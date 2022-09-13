ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Midwest will continue leading': Midwestern partnership backs hydrogen as clean energy source

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Seven Midwestern states are teaming up to accelerate the development of hydrogen as a clean-energy alternative for automobiles and factories that rely largely on climate-warming fossil fuels, governors said Monday. The partnership includes Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin, whose economies are dominated...
University Hospitals receives $12.5 million CDC grant for COVID, flu vaccine research

CLEVELAND — University Hospitals is set to receive $12.5 million in grant money for COVID-19 and flu vaccine research. The U.S. Flu Vaccine Effectiveness Network awarded the money along with the potential for $8 million more through September 2027. UH will be one of seven institutions in the country (and the only one in Ohio) that will serve as a testing and vaccination site.
Medina woman survives devastating brain aneurysm

MEDINA, Ohio — Today, life for 55-year-old Cathy Lucas is peaceful. She spends a lot of time on her serene, Medina property with her husband, Paul, and their beloved Great Dane, Earl. Her two grown sons, Matt and Dave come over often to fish or swim in their pond.
Kent State rolls 63-10 over LIU for first win of season

KENT, Ohio — Collin Schlee threw two touchdown passes, Marquez Cooper added two on the ground and Kent State scored 28 second-quarter points on its way to its first victory of the season, 63-10 over Long Island on Saturday. Schlee's 50-yard strike to Devontez Walker in the end zone...
Mayfield Middle School celebrates principal being named Educator of the Year by Ohio Middle Level Association

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — It was a big surprise Wednesday for one Cuyahoga County principal. Paul Destino, head of Mayfield Middle School, was named the Ohio Middle Level Association's Educator of the Year. The school threw him quite the pep rally this afternoon to celebrate, and his parents even came in all the way from Buffalo to greet him with his wife and kids.
Chardon School District censures board member who monitored dress code while off-campus

CHARDON, Ohio — The Chardon Local School District passed a resolution on Monday night censuring a board member who monitored students' dress code off-campus. The situation began when Chardon Local Schools Board of Education member Todd Albright filed a complaint regarding the way district students dress. Shortly after, a concerned parent made a post on Facebook stating that Albright went too far and overstepped his job title by standing on a street corner off of school property and judging the clothing choices of students.
Warrensville Heights City School District files motion with Ohio Supreme Court to reconsider decision on tax sharing with Beachwood schools

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Sept. 6, 2022. The Warrensville Heights City School District has filed a motion to reconsider with the Ohio Supreme Court following a recent case decision involving tax-sharing with the Beachwood City School District. The motion...
Former Cleveland Plain Dealer columnist, 3News contributor Michael Heaton dead at 66

CLEVELAND — Former Cleveland Plain Dealer columnist and 3News contributor Michael Heaton has died at the age of 66. Affectionately known as the "Minister of Culture," Heaton was known for his off-beat pop culture columns. As detailed in his farewell column in the Cleveland Plain Dealer in 2018, Heaton said he "borrowed" the nickname from a San Francisco FM DJ named Michael Snyder who reviewed kung-fu and monster movies on the radio during his time working for the San Francisco Examiner.
VOTE NOW: Time again to choose WKYC's High School Football Game of the Week!

CLEVELAND — Now that we're at the halfway point of the high school football season, we can start to separate the contenders from the pretenders in Northeast Ohio. Even with the narrowing of the field, there are still plenty of "contenders" out there. Two of those teams faced off in last Friday's WKYC High School Football Game of the Week, with Buckeye prevailing over Valley Forge 29-23.
Mike Polk Jr. previews Saturday's Cleveland Pickle Fest

CLEVELAND — At the risk of briefly interrupting everyone's beloved-but-overplayed pumpkin spice season (basic!), the time has come once again to celebrate the pickle at Cleveland Pickle Fest, which is all happening Saturday at Mall B in Downtown Cleveland. "We're relishing the opportunity to bring this party back to...
