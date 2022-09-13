Read full article on original website
Cowgirls Volleyball Loses To Idaho
The University of Wyoming volleyball team started out strong but couldn’t maintain the momentum Friday during its third game of the UniWyo Invite. The Cowgirls fell to Idaho in four sets, 25-16, 23-25, 22-25, 23-25. The defeat drops the Cowgirls to 4-8 on the season and snaps their two-match...
Community Connections: Laramie Public Art Coalition
Laura from the LPAC was in studio to talk about 2 new murals coming to town. Listen to the interview below.
