The University of Wyoming volleyball team started out strong but couldn’t maintain the momentum Friday during its third game of the UniWyo Invite. The Cowgirls fell to Idaho in four sets, 25-16, 23-25, 22-25, 23-25. The defeat drops the Cowgirls to 4-8 on the season and snaps their two-match...

LARAMIE, WY ・ 1 HOUR AGO