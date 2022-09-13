ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banana 101.5

More Vintage Photos of Detroit, Michigan: 1890s-1960s

It’s always a gas to show some old vintage photos of Michigan’s towns, villages, communities, hamlets…and big cities. This time around, it’s another gallery of old images of Detroit. But before we delve into the photos, here are fifteen trivia facts about the city (thanks to Friedman Real Estate):
ClickOnDetroit.com

Grab a bite with a side of history at this Detroit bar

The North American International Detroit Auto Show opens to the public this weekend, and many people will be flocking to Detroit. After looking at all the latest and greatest cars, you may be wanting to sit down and grab a bite to eat. Well, how does a classic Reuben with...
playgrounddetroit.com

MetroTimes // A selection of upcoming fall 2022 art happenings in metro Detroit and beyond

Through Sept. 30: This annual monthlong celebration of Detroit’s UNESCO designation as a “City of Design” returns with the theme of “United By Design.” As usual, the festival takes place in various venues across the metro area, and this year features more than 65 indoor, outdoor, and virtual events. Highlights include “Sewing the Threads of Detroit’s Fashion Community: Business of Fashion” (Sept. 14 at the Industrial Sewing and Innovation Center), “Black Footwear Forum and Celebration” (Sept. 16-18 at the newly reopened HBCU Pensole Lewis College), the Cranbrook architecture alumni show (Sept. 16 at Cranbrook Academy of Art), “Art on the Avenue” (Sept. 17 along the Historic Avenue of Fashion), and “The Mind of a Muralist” (Sept. 18 at the Marygrove Conservancy; see our feature on panelist, muralist Ijania Cortez, in this week’s issue), among others.
playgrounddetroit.com

The Inaugural “Cartoons & Stereo” Event Seeks to Connect Music, Skateboarding and Beyond. Skateboarding and music naturally go hand in hand, two subcultures that consistently celebrate pushing the envelope of what is socially acceptable. Simultaneously informed and disgusted by what is popular at the time, the main rule of both mediums is as follows: if you’re good, you’re good, and if you care enough, being good is not […]
ClickOnDetroit.com

Unique family market in Mexicantown doubles as restaurant

Depending on which door you enter La Jalisciense in Southwest Detroit, you may find a restaurant, or a grocery market! “My dad came home one day and said, ‘Oh I bought a grocery store here in the US’, cause he had said he was going to retire from that, from like business,” Lesli Vargas, Operations Manager for La Jalisciense told “Live in the D’s,” April Morton.
103.3 WKFR

New Witchcraft Cocktail Bar “The Black Salt” Opening In Detroit

For those who tend to hang with the darker crowd, a new bar is opening in Detroit that may make cocktail bar traditionalists squirmish. But that may be the point of "The Black Salt," a Witchcraft Cocktail Bar which will be open soon in Detroit. The bar clearly appeals to a particular crowd, which the owner feels will give similar Detroit area residents new place to call the go-to spot. Zoey Ashwood is an artist who crafted the idea and recently revealed what patrons can expect from her new place of business:
hourdetroit.com

No Sinking Feeling: A Review of the New Boblo Island Documentary

Like a trusty steamboat captain, Aaron Schillinger deftly navigates the tricky channel between silliness and shame in his documentary, Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale, making its theatrical debut Friday, Sept. 16, at select locations. Having already done the round of festivals, Boblo Boats won the Hometown Talent Award in...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tonight on Local 4: Two primetime specials -- what to know

Tonight on Local 4 -- we’ve got two primetime specials coming your way, starting at 8 p.m. Both are available on TV and streaming online. At 8 -- catch Local 4′s newest All 4 Pets special! We’ve got awesome stories including:. Come along on a photo shoot...
Oakland County Moms

Wheel of Fortune LIVE Tickets Contest

Wheel of Fortune LIVE Tickets Contest – Enter to win 4 tickets to see WoF Live hosted by Clay Aikens at the Fox Theatre on Saturday, October 22, 2022. This contest is brought to you Oakland County Moms and our friends at 313Presents. To Enter to Win Wheel of...
ClickOnDetroit.com

5 places to dine in Detroit during the Auto Show

From Detroit-style pizza to mouth-watering seafood, there are some great options when it comes to dining in Detroit, and here are 5 of my picks!. 1) Central Kitchen and Bar - 660 Woodward Ave #4A, Detroit, MI 48226. Located in the heart of downtown, right by Campus Martius, is the...
The Detroit Free Press

Kid Rock heads to Pine Knob for first hometown shows in 3 years: 5 things to know

Kid Rock is headed to Pine Knob Music Theatre this weekend for a concert doubleheader — his first metro Detroit homecoming shows in three years. Rock and his Twisted Brown Trucker band will play the Clarkston amphitheater Friday and Saturday, joined by Foreigner in the opening slot. The shows are essentially sold out, though resale tickets and a handful of premium platinum seats remain available via Ticketmaster.
99.1 WFMK

Look Inside This Crazy Abandoned Dome House In Detroit

You may be browsing around on Zillow for one of these lakefront homes in Michigan. This doesn't have a waterfront view, but it is oddly shaped. Earns it points, right?. Located in Detroit, there are a few dome houses, and they look kind of crazy inside. Abandoned Dome Home In...
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

SEEN: 2022 Detroit Jazz Festival

The Detroit Jazz Festival is one of the most highly anticipated musical events of the year. Every year, some of the world’s most talented jazz musicians come together in Detroit to perform for thousands of fans. BLAC was on hand to capture the sights and sounds of the annual event back in-person for the first […] The post SEEN: 2022 Detroit Jazz Festival appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
