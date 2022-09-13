ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

Summit Daily News

Silverthorne looks to add pump track, climbing facilities at Trent Park; Adams Avenue extension plan aims to ease traffic woes

In addition to improvements to the town’s recreation center, Silverthorne town leaders are looking into other large-scale projects for next year, including an extension of Adams Avenue to Willowbrook Road and an expansion at Trent Park. Specifically, the extension of Adams Avenue to Willowbrook Road will create another north-south...
SILVERTHORNE, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit County Public Shooting Range closes for up to three months

Keystone residents have brought forth noise complaints about the Summit County Public Shooting Range consistently for the past three years. Starting Monday, a plan to fix it will began. During the summer of 2020, a county-run sound test was conducted in Keystone after noise complaints increased. Following the test, a...
KEYSTONE, CO
Summit Daily News

Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Sept. 18

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. Angelica, 1 year and 7 months, domestic shorthair, diluted calico tabby, spayed female.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

3 Dillon Reservoir drownings this year makes it one of the deadliest Colorado waterways in 2022, but with high visitation — officials say drownings are rare

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has reported 36 total drownings statewide as of Tuesday, Sept. 13, setting a new record for Colorado. The previous record was set at 34 in 2020. The Dillon Reservoir accounted for three of those tallies, putting it among the deadliest waterways in Colorado according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife documentation, but officials say its deaths are marginal when compared to the number of visitors who frequent it.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Employee housing development plan is in limbo after developer’s lawyer disputes county decision

A potential commercial or industrial development with employee housing that could bring more than 20 employee housing units to Breckenridge was on the table, but a decision on the development plan was not made at the Summit Board of County Commissioners regular session Tuesday, Sept. 13. Now, a representative for the development says the plan’s future may be in doubt.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

The last day for the Quandary Peak shuttle is Sunday, Sept. 18

The last day for the Quandary Peak and McCullough Gulch shuttle will be this Sunday, Sept. 18. On June 15, the shuttle, operated by Summit Express, started running hikers to Quandary and McCullough Gulch from Breckenridge every day of the week from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. The fee this...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO

