helped raise over a half million dollars at the 23rd annual Emerald Ball this past weekend. The faces include Helen and Ron Pluta of course, co-chairs Mary Pluta, Barbara Pluta, Randall, and Sharon Degraff. As well...
ROCHESTER, NY
WKTV

Unused hand sanitizer on the move

More than 700,000 gallons of unused hand sanitizer that's been in Oriskany since 2021 is being sent to Rochester to be repurposed. More than 700,000 gallons of state-produced hand sanitizer moving from Oriskany to Rochester for recycling. Hundreds of thousands of gallons of expired state-produced hand sanitizer that were sitting...
ORISKANY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Pet of the Week: Trooper

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Trooper is a loving dog looking for a home. Trooper is part of Lollypop Farm’s Bark to School Adoption Promotion. Some dogs including Trooper have no adoption fee and come with four weeks of free training sessions. The program runs from September 13 through 18. Find out more on Lollypop Farm’s website.
ROCHESTER, NY
Daily Messenger

Community effort aims to keep Notre Dame Retreat House open

CANANDAIGUA, NY — A committee has been formed in an effort to keep the Notre Dame Retreat House open to the public, according to a recent announcement. Owned and operated by the Redemptorist Priests of the Baltimore Province, a religious group for Catholic men, the center is designed to offer experiences for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester. People of many religious backgrounds have had the opportunity to have time to pray and reflect in silence, usually on weekends, as well as receive spiritual guidance and Mass, since it opened in 1967, according to Father Jones, rector and director of the Retreat House.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
13 WHAM

The coolest air this summer is on the way, Rochester

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - You can feel the changing of the guard as summer's warmth is slowly fading away each day. Fall doesn't officially arrive until September 22nd, but the next few mornings will have a slight chill in the air. A cold front will cross WNY later this evening...
ROCHESTER, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge Leaving WHAM-TV: Where Are the Rochester Anchors Going?

People of Rochester have been watching the WHAM-TV anchors Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge since 1990. They are 13 WHAM News’ longest-running anchor duo with huge followers. When the people of Rochester learned about Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge leaving WHAM-TV, they were naturally sad. The anchors announced their decision to depart from the station recently. Here’s what the anchor duo said about their decision.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Honeycrisp apples ready for picking at Wickham Farms this weekend

Penfield, N.Y. — It's that time of the year for apple pickers in the Rochester area. Honeycrisp Weekend is returning to Wickham Farms on Saturday, September 17. Guests are invited to pick away from the 1,500 Honeycrisp trees at the estate. In addition to apple picking, the farm is...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Take 5 top prize sold in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — The New York Lottery officials announced one top-prize winning ticket was sold at a Fine City Mini Market on Jay Street in Rochester. The ticket was for the September 13 drawing and is worth $18,111.50. The winner's identity has not been announced. Take 5 numbers are...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

A preview to 'Remnants' at Rochester Fringe Festival

The Rochester Fringe Festival kicked off earlier this week and we will be highlighting a few of its shows. Today, we have of the pleasure in taking a closer look at "Remnants," which will take place at Ellison Park between September 17-19. Weaving dance, music, photography, visual art, and storytelling,...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Monroe County inks climate action plan

Greece, N.Y. — Monroe County is working to reduce its greenhouse emissions by 80 percent by 2050. The effort is part of the county's Climate Action Plan, signed Thursday by County Executive Adam Bello at the county's solar array field on Manitou Beach Road. "Like many of you, I'm...
MONROE COUNTY, NY

