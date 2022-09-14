ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear Creek County, CO

Climber falls to death from Mount Spalding

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 6 days ago

A climber fell to her death from Mount Spalding on Tuesday. According to the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old climber Maya Humeau of Boulder was with another climber on the Black Wall, which is an area of about 13,000 feet to the north of Mount Evans.

Black Wall rises in a canyon behind Summit Lake.

Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office confirmed with CBS News Colorado Humeau fell more than 100 feet. The male climber who was with her called 911, and Alpine Rescue Team, Clear Creek deputies and Flight For Life Colorado responded to both climbers.

The sheriff's office confirmed Humeau died from her injuries after first responders reached her and the other climber.

Alpine Rescue Team confirmed Maya was able to be moved from the scene during the response. CBS News Colorado also confirmed the coroner had also responded.

