Collider
Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode Promises This Time Will Be Different in New 'Halloween Ends' TV Spot
There’s a chill in the air and the more than expected jump scares in a new TV spot for Halloween Ends tease the highly anticipated conclusion to the reboot trilogy. We’re one month out from what’s being billed as the “final” showdown between Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) and Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and the hits, punches, and stabs just keep on coming.
New Halloween Ends Clip Finally Features Laurie And Allyson Together
Halloween Ends' footage has been really keeping the threequel slasher's contents under wraps.
Stereogum
John Carpenter – “The Procession”
On October 14, there will be another Halloween installment called Halloween Ends. It’s the final film in David Gordon Green’s Halloween trilogy, where Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) faces off against Michael Myers one last time. John Carpenter, who composed and directed the original 1978 Halloween, is once again back to score the new film alongside collaborators Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies.
Collider
Best Movies to Debut At Fantastic Fest, From 'There Will Be Blood' to 'Zombieland'
Fantastic Fest is one of the best opportunities that genre film fans have to check out science fiction, horror, fantasy, and comedy films. If something doesn’t feel “ordinary” and can’t be labeled as just one thing, it might find a home at this Austin film festival. The festival was founded in 2005 by Tim League of Alamo Drafthouse, and has become a staple of the film community ever since.
Collider
Harley Quinn' Season 3 Ending Explained: Can Love Conquer All?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for the season finale of Harley Quinn Season 3.Season 3 of Harley Quinn reached its ending, and while Harlivy is still an item, their relationship will be put to the test in Season 4. That's because, during her journey to finding purpose, Ivy (voiced by Lake Bell) embraced her supervillain desires and became the leader of the new Legion of Doom. As for Harley (voiced by Kaley Cuoco), she realized the evil path only held meaning to her due to her need for approval from her super villain partners. So, now Harley Quinn is part of the Bat Family.
Collider
The Sanderson Sisters Fly Again in New 'Hocus Pocus 2' Clip
In an all-new clip from Disney's Hocus Pocus 2 Winnifred (Bette Midler) is not putting up with her sister's shenanigans! In the days leading up to the long-awaited sequel's Disney+ premiere, we've been treated with a brief first-look official clip from the movie that shows the Sanderson Sisters acclimating to the world 29 years after they were banished - again. One thing's for sure, these witchy ladies are going to be running amok, amok, amok once more this Halloween season!
Collider
For Stanley Kubrick, the More Morally Compromised His Characters Are the Better
"All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy." Over and over again, Stanley Kubrick's main character types these words in The Shining. It's at this point that Wendy (Shelley Duvall) realizes that her husband, Jack (Jack Nicholson) has snapped. It's one of the most harrowing moments in the history of cinema, and if you're a fan of the legendary filmmaker, you probably had visions of him rubbing his hands together behind the camera as he relishes another chance to visually capture one of his protagonists careening around the bend into the shadowy area that he so loves to frame main characters. It's a trademark of the director's long and storied career and is in direct contrast to the role of the hero's journey that has dominated modern storytelling. Throughout the history of cinema, we've grown accustomed to a traditional narrative that finds our protagonists overcoming the odds to defeat whatever hurdles stand in their way and accomplish a morally acceptable outcome. Kubrick is in no way interested in that. In fact, the more morally compromised he can make his protagonists, and the less righteous the message, the better.
Collider
Get to Know Mary Campbell in a Clip From 'The Winchesters'
Now that we’re less than one month away from the premiere of The CW’s Supernatural prequel, The Winchesters, production is inviting fans to get to know the main players a bit better. While we’ve already met Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly) and John Winchester (Drake Rodger) during the original series, and via a multitude of promo trailers and images, the new show will see them in their youth, fresh-faced and unaware of the tragedy and danger that lies ahead.
