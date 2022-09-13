Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Big time warm-up coming next week!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Football Friday is looking and feeling GOOD! Temperatures will be in the low 80s at the start of the games and drop to the low 70s and upper 60s by the end of them. Saturday and Sunday will be picture perfect with morning lows in...
wdhn.com
More sunshine ahead with temperatures on the rise
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be mainly sunny and dry across the board once again. We’ll climb into the upper 80s during the afternoon hours after starting off the morning in the lower and middle 60s. Friday will feature much of the same, with another round of...
wdhn.com
More sunny and dry weather to enjoy ahead!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be sunny across the board once again. After starting off the morning in the upper 50s, expect to rise into the mid 80s by the afternoon hours. With humidity values and dewpoints remaining on the low side, it’ll again feel like fall, making for another great day to do any outdoor activities!
wdhn.com
What you see is what you’re going to get!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — With clear skies and low dew points, expect low temperatures to drop into the low and middle 60s tonight. Friday will be absolutely perfect for our football fans out and about across the Wiregrass! We’ll be seasonably warm during the afternoon hours with mostly sunny skies. At the start of the game, expect temperatures to be around 80 degrees. By the time the games end, we’ll already be dropping into the low 70s and upper 60s, so a light jacket isn’t a bad idea if you are cold-natured.
Post-Searchlight
River South defies weather, takes Downtown by storm
Despite the dreary weather, crowds flocked to downtown Bainbridge over the weekend for this year’s River South festival. Though the rainy forecast forced the sidewalk chalk drawing competition to be cancelled, there was still plenty to do. A yoga class hosted by McKenzie Conder kicked off the festivities that morning, with food and goods vendors, a bounce house for the kids, and glass blowing demonstrations by Hot Glass Academy from Americus available through the day. The main draw was the music, with various artists performing through the afternoon, leading to the headlining performance by the Red Clay Strays.
wdhn.com
Walk the Dog Forecast for September 14, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will be sunny across the board once again. After starting off the morning in the upper 50s, expect to rise into the mid 80s by the afternoon hours. With humidity values and dewpoints remaining on the low side, it’ll again feel like fall, making for another great day to do any outdoor activities!
wtvy.com
Annual Fall Harvest Day coming to the Enterprise Farmers Market
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It's that time of year again! The Enterprise Farmers Market will usher in Autumn at the Enterprise Farmers Market Saturday, Sept. 24, with a cake walk and a new event, a Scarecrow Costume Contest. "We always look forward to this seasonal celebration of all fall...
wtvy.com
UPDATE: Traffic light outage on Ross Clark Circle resolved
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The traffic signal on Ross Clark Circle at Shops on the Circle/Home Depot is temporarily out of operation. Repairs are being made. Please exercise caution when traveling in this area. The signal outage will take a few hours to repair.
wtvy.com
4 your health: Preparing for fall viruses
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There are many illnesses that circulate in the fall like the flu, the common cold, and COVID-19 still lingers. Each of these viruses have similar symptoms like sneezing, coughing, fever, fatigue, so it can be hard to tell which one you have been bogged down with.
wtvy.com
Something’s brewing in downtown Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new brewery will open soon right in-between Diablos and KBC on North Foster Street. Brian Walker, Owner of Circle City Brewing expresses, “We’re getting a lot of messages and emails and texts: when are you opening, when are you opening?”. Brew equipment is...
wtvy.com
CBS Sunday Morning to feature Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - One of the Wiregrass’ finest cities and its beetle mascot are getting a high profile news feature coming up on Sunday on CBS. The City of Enterprise will be spotlighted in a news story about it and the boll weevil on CBS Sunday Morning on September 18.
WCTV
ROAD WORK ALERT: Decatur County SR 253 Spur resurfacing starting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Georgia Department of Transportation announced Decatur County State Route (SR) 253 Spur resurfacing is scheduled to begin Friday. Road work will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weather permitting. Work days will be Monday through Friday, but may be done on Saturday if it...
thebamabuzz.com
UPDATE: What you can expect at the new and improved Dothan City Center
After years of hard work and planning, Dothan City Center is about to go through a major revitalization. City leaders have teamed up with design group RDG to take Dothan to the next level. Read on for all the details on what you can expect. A revitalized city center. The...
wtvy.com
Welcome Briana Jones to the News 4 Sports Team!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - We are happy to welcome Briana Jones as the newest member of the News 4 Sports Team!. Briana comes to us from WAFF where she worked as a producer. She is a graduate of Troy University and is excited to cover sports in the Wiregrass.
wtvy.com
Report: 1 possibly ejected in fiery crash on Flowers Chapel
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A two-car crash on Flowers Chapel, near Stonegate has left one car in the woods and one victim possibly ejected from their vehicle, according to preliminary reports. Sources on the scene tell us the victim appears to be conscious and is being transported to an area...
WTVM
Organizations hosts event on Lake Eufaula for kids with special needs
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Catch A Special Thriller (CAST) for Kids Foundation is in its 31st year of celebrating kids with special needs. On Sept. 15, they hosted one of many free boating and fishing events. The foundation and Eufaula Parks and Recreation hosted the Kiddos on Lake Eufaula...
wtvy.com
GOTN Preview: Pike County Bulldogs vs Opp Bobcats
BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WTVY) -- We preview the Bulldogs and Bobcats for the Game of the Night as they battle it out in Brundidge for Week 4 of Friday Night Football.
Troy Messenger
Troy becomes first Vision Zero City in Alabama
At the Sept. 13 Troy City Council Meeting, the City of Troy became the first city in the State of Alabama to become a Vision Zero City after adopting a multimodal safety action plan. The safety plan is a framework to try and make the city’s streets safer for all...
wdhn.com
Former Dothan employee thinks the feeding scandal is a multi-person operation
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A civil lawsuit could be filed against the city of Dothan as early as Friday as a Dothan business is asking for answers in regards to why their bid to serve meals for the feeding program was disclosed to another business. Now a former employee...
wtvy.com
Two area businesses awarded by Dothan Chamber, Southeast AlabamaWorks
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A pair of local businesses were given high honors by the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce and Southeast AlabamaWorks on Wednesday. Lincoln Fabrics of Geneva and TriState Graphics Inc. of Dothan were awarded as Business Workforce Development Champions “for their strong business commitment to developing, inspiring and building a culture of success for employees.”
