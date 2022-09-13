Through Sept. 30: This annual monthlong celebration of Detroit’s UNESCO designation as a “City of Design” returns with the theme of “United By Design.” As usual, the festival takes place in various venues across the metro area, and this year features more than 65 indoor, outdoor, and virtual events. Highlights include “Sewing the Threads of Detroit’s Fashion Community: Business of Fashion” (Sept. 14 at the Industrial Sewing and Innovation Center), “Black Footwear Forum and Celebration” (Sept. 16-18 at the newly reopened HBCU Pensole Lewis College), the Cranbrook architecture alumni show (Sept. 16 at Cranbrook Academy of Art), “Art on the Avenue” (Sept. 17 along the Historic Avenue of Fashion), and “The Mind of a Muralist” (Sept. 18 at the Marygrove Conservancy; see our feature on panelist, muralist Ijania Cortez, in this week’s issue), among others.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO