Karine Jean-Pierre discovers Queen Elizabeth II has died while answering Fox News question
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lost for words as she heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died as she was giving a press briefing.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows Ms Jean-Pierre answering a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy before being informed of the monarch’s passing.“Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
TODAY.com
Princess Anne curtsies to mom Queen Elizabeth’s coffin in powerful moment
Princess Anne paid a subtle and emotional tribute to her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as her coffin entered the Palace of the Holyroodhouse in Scotland on Sunday. The 72-year-old daughter of the late monarch curtsied before the queen's coffin as she stood alongside her husband, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence. The...
Princess Anne said William and Harry would not 'have been able to cope' with Princess Diana's death had the Queen not kept the boys at Balmoral
Princess Anne said Queen Elizabeth II made the right choice to keep William and Harry at Balmoral in the wake of Princess Diana's death. In a 2017 interview with ITV News released Sunday, Anne strongly agreed with her mother's decision. She added that she does not think the boys would...
Why Prince Philip's Body Will Be Moved Next To The Queen After Her Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II, the beloved monarch, has passed away at 96. The royal family's official Twitter account confirmed the sad news, noting she "died peacefully at Balmoral" following extensive reports about Her Majesty's rapidly declining health. Now that Her Majesty's death has been officially announced, a strict set of procedures...
RELATED PEOPLE
Queen Elizabeth was photographed giggling with Prince Philip in a rare candid moment in 2003 — here's what happened
A photo of Queen Elizabeth giggling with Prince Philip resurfaced following the Queen's death at 96. In 2003, a swarm of bees interrupted the inspection of the Grenadier Guards at Windsor Castle. Photographer Chris Young said the Queen was "giggling like a little girl."
Princes William and Harry to support Charles by walking together with him behind the late Queen's coffin - in echoes of the heartbreaking scenes at Diana's funeral - as Her Majesty is taken to lie in state so hundreds of thousands of Brits can pay respects
William and Harry will support Charles by walking with him behind the Queen's coffin as it is moved to the Palace of Westminster to lie in state today - echoing the heartbreaking pictures of the teenage princes at Princess Diana's funeral. The Queen is staying in Buckingham Palace's Bow Room...
Princess Anne Makes History as Queen Elizabeth II’s Children Unite for Vigil Beside Her Coffin: Find Out Why
Royal tradition. Princess Anne made history while taking her place beside late mom Queen Elizabeth II‘s coffin during the Vigil of the Princes. The Princess Royal, 72, became the first female member of the British royal family to “stand guard” during the traditional ceremony, which took place in Scotland on Monday, September 12. Anne wore her military uniform as she joined her three brothers — King Charles III, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, who the late queen shared with Prince Philip — for the vigil.
Prince Andrew is inheriting 2 of the Queen's 3 remaining corgis, BBC report says
Queen Elizabeth II owned three corgis at the time of her death in Balmoral last week, the BBC said. Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York, will adopt two of them, the BBC reported. Muick and Sandy will live with the couple in their estate in Windsor, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Snapping 'moving carpet' – Queen's corgis tested palace loyalties
Never at home unless surrounded by her favourite breed, the Queen championed corgis even though courtiers feared for their ankles
PETS・
A Look Back at King George VI's 1952 Funeral Ahead of His Daughter Queen Elizabeth's
Queen Elizabeth II's upcoming state funeral will be the first of its kind since that of her father and predecessor, King George VI. The King died in 1952, immediately passing the reign for his oldest daughter, Queen Elizabeth, that would last 70 years — the longest of any British monarch in history.
What happens next? Day 2 of mourning the Queen's death will see her coffin begin the 500-mile journey from Balmoral Castle to Buckingham Palace
The Queen’s 500-mile journey from her beloved Balmoral Castle to Buckingham Palace begins today. Tens of thousands of people are expected to pay their respects as Her Majesty is taken to Edinburgh, which will become the first major focal point of a nation in mourning. After a night at...
Elle
Princess Anne Releases Moving Statement About Sharing 'The Last 24 Hours Of My Dearest Mother’s Life'
Princess Anne (Princess Royal) released a moving statement on Tuesday evening about being 'fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest mother's life'. The 72-year-old royal, who this evening accompanied her mother's coffin as it travelled from Edinburgh to London, began: 'I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest mother's life.'
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Princess Anne Shares Emotional Statement About Her Mother's Last 24 Hours as Queen’s Coffin Arrives at Buckingham Palace
Princess Anne looked emotional as her mother’s coffin was flown from Edinburgh to London today, and this evening joined the rest of the family to receive the queen's body at Buckingham Palace. As the glass hearse drove slowly toward Buckingham Palace, clapping could be heard from people lining the...
TODAY.com
Prince Harry explains why he won’t wear his military uniform at the queen’s funeral
Prince Harry will not wear military attire when he attends the funeral for his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died last week at the age of 96. People should not expect to see him in his military uniform for any event honoring the queen’s life, either. “Prince Harry The...
Princess Anne reflects on ‘last 24 hours’ of mom Queen Elizabeth II’s life
Princess Anne is grateful she got to say a final goodbye to her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in person before she died last Thursday. “I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life,” the Princess Royal, 72, said in a statement on Tuesday.
Princess Beatrice’s husband ‘brokenhearted’ over Queen Elizabeth’s death
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is heartbroken over the death of his grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth . The day after Her Majesty’s passing, Princess Beatrice ’s husband shared a moving tribute to the late monarch on Instagram. Alongside photos of the Queen, Edo wrote, “Incredibly hard to process the last 24 hours.” ...
Princess Anne's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Princess Anne and her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips, welcomed two children over the course of their 19-year marriage: Peter Phillips, 44, and Zara Tindall, 41. The only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Princess Anne wed Phillips at Westminster Abbey in London in 1973. She was the first of the Queen's four children to marry. Millions of people watched as Anne and Phillips exchanged vows, with the princess wearing a Tudor-style dress with trumpet sleeves and the same tiara her mother wore at her own wedding to the Duke of Edinburgh in 1947.
Princess Anne follows Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as crowds applaud on journey to London
Princess Anne followed behind the Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it was removed from St Giles’ Cathedral ahead of the journey back to Buckingham Palace. Crowds in Edinburgh cheered as a number of vehicles formed a convoy behind the late monarch’s coffin. Members of the public queued...
Popculture
Queen Elizabeth Funeral Plans Revealed
Funeral details for Queen Elizabeth II have been released by The Royal Family, confirming what many already knew. It also sets a timeline for the queen's final burial. According to a royal release, Queen Elizabeth's funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. local time. That's 6 a.m. ET for those Americans looking to tune in for the somber event. Before the funeral, Queen Elizabeth will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days as the public file through to pay their respects.
Mourners queue for miles to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth as coffin lies in state at Westminster Hall
Mourners queued for miles on Wednesday to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II as her coffin began lying in state, after senior royals including King Charles III, Prince William and Prince Harry accompanied it on a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster.
