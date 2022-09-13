Read full article on original website
Related
Individual Who Allegedly Displayed a Knife on U of I Campus on Monday Identified, Cooperating with Investigation
MOSCOW - On Monday, September 12, 2022, a 'Vandal Alert' was issued on the University of Idaho Campus after an individual allegedly displayed a knife to a group of individuals near the Student Recreation Center and the Steam Plant on the U of I campus. As of Thursday afternoon, police...
uiargonaut.com
BREAKING: Man with knife identified
After Monday’s incident, “Knife guy” has been identified. After allegedly threatening students with a knife on Paradise Path Monday evening, Moscow Police have identified the man involved. The man has been cooperating with police with charges yet to be filed, according to an email sent by Jake...
pullmanradio.com
Two people charged with felony drug trafficking in Moscow
Two people have been charged with felony drug trafficking for allegedly getting caught with a pound of methamphetamine in Moscow. The case began on the morning of August 31st when Moscow police were called to check on a man who appeared to be passed out in a car parked at the Dollar Tree. According to Latah County, second district court charging documents officers obtained a search warrant for the vehicle after they observed what appeared to be drug paraphernalia inside the car. They allegedly found a pound of meth in the vehicle along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia. 43-year-old Tyson Farley and 52-year-old Tanya Rhoads were arrested for felony methamphetamine trafficking. Farley was taken into custody on charges of felony possession of fentanyl and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Court documents show that officers reportedly found Farley with 27 fentanyl pills. Rhoads was arrested on an additional charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Her hometown wasn’t indicated in the charging documents while officers determined that Farley has been living in Harvard.
pullmanradio.com
23 Year Old Man Charged For Allegedly Raping Girl Multiple Times In Juliaetta
A 23 year old man has been charged for allegedly raping a girl several times in Juliaetta. Jason Umphenour has been charged with 3 counts of rape and one child sexual battery felony related to soliciting a minor. According to charging documents filed in Latah County Second District Court the alleged rapes were reported to Idaho State Police in December. ISP investigators determined the Umphenour raped the girl multiple times starting in 2020 when she was 14 years old. Umphenour reportedly admitted to raping the girl when he was interviewed by ISP investigators. He is scheduled to be back in court next month.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC News
Pastor seeks to make Moscow, Idaho a ‘Christian town’
In Moscow, Idaho, the fight between Church and State is taking a new turn, as residents there engage in a “cold civil war” over Christ Church — a “muscular, masculine led vision of Christianity” that seeks to turn Moscow into a “Christian town.” NBC News correspondent Anne Thompson traveled to Idaho for Meet the Press Reports.Sept. 15, 2022.
NBC News
MTP Reports: Idaho church aims to establish a ‘Christian town’
As the topic of separation of church and state become more prominent in the halls of Congress and on the campaign trail, one church in Moscow, Idaho is attempting to establish a Christian town and increase the role religion plays in the public square and everyday life.Sept. 15, 2022.
Kendrick Man Transported to Hospital Following Single Vehicle Rollover on State Highway 99
KENDRICK - On Friday, September 16, 2022 at approximately 07:21 a.m., the Idaho State Police and Latah County Sheriff's Office responded to a single vehicle roll over crash on State Highway 99. According to a release from the Idaho State Police, a 70-year-old Kendrick man was traveling on SH99 when...
Nez Perce County's Attendance Court Remains a Priority With Lewiston School District
In 2017, the Lewiston School District and the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office worked to create an “Attendance Court” that focuses on addressing the underlying problems of student attendance. While most students attend class regularly, there are several students in our community that struggle to attend for a variety of reasons. “Attendance Court brings resources to the table to help students get to school. We focus on the “why” does the student miss class rather than ‘when’,” said Prosecutor Justin Coleman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Tuesday, September 13, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Monday, September 13, 2022. Cad Comments: Company hasn't had contact with driver since Sunday AM, load on his truck hasn't been delivered to Portland Oregon. Truck has been located by gps in Lewiston since then and no answer by phone or text & email with no response. Not able to reach family members either - both driver and truck have been located, driver coming to get everything will contact lpd after 1230.
eastidahonews.com
Endangered missing person alert issued for Idaho woman
LEWISTON — Idaho State Police issued an endangered missing person alert late Monday night for a woman in Lewiston. Linda Sears, 67, is missing from the 500 block of Warner Avenue. She is believed to be on foot, according to the alert, and cannot walk without a walker. She...
pullmanradio.com
47 Year Old Kooskia Man Pleads Guilty To Leading Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputy On High Speed Car Chase
A Kooskia man has pleaded guilty to leading a Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputy on a dangerous high speed car chase. 47 year old David Frost pleaded guilty on Friday to felony eluding in Whitman County Superior Court. Frost was sentenced to two months in jail. He will serve that sentence while he is in jail in Oregon on a different criminal case. Frost pleaded guilty in the case over zoon from the Wasco County Jail in The Dalles.
pullmanradio.com
44 Year Old Spokane Man Arrested In Colfax For Allegedly Possessing Stolen Car
A 44 year old Spokane man was arrested in Colfax early Thursday morning for allegedly possessing a stolen vehicle. A Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a driver shortly after midnight for an equipment violation. The driver Adam Phipps was wanted on a felony arrest warrant out of Spokane County for assault. Deputies say Phipps was hauling car that turned out to be stolen out of Spokane from last year. He was taken into custody on the warrant and possession of stolen property.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pullmanradio.com
Volunteer Firefighters From Potlatch & Moscow Contain 5 Acre Fire North Of Moscow Mountain
Volunteer Firefighters from Potlatch and Moscow contained a timber fire on the North side of Moscow Mountain on Sunday morning. The Latah County Sheriff’s Office reports that the rural volunteer departments were called to the fire near Rock Creek Road about 5:30. The fire was contained at five acres. Idaho Department of Lands reports that the cause of the fire is under investigation. Crews are back on scene today mopping up the fire.
Building moratorium passed by City Council excites residents by Highway 195
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council passed a six month building moratorium for the Latah and Thorpe neighborhoods. The purpose is to improve more infrastructure before more people move into the area, especially around Highway 195. Many cars go upwards of eighty miles an hour on Highway 195 and...
marinelink.com
Inland Waterways Report: Columbia-Snake River System
It’s amazing to consider that a commercial vessel in the Pacific Ocean, approaching the mouth of the Columbia River, can continue its eastward journey to finally tie up at the Port of Lewiston, in Lewiston, Idaho, America’s most inland West Coast port, 465 miles from the Pacific Ocean.
Clarkston man Escapes With Only Minor Injuries in Saturday Morning Crash
LEWISTON - At approximately 7:40 a.m. on Saturday morning, emergency crews were called to single vehicle, rollover accident on Down River Road (Highway 128) near the Idaho/Washington state line. According to Lewiston Police, when officers arrived, they found a red 2007 Pontiac G6 on the railroad tracks below the roadway...
Crews Knock Down Midday Wildfire at Shooting Range East of Lapwai
LAPWAI - Crews from the Lapwai Volunteer Fire Department, along with Nez Perce Tribe Fire Management and a contracted agency for the Idaho Department of Lands responded to a wildland fire at around noon on Tuesday at a shooting range on South Tom Beall Road, east of Lapwai. According to...
Missing man’s body recovered from Clearwater River
OROFINO, ID. — A body was found in the Clearwater River in Orofino on Wednesday. The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing man in the river yelling for help. Deputies from CCSO, the Orofino Police Department and the Nez Perce Tribal Police responded to the scene but could not find anyone.
uiargonaut.com
Life Hacks: Sept. 12-18
Now that the semester has really gotten started, and classes are amping up in difficulty, it’s important to take time to relax and have fun to avoid getting overwhelmed. There are plenty of University of Idaho events and activities happening this week to give Vandal students a well-deserved break, as well as an opportunity to learn something new.
uiargonaut.com
Getting “Eck”cited for Idaho vs. Drake
Jason Eck will coach his first game in the Kibbie Dome as head coach. After taking on two Power Five teams on the road, the Vandal football team returns to the Kibbie Dome to take on Drake. Idaho fought hard and played well in both their losses, but moral victories...
Comments / 1