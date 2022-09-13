As summer winds down and fall hits, many people will spend less time near the ocean. The beach excursions to beat the heat of August will turn into trips to apple orchards and pumpkin patches to watch the leaves change colors. For some, this is a bit of a melancholy experience, as the changing of the seasons marks the end of summer and a plunge into the new. The heroes of Netflix’s upcoming fantasy adventure anime film Drifting Home find themselves in a similar situation. From Studio Colorido (A Whisker Away), the anime centers around childhood friends Kosuke and Natsume who are about to embark on an anxiety-ridden adventure called sixth grade. They and their friends are trying to make the most of their dwindling summer vacation before the start of the school year. When they decide to explore an abandoned housing complex that they used to live in, they embark on a new kind of journey. A strange phenomenon leads to them suddenly realizing that the apartment complex has inexplicably floated out to sea. With the entire building now adrift, they will have to work together to overcome this mystery and find their way back home.

