Timothy Olyphant to Star in Steven Soderbergh's Limited Series 'Full Circle'
In January 2020 it was announced that director Steven Soderbergh had signed a multi-year overall deal with HBO and HBO Max, the deal includes a first look deal on films while also developing television series for the platforms. Soderbergh’s relationship with HBO has gone on to include the hit feature No Sudden Move and his latest project, Full Circle which was announced last year, has cast Timothy Olyphant.
10 Best Love Interests of Dick Grayson's Nightwing, The First Robin
Batman has certainly had his fair share of love interests, but his first Robin, Dick Grayson, gives him a run for his money. After dropping the Robin identity and leaving Gotham for Blüdhaven, he took up the mantle of Nightwing. As a solo act, Grayson became quite the heartthrob across DC Comics.
Harley Quinn' Season 3 Ending Explained: Can Love Conquer All?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for the season finale of Harley Quinn Season 3.Season 3 of Harley Quinn reached its ending, and while Harlivy is still an item, their relationship will be put to the test in Season 4. That's because, during her journey to finding purpose, Ivy (voiced by Lake Bell) embraced her supervillain desires and became the leader of the new Legion of Doom. As for Harley (voiced by Kaley Cuoco), she realized the evil path only held meaning to her due to her need for approval from her super villain partners. So, now Harley Quinn is part of the Bat Family.
Superman & Lois: Tyler Hoechlin's New Super Suit Revealed
The CW has officially begun production on the third season of Superman & Lois and every thing will definitely look a lot different. Jordan Elsass, who played Jonathan Kent for the first two seasons, exited the series due to reasons unknown and has already been recast by the network. Michael Bishop will take over the role for season three, with fans eager to see what happens next. The recasting doesn't appear to be the only major change on the series. Newly released set photos have shown that Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) will be getting a new costume for the new season.
Fans already demanding a renewal for one of the last live-action DC shows left standing
It has been a tough year for fans of DC Comics and now with one of DCTV’s last remaining shows, Stargirl, airing its third season, fans are already campaigning to keep it on air for a bit longer. Season three premiered last month and is set to air its...
'The People's Joker' Pulled From Toronto Film Festival After One Screening
After having a single screening at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, the comedy film The People’s Joker was pulled from the event’s programming. The movie by director Vera Drew (Who Is America) told a different origin story for the world-famous Batman villain, much like Warner Bros. did with 2019’s Joker. In this universe, however, the title character has a queer identity. In its synopsis, the movie made it clear that it was “completely” unlicensed by DC Comics and Warner Bros., and if the movie wasn’t on either company’s radar so far, after the premiere event, it certainly is.
'The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus Says the Daryl Spin-Off Will Have a "Whole Different Vibe"
The long-running hit post-apocalyptic horror series The Walking Dead will be drawing its curtains in November 2022. However, fans need not worry as the franchise has never been more alive with several spin-offs being prepared to fill the impending absence of the giant mothership. To further expand The Walking Dead into a massive "zombie-verse" is an untitled spin-off to be led by one of the franchise's beloved characters Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus). Reedus has now shared details on what fans should expect from his spin-off, and it's as promising as can be.
Cobra Kai’s Thomas Ian Griffith Discusses The Season 5 Finale’s Cool Callback To The Karate Part III
Cobra Kai star Thomas Ian Griffith shares thoughts on the Season 5 finale's awesome callback.
A Waltons Thanksgiving Holiday Movie Gets November Premiere at The CW
In celebration of The Waltons‘ 50th anniversary, The CW announced on Wednesday that its original holiday movie A Waltons Thanksgiving will air Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8/7c. The film serves as a follow-up to The Waltons’ Homecoming, which aired on The CW last November. Returning cast members include Bellamy Young (Olivia), Logan Shroyer (John-Boy), Marcelle LeBlanc (Mary Ellen), Rebecca Koon (Grandma) and Richard Thomas (as the film’s narrator), while Teddy Sears (The Flash) will take over the role of John Sr. from Ben Lawson. A Waltons Thanksgiving will reunite the Walton family as they prepare for Thanksgiving in 1934. Per the official logline, “the...
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Episode 4 Recap: What Do You Fight For?
“There is a tempest in me.” Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) is speaking of the forces that drive her, but in the fourth episode of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, “The Great Wave,” she could be speaking for any of our heroes. She might also be speaking of the uniquely tempestuous relationship between a parent and their child — the ways they wound and trust and protect and fail their kids. “Adar” means father, after all. Where does parental authority heal, and where does it buckle?
An unhinged Netflix series conducts dastardly experiments on the Top 10 in 75 countries
Given Netflix’s penchant for putting out a huge volume of effects-driven shows with a heavy action and sci-fi elements on a regular basis that always manage to draw in a crowd, it was inevitable that The Imperfects would fly out of the blocks after being made available. However, looking...
'Atlanta' Cast and Character Guide (And What They're Doing Next)
After six years and four seasons, the FX comedy-drama Atlanta will touch down for the final time this year. The series led by Donald Glover made its mark in pop culture as a distinct and surreal show that brought Black-centric experiences to the forefront. The show particularly draws from Glover's own experiences living in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, which is a significant place that cultivated rap culture. The unpredictable plots of the episodes thread between prevalent social commentary and satirical comedy all while following the lives of two cousins who team up as up-and-coming rapper and manager.
‘FBI’ Showrunner Previews Maggie’s ‘Resilent’ Return in Season 5
“The theme is balance,” showrunner and exec producer Rick Eid says of the FBI franchise flagship’s fifth season. “We’ll see characters struggling to balance their all-consuming work lives with their personal lives. Regardless of how hard they try, it’s a tough needle to thread.”. Case...
Who Is Jack Russell, the Mysterious Character in Disney+'s 'Werewolf by Night'?
The first official trailer for Werewolf by Night made its debut during the D23 Expo, serving as a homage to classic horror films and marking Michael Giacchino's directorial debut. It also marks the expansion of the supernatural side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the upcoming Blade reboot also dipping into the realm of goblins and ghouls. It's rather fitting for Werewolf by Night to be the MCU project that delves more into mysticism, as Jack Russell has a connection to many mystical Marvel characters.
Disney+ and Hulu's Halloween Celebrations to Include 'Hellraiser' Premiere, 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Sing-Along, and More
Trick or Stream! October is the time for ghouls, ghosts, and everything spooky and Disney's trio of streamers is bringing the Halloween-appropriate content. With Hulu's Huluween returning for its fifth year, Disney+ welcoming in the holiday with Hallowstream, and even ESPN+ celebrating with Peyton and Eli Manning, there's a diverse slate of shows, movies, and sports on the way for all viewers.
How to Watch 'Drifting Home'
As summer winds down and fall hits, many people will spend less time near the ocean. The beach excursions to beat the heat of August will turn into trips to apple orchards and pumpkin patches to watch the leaves change colors. For some, this is a bit of a melancholy experience, as the changing of the seasons marks the end of summer and a plunge into the new. The heroes of Netflix’s upcoming fantasy adventure anime film Drifting Home find themselves in a similar situation. From Studio Colorido (A Whisker Away), the anime centers around childhood friends Kosuke and Natsume who are about to embark on an anxiety-ridden adventure called sixth grade. They and their friends are trying to make the most of their dwindling summer vacation before the start of the school year. When they decide to explore an abandoned housing complex that they used to live in, they embark on a new kind of journey. A strange phenomenon leads to them suddenly realizing that the apartment complex has inexplicably floated out to sea. With the entire building now adrift, they will have to work together to overcome this mystery and find their way back home.
‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8 New Format, Explained
'The Masked Singer' Season 8 will introduce format changes with eliminations, as well as other exciting twists. Here's what's changing.
'La Brea' Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
Science fiction is one of the most successful media genres of all time, with a future setting offering endless opportunities compared to its past and present-day counterparts. It seems that fans of the genre have an endless stream of content to keep them entertained, with that streak continuing in September 2021 with the release of La Brea. Although launching to mixed critical reviews, it often seems as if critical comments are less important when it comes to genres like sci-fi, with the fan reaction to the show seeming much more positive than that of the critics. It is this fan reaction that led to NBC renewing La Brea for a second season.
HBO Max and Discovery Plus might be getting more expensive soon
In the coming months, there’s a very good chance that Warner Bros. Discovery’s HBO Max and Discovery Plus platforms are both going to go through massive reinventions meant to bring the streamers more in line with CEO David Zaslav’s vision for their path to success. Much of the speculation about what the future holds for the streaming services has revolved around all of the content being pulled from them ahead of their fusing to become something new, But according to the company’s CFO, customers might also be looking at some noticeable price hikes as Warner Bros. Discovery reconsiders just how much it should be charging people to access its catalog on demand.
