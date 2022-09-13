ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

ESPN starts its Joe Buck-Troy Aikman 'Monday Night Football' era with a massive ratings win

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JBTkB_0huD3GIF00

ESPN paid a high price to land a high-profile "Monday Night Football" booth of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. One week in, the returns are looking good.

Monday night's game between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks was ESPN's most-watched MNF game since 2009 and its third-best regular season game since taking over the timeslot from ABC in 2006, the network announced Tuesday.

Between ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, 19,845,000 viewers tuned in for the game.

The only other two regular season games to see more viewers were both in 2009, with 21.8 million tuning for a Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers game (a.k.a. Brett Favre's return to Green Bay) and 21.4 million watching a 10-0 New Orleans Saints team face the New England Patriots. Last postseason's Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles game also saw more viewers with 20.2 million.

ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' opener had help beyond Joe Buck and Troy Aikman

All of that is very encouraging for ESPN, which gave Aikman and Buck a reported $165 million combined to jump over from Fox Sports. Of course, the ratings win isn't purely attributable to the pair, as the game itself obviously presented the compelling story of Russell Wilson's Week 1 return to Seattle after his blockbuster trade last offseason.

The highly anticipated game ended with drama and controversy (ESPN's two favorite words), as new Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett made the puzzling decision to attempt a 64-yard field goal rather than go for it on fourth-and-5. Kicker Brandon McManus, who had never made a field goal longer than 61 yards in his career, missed wide left.

After a full night of criticism, Hackett admitted he "definitely" should have gone for it on Tuesday.

Also aiding that number was ESPN2's "Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli" garnering 1,502,000 viewers, an 86 percent increase from last year's Week 1 debut, per ESPN.

ESPN will try to build on that momentum next week with a "Monday Night Football" double bill, featuring Buck and Aikman on a Minnesota Vikings- Philadelphia Eagles game at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC and last year's crew of Steve Levy, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick handling Tennessee Titans-Buffalo Bills game at 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Comments / 1

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers has brutal comment about 1 Packers WR

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to sound quite down on his set of wide receivers. The Packers struggled on offense in Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, with Rodgers demonstrating little faith in most of his young wide receivers. Among that group is second-year receiver Amari Rodgers, who has handled kick return duties for Green Bay but has virtually no role in the offense.
GREEN BAY, WI
102.5 The Bone

Fantasy Football Week 2 Busts: Three huge NFL stars set to disappoint

Editor's note: The players listed below are NFL stars who were drafted in virtually every Yahoo Fantasy league. That said, this column is not an endorsement to bench them in Week 2. You're in control of your roster; every league size and shape is different. What we are trying to explain is that expectations should be lowered this week compared to usualfor some of the NFL's biggest stars. Aside from examining this week's matchups, this can also serve as a reminder not to overreact if one of your high draft picks disappoints in Week 2.
NFL
CBS Sports

Chiefs vs. Chargers: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Last Season Records: Kansas City 12-5; Los Angeles 9-8 The Kansas City Chiefs are 9-3 against the Los Angeles Chargers since September of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Chiefs and Los Angeles will face off in an AFC West battle at 8:15 p.m. ET at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Los Angeles winning the first 30-24 on the road and Kansas City taking the second 34-28.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Yardbarker

Fox's Erin Andrews had terrifying Week 1 ordeal: 'This is not the way I want to die'

Perhaps the biggest story associated with the Minnesota Vikings' 23-7 Week 1 victory vs. the Green Bay Packers pertains to an incident that occurred well before kickoff. Per Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post and Outkick's Joe Kinsey, well-known Fox Sports personality and sideline reporter Erin Andrews traveled from Chicago to Green Bay ahead of the season-opening contest last week to interview Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Andrews was on a conference call with Fox announcers Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, Rodgers, and others with the Packers when she noticed something weird.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: NFL Facing Criticism For Thursday Announcement

The NFL celebrated Hispa Heritage Month by revealing a modified logo. On Thursday, the league introduced a new shield that they promoted as demonstrating an "unmistakable Latin flavor" that's "filled with an infectious personality." They threw a tilde over the N in NFL. "The league is proud to celebrate Latino...
NFL
ClutchPoints

NFL Odds: Chargers vs. Chiefs prediction, odds and pick – 9/15/2022

Thursday Night Football will feature an elite matchup between two AFC West rivals. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chargers-Chiefs prediction and pick. The Chargers are coming off of a 24-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in the opener. Khalil Mack headlines the defense with his three sacks and forced fumble against Derek Carr. Justin Herbert finished with three touchdown passes and zero turnovers. Turnovers were the story of the day for the Raiders as Carr threw three picks which ultimately caused them to lose. Thursday night will be a huge game for the Bolts as they go into Arrowhead Stadium ready to go 2-0 in the division early in the season. Remember, the Bolts defeated the Chiefs in KC last year.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Levy
Person
Joe Buck
Person
Louis Riddick
Person
Dan Orlovsky
FanSided

Derwin James body slams Travis Kelce with crazy tackle

Chargers safety Derwin James decided to add some pro wrestling moves to his repertoire this offseason and he showed them as he tackled Travis Kelce. If you saw it during the live broadcast, you were likely left with one of those, “Is that allowed?” At least that’s what I found myself screaming at the television along with, “No way you can do that.” Well apparently you can, because there wasn’t a single flag in sight when Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James decided to literally pick up and body slam Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn Deportes#Espn2#American Football#Mnf#Abc#The New England Patriots#Fox Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN analyzes the decline of Colorado football, along with five other former powerhouses

What has gone wrong with Colorado football? Well, it’s fair to say there are multiple answers to that question. The Buffaloes’ dominance of the late 1980s and 1990s came to a screeching halt in the early 2000s and the program has yet to fully rebound. And unfortunately, the difficult start to this season hasn’t yielded much hope for the future. In April, Stewart Mandel of The Athletic published an extensive dive into the sudden decline of CU. Mandel interviewed several notable former Buffs and for the most part, his analysis was pretty spot on. Now two weeks into the season, ESPN joined the...
BOULDER, CO
960 The Ref

Pro Picks aims to rebound following a rough start in Week 1

Patrick Mahomes loses sleep preparing for Thursday night games. Pro Picks had a restless weekend after a rough Week 1. The rebound begins when Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) in the first exclusive Thursday night game on Prime Video. The AFC West showdown is a potential preview of the conference title game, though Buffalo will have its say.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
102.5 The Bone

NBPA executive director calls for league to ban Suns owner Robert Sarver for life

The calls of the NBA to eject Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver keep getting louder. Three days after the NBA released a report detailing the billionaire's workplace misconduct and disciplining him with a one-year suspension and $10 million fine, National Basketball Players Association executive director Tamika Tremaglio said the players union is calling for Sarver to banned from the league for life.
PHOENIX, AZ
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
8K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy