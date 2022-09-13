Read full article on original website
The world's oldest doctor is from Ohio and he is still practicing medicine today at the age of 100Anita DurairajCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Association at Odds with School Board; No Contract - Seeks Help from Federal MediatorBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke Hold Town Hall Meeting: Residents Share Mixed FeelingsBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
WKYC
'The Midwest will continue leading': Midwestern partnership backs hydrogen as clean energy source
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Seven Midwestern states are teaming up to accelerate the development of hydrogen as a clean-energy alternative for automobiles and factories that rely largely on climate-warming fossil fuels, governors said Monday. The partnership includes Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin, whose economies are dominated...
University Hospitals receives $12.5 million CDC grant for COVID, flu vaccine research
CLEVELAND — University Hospitals is set to receive $12.5 million in grant money for COVID-19 and flu vaccine research. The U.S. Flu Vaccine Effectiveness Network awarded the money along with the potential for $8 million more through September 2027. UH will be one of seven institutions in the country (and the only one in Ohio) that will serve as a testing and vaccination site.
Greater Cleveland Foodbank hosting mobile pantries at select Cuyahoga County libraries
CLEVELAND — With many struggling with financial and health concerns, the Cleveland Food Bank will be hosting mobile food pantries at select Cuyahoga County Public Libraries to distribute free food to those in need in the coming weeks. The dates and locations for the mobile food pantries, which will...
Medina woman survives devastating brain aneurysm
MEDINA, Ohio — Today, life for 55-year-old Cathy Lucas is peaceful. She spends a lot of time on her serene, Medina property with her husband, Paul, and their beloved Great Dane, Earl. Her two grown sons, Matt and Dave come over often to fish or swim in their pond.
WKYC
Kent State rolls 63-10 over LIU for first win of season
KENT, Ohio — Collin Schlee threw two touchdown passes, Marquez Cooper added two on the ground and Kent State scored 28 second-quarter points on its way to its first victory of the season, 63-10 over Long Island on Saturday. Schlee's 50-yard strike to Devontez Walker in the end zone...
Mayfield Middle School celebrates principal being named Educator of the Year by Ohio Middle Level Association
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — It was a big surprise Wednesday for one Cuyahoga County principal. Paul Destino, head of Mayfield Middle School, was named the Ohio Middle Level Association's Educator of the Year. The school threw him quite the pep rally this afternoon to celebrate, and his parents even came in all the way from Buffalo to greet him with his wife and kids.
Chardon School District censures board member who monitored dress code while off-campus
CHARDON, Ohio — The Chardon Local School District passed a resolution on Monday night censuring a board member who monitored students' dress code off-campus. The situation began when Chardon Local Schools Board of Education member Todd Albright filed a complaint regarding the way district students dress. Shortly after, a concerned parent made a post on Facebook stating that Albright went too far and overstepped his job title by standing on a street corner off of school property and judging the clothing choices of students.
Warrensville Heights City School District files motion with Ohio Supreme Court to reconsider decision on tax sharing with Beachwood schools
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Sept. 6, 2022. The Warrensville Heights City School District has filed a motion to reconsider with the Ohio Supreme Court following a recent case decision involving tax-sharing with the Beachwood City School District. The motion...
Ohio Department of Education releases 2022 school report cards: See how your child's district was rated
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The report cards are in!. The Ohio Department of Education has released its 2022 school report cards for districts throughout the state -- but this year's ratings are different. Parents will notice that schools did not receive an overall rating this year. Instead, the new report...
Former Cleveland Plain Dealer columnist, 3News contributor Michael Heaton dead at 66
CLEVELAND — Former Cleveland Plain Dealer columnist and 3News contributor Michael Heaton has died at the age of 66. Affectionately known as the "Minister of Culture," Heaton was known for his off-beat pop culture columns. As detailed in his farewell column in the Cleveland Plain Dealer in 2018, Heaton said he "borrowed" the nickname from a San Francisco FM DJ named Michael Snyder who reviewed kung-fu and monster movies on the radio during his time working for the San Francisco Examiner.
FirstEnergy President, CEO Steve Strah retires as investigation of bribery scandal continues
AKRON, Ohio — The president and CEO of scandal-tarnished FirstEnergy has abruptly retired amid the completion of a company-led management review related to the ongoing House Bill 6 investigation. Steve Strah stepped down from his executive position Thursday after less than two years on the job, with officials not...
St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland to stop inpatient care as plans for transformation announced
CLEVELAND — A plan to transform the St. Vincent Charity Medical Center on East 22nd Street in Cleveland was revealed in an announcement Wednesday morning – including the end to inpatient care by mid November. Officials said this transition from acute care to ambulatory care is “part of...
VOTE NOW: Time again to choose WKYC's High School Football Game of the Week!
CLEVELAND — Now that we're at the halfway point of the high school football season, we can start to separate the contenders from the pretenders in Northeast Ohio. Even with the narrowing of the field, there are still plenty of "contenders" out there. Two of those teams faced off in last Friday's WKYC High School Football Game of the Week, with Buckeye prevailing over Valley Forge 29-23.
2 Maple Heights teens charged in multiple Northeast Ohio carjackings that took place on same day
CLEVELAND — A federal grand jury has indicted two Maple Heights teens on charges related to multiple Northeast Ohio carjackings that all too place on the same day last month. Donteze Congress and Thomas J.D. Williams, both 18, are accused of stealing cars in Cuyahoga Falls, Solon, and Streetsboro...
Mega Millions winning numbers for lottery drawing on September 16, 2022: See all the prizes sold in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $256 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, there were plenty of people who won smaller prizes throughout Ohio. The Ohio Lottery says there were 22,056 different winning tickets sold in the state with varying prizes as...
'This was my decision': Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon explains resignation to 3News' Christi Paul
CLEVELAND — One day after announcing his intention to step down as CEO of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District in June, Eric Gordon sat down for a one-on-one interview with 3News' Christi Paul. "This is the right time to make a change, but I don't want to make this...
Mike Polk Jr. previews Saturday's Cleveland Pickle Fest
CLEVELAND — At the risk of briefly interrupting everyone's beloved-but-overplayed pumpkin spice season (basic!), the time has come once again to celebrate the pickle at Cleveland Pickle Fest, which is all happening Saturday at Mall B in Downtown Cleveland. "We're relishing the opportunity to bring this party back to...
WATCH: Cleveland Browns release 'Let's Go Cleveland' anthem ahead of home opener against New York Jets
CLEVELAND — Get hyped, Cleveland!. As the Cleveland Browns look to make history in their home opener on Sunday against the New York Jets, the Browns took to Twitter to release a video that is sure to get fans pumped up. If the Browns can defeat the New York...
3News' Matt Wintz: Getting 'Eriesponsible' about Lake Erie's future
CLEVELAND — Along the shores of Lake Erie, a grassroots effort is underway. A small non-profit called Eriesponsible is doing it's part to help keep the lake free of marine debris. "Unfortunately we could clean until we're blue in the face every day. And, if it's 2000 pounds a...
Cleveland city leaders, Salvation Army alarmed after St. Vincent Charity Medical Center announces it will cease inpatient care
CLEVELAND — New hardships are being realized after the announcement of changes coming to Cleveland's St. Vincent Charity Medical Center. The plan, announced on Wednesday, includes ending inpatient care by mid November. One specific concern is for the people who depend on the Salvation Army for help. Because the...
