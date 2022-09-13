ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

WSAV News 3

Suspicious fire destroys mobile home in Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A mobile home was burned down Thursday night in what authorities are calling a suspicious fire. Just after 8 p.m. on Thursday, emergency crews responded to a reported house fire in the 400 block of Broad River Blvd. Upon arrival, Burton firefighters found a single wide mobile home fully involved in […]
BEAUFORT, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Crash closes Main Street at Hutchinson Square

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a portion of downtown is closed Friday night due to a crash. The crash happened on Main Street at Hutchinson Square; police tweeted about it just after 7 p.m. The details of the crash have not been released. This is a developing story....
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Berlin G Myers Pkwy. back open after crash

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say the Berlin G Myers Parkway is open to traffic following a Friday afternoon crash. It happened near Gahagan Road; police first tweeted about it at 2:20 p.m. The crash was cleared around 3:20 p.m. The details of the crash have not been released.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs 20-year-old bicyclist killed in Ashley River Rd. crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has announced the name of a man who died over a week after a crash. Jonathan Colant, 20, from Charleston, died just after midnight on Friday from blunt force injuries, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The crash happened...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Berlin G. Myers Parkway reopens after crash cleared

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a portion of the Berlin G. Myers Parkway shut down because of an early-morning crash has reopened. Summerville dispatchers said the crash, which was reported shortly after 5 a.m., closed Berlin G. Myers Parkway at Gahagan Road. Police said the roadway reopened just...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Crash on Highway 17 closes down northbound traffic, authorities say

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews are responding to a serious collision on Highway 17 near Hog Heaven. Georgetown County Emergency Management said the northbound lanes are blocked and to expect delays while Midway Fire Rescue assists on the scene. No further details are available at this time. Stay with...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Crash, disabled vehicle on Wando Bridge cause hours of delays on both sides

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Drivers whose commute involves the Wando Bridge faced major delays Friday morning. Charleston Police responded to a crash in the eastbound lanes of I-526 at the Wando Bridge that closed two eastbound lanes, resulting in a backup of at least six miles. As of shortly before 11 a.m., the center lane reopened leaving only the right lane closed.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Mount Pleasant police close streets, creek near Wando Dock for barricaded boater

MOUNT PLEASANT — Police waved off paddle boaters and kayakers from Shem Creek on the morning of Sept. 16 as police confronted a barricaded boater on Wando Dock. A law enforcement officer could be heard around 9:30 a.m. calling through a bullhorn for a suspect to surrender. Other officers waved off residents trying to access the area around Haddrell Street.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Neighbor remembers man found dead after Summerville house fire

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A 67-year-old man was found dead following a house fire in the Twin Oaks subdivision on Tuesday. Summerville fire officials said the single-story home was “heavily involved with flames” when crews arrived just after 7:00 p.m. A neighbor said she was looking outside and noticed the fire burning at her friend’s […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies victim of Summerville house fire

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner has released the name of the man who died Tuesday night in a house fire in Summerville. Willie G.. Niemeyer, 67, was found by firefighters in the sunroom of the fire-damaged home Tuesday night, Coroner Paul Brouthers said. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Report: Man crashed into vehicle, home before standoff

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office released more details of a Wednesday standoff that lasted over seven hours. The subject of the standoff was identified as Joseph Michael Novak, 41, who deputies say faces a charge of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Mt. Pleasant Police dismiss reports of early-morning hostage situation

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police a man heard yelling on a boat led to reports of a possible hostage situation early Friday morning. Police responded to the Wando Shrimp Company at approximately 7:43 a.m., Inspector Donald Calabrese said. Haddrell Street and the Shem Creek Park public boat...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Reward offered for info on injured puppy rescued in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating a possible case of animal cruelty involving a chihuahua puppy found in a plastic storage bin Tuesday, the Charleston Animal Society said. A $5,000 reward is being offered for the arrest and felony conviction of those responsible, Charleston Animal Society...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WLTX.com

Alleged intruder dead after being shot by South Carolina homeowner

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina homeowner is cooperating with deputies after authorities say he shot and killed an intruder attempting to get into his house. According to the Colleton County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers received a call on Wednesday night on Madison Street where the armed homeowner recounted what had happened.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Train strikes stalled logging truck in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A logging truck was struck by a train Wednesday morning in Georgetown. Officials with the Georgetown Police Department told WCBD that the truck was stopped on train tracks at a traffic light near the intersection of Fraser Street and Front Street when it was hit by the train. Police said the […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
live5news.com

Dorchester Co. deputies responding to incident

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have blocked off a portion of a road in a Dorchester County neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses reported a large law enforcement response in the area of North Ridgebrook Drive in the Pepperidge area. Lt. Rick Carson said the incident is “domestic” in nature, but...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC

