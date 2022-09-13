Car crashes onto Carlsbad beach

CARLSBAD, Calif. – A car crashed onto a Carlsbad beach early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Officials were called to the scene just b efore 9 a.m. for reports of an SUV that had veered from the roadway near Carlsbad Boulevard and Solamar Drive and landed on the beach, according to a post from the Carlsbad Police Department.

Officers arrived on the scene and located a single victim, a female driver, who was taken to the hospital by the Carlsbad Fire Department. The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

California State Parks and a local towing company worked to remove the SUV from the beach and the streets near the accident were briefly closed while the incident was cleaned up.

A photo posted by the Carlsbad Police Department Tuesday showed the SUV badly damaged by the crash.

The matter remains under investigation at this time.

