Let’s Talk Fentynal: Summit County Public Health will host an event on the dangers of Fentynal
Summit County Public Health will host an evening event discussing the dangers of Fentanyl and the stigma surrounding treatment on Thursday, Sept. 22, and Hacienda Real will provide dinner for those in attendance. The event, Let’s Talk Fentanyl, will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Summit High School, 16201 Colorado...
Silverthorne looks to add pump track, climbing facilities at Trent Park; Adams Avenue extension plan aims to ease traffic woes
In addition to improvements to the town’s recreation center, Silverthorne town leaders are looking into other large-scale projects for next year, including an extension of Adams Avenue to Willowbrook Road and an expansion at Trent Park. Specifically, the extension of Adams Avenue to Willowbrook Road will create another north-south...
Boulder’s Anemone Loop headlines a list of 5 fantastic new Front Range greenways and open spaces
Thanks to its setting in the shadow of magnificent foothills and the vision of its open-space managers, Boulder has long boasted a remarkable array of great hiking opportunities mere minutes from Pearl Street. The bevy of wonderful destinations administered by the city of Boulder’s Open Space and Mountain Parks (OSMP)...
Previous local construction manager starts a portable pizza business in Summit County
On the morning of Friday, Sept. 16, Ray Mallory huddled in a Patagoina puffer jacket under a pop-up tent. Behind him, a red, cubed-shaped trailer with “Salvador’s Pizza” written in white along the side held a shelf of individually wrapped pizza dough balls. Dark wood cutting boards...
Summit County Public Shooting Range closes for up to three months
Keystone residents have brought forth noise complaints about the Summit County Public Shooting Range consistently for the past three years. Starting Monday, a plan to fix it will began. During the summer of 2020, a county-run sound test was conducted in Keystone after noise complaints increased. Following the test, a...
This week in history Sept. 16, 1922: Fire on Breck Main Street ignites days after Summit County’s first snowfall of the season
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Sept. 9, 1922. The fire alarm sounded at 10:30 a.m. this morning and for a few moments, it looked as though the entire main block of town was threatened. The fire had broken out in the...
First gentleman Marlon Reis participates in Breck Film Festival panel on wild horses
Gov. Jared Polis and first gentleman Marlon Reis visited Breckenridge Sunday, Sept. 18, to attend the world premiere of “Wild Beauty: Mustang Spirit of the West” at the Breck Film Festival. The documentary, centered on roundups of wild horses across the American West, was partially filmed around the...
Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Sept. 18
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. Angelica, 1 year and 7 months, domestic shorthair, diluted calico tabby, spayed female.
Recent minimum wage increases in Colorado not likely to affect Summit County
Summit County holds a notoriously high minimum wage for entry-level jobs. Vail Resorts’ minimum wage has had a heavy influence on the rest of the county said Laura Kennedy, the financial director for the town of Silverthorne. “I think what I have noticed around town and within town is...
3 Dillon Reservoir drownings this year makes it one of the deadliest Colorado waterways in 2022, but with high visitation — officials say drownings are rare
Colorado Parks and Wildlife has reported 36 total drownings statewide as of Tuesday, Sept. 13, setting a new record for Colorado. The previous record was set at 34 in 2020. The Dillon Reservoir accounted for three of those tallies, putting it among the deadliest waterways in Colorado according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife documentation, but officials say its deaths are marginal when compared to the number of visitors who frequent it.
Employee housing development plan is in limbo after developer’s lawyer disputes county decision
A potential commercial or industrial development with employee housing that could bring more than 20 employee housing units to Breckenridge was on the table, but a decision on the development plan was not made at the Summit Board of County Commissioners regular session Tuesday, Sept. 13. Now, a representative for the development says the plan’s future may be in doubt.
Breckenridge’s Christopher Fisher earns fastest known time over Mosquito-Tenmile Range traverse
Perched atop Peak 10, Breckenridge local Christopher Fisher sat exhausted and malnourished. Fisher had just spent the better part of 15 hours attempting to cover the Mosquito-Tenmile Range traverse in order to claim the fastest known time on the mind-boggling segment which covers 40-miles, 18,500 feet of elevation and 34 different peaks.
Top 5 most-read stories last week: A John Doe is finally identified, why Summit County isn’t a hotel hotspot and Colorado counties most at risk for wildfires
Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week. 1. A John Doe who died in 2012 and was found in 2016 on the Tenmile Range has, at last, been identified. A hiker trekking up a game trail in a chute along the western...
The last day for the Quandary Peak shuttle is Sunday, Sept. 18
The last day for the Quandary Peak and McCullough Gulch shuttle will be this Sunday, Sept. 18. On June 15, the shuttle, operated by Summit Express, started running hikers to Quandary and McCullough Gulch from Breckenridge every day of the week from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. The fee this...
Denver-based investment company commits to $225.5 million for Keystone’s Kindred Resort
At the end of August, Concord Summit Capital sourced the total construction cost of Kindred Resort at $232.5 million, with the help of Pure Development. The Kindred Resort is a multi-million dollar project that was originally supposed to start construction in 2021. The 4.5-acre designated property is next to the...
Colorado public defenders’ clients more often sentenced to jail or prison than private attorneys’ clients, new data shows
If you’re charged with a serious crime and can’t afford to hire an attorney, you’re more likely to end up in jail or prison than someone with more money across much of Colorado’s Front Range, according to new research from a half-dozen district attorneys. People charged...
The 2022 November general election is approaching, here’s what you should know
The 2022 general election is quickly approaching, so voting will start soon. Here’s what you should know. Summit County Elections Divisions announced that mail-in ballots will begin to arrive at registered voter’s doorsteps the week of Oct. 17. Mail-in ballots can either be sent via the U.S. Postal...
