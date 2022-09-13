ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

Summit Daily News

Photos: September snow falls on Summit County ski resorts ahead of the 2022-23 season

On the morning of Thursday, Sept. 15, snow began to fall on all four of Summit County’s ski areas in addition to Clear Creek County’s Loveland Ski Area. Loveland is just 15 days away from beginning its snowmaking operations. The resort is targeting a mid- to late-October opening date. Arapahoe Basin Ski Area and Copper Mountain Resort have not yet announced their opening dates.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: Silverthorne needs its own fire station and better EMS service

As a resident of Silverthorne, I’m concerned that we don’t have a fire station and EMS services closer to the north end of the city limits. Growth of the town since the 2020 census has been significant, so it’s incomprehensible to me that our closest fire/EMS station is in Dillon. The construction on Interstate 70 and the traffic congestion in general would seriously impede emergency response. As they say “When seconds count, help is minutes away.”
SILVERTHORNE, CO
CBS Denver

CDOT 10-year plan: only 2 major highway widening projects

State transportation commissioners approved a new 10-year plan on Thursday and it's a big shift toward more bus lanes instead of car lanes.The plan includes $1.7 billion in new projects, but only two major highway widening projects: I-70 at Floyd Hill and I-25 north from Longmont to Fort Collins. For now, express lanes on I-270 are not included and a planned widening of I-25 through downtown Denver is scrapped. Instead, CDOT will add bus-only lanes on Colfax, Colorado Boulevard and Federal. Danny Katz with the consumer advocacy group CoPIRG fought the I-25 widening project and applauded the shift in priorities,...
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

Fraser disability rights advocate climbs Ecuador’s Cotopaxi to provide prosthetic care for amputees

FRASER — This month, Fraser resident Lauren “LP” Panasewicz will lead the summit of Cotopaxi, an epic volcanic mountain in Ecuador, along with a group of 16 amputee and non-amputee athletes. This is part of The Range of Motion Project’s eighth annual Climbing for ROMP campaign. Climbing for ROMP is the Range of Motion Project’s largest global campaign of the year, uniting hundreds of people around the world to raise funds for prosthetic care and increase awareness around the unequal distribution of assistive devices globally. Through this global campaign, the project is striving to raise $150,000, which will fund high quality prosthetic care and services to 100 Range of Motion Project patients.
FRASER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: A perfect storm looms over Colorado roads

Several recent Gazette headlines, though seemingly unrelated, in fact converge to spell trouble for transportation in our state. Too much rage, not enough sobriety and too few lanes to drive on are brewing a perfect storm on Colorado’s highways and roads. Given the chilling news of stranger-on-stranger shooting deaths...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Polis threatens feds with legal action to thwart Denver gasoline mandate

The Polis administration threatened the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with legal action over pending plans to impose a more expensive blend of gasoline to reduce ozone pollution in the Denver metro area. In a letter to the EPA, Gov. Jared Polis called it "frustrating" that a federal law governing clean air standards attempts to impose a "decades-old, one-size-fits-all approach" that also "does not accurately account for Colorado’s unique situation."
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

Camp Hale supporters ramping up efforts to see new national monument in Eagle, Summit Counties

Supporters of a new national monument at Camp Hale and the Tenmile Range have ramped up efforts in recent weeks, leading some to speculate the designation could come soon. The Washington Post on Monday cited unnamed sources familiar with the matter in reporting that President Joe Biden is “likely” to designate the new monument “in the coming weeks.”
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Opinion | Tony Jones: A problem in the night sky

Mystery solved. Or so it seems based on the feedback I got on my recent column on Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon. In that column I wrote about a string of lights that I saw crossing the sky above Dillon Reservoir on a cold dark night last winter and the wonder and mystery that such a sight inspires in a person.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
David Heitz

Denver spending half a billion dollars on DIA baggage system

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council approved Monday spending up to half a billion dollars on a new baggage system at DIA. “The efficient processing of bags is a critical operational need for DEN,” the Department of Aviation wrote in an executive summary to the council. “PCL Construction Services, Inc. was selected via a competitive request for proposal process to provide design/build task-based services for Denver International Airport for the Transportation Security Administration recapitalization and baggage handling system modernization.”
DENVER, CO

