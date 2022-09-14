Local restaurants struggle as food prices increase amid record inflation

"

A report released Tuesday showed that inflation came in higher than expected and remains at a near-40-year high. The high inflation rate has been impacting all New Jersey residents, who may have noticed higher prices. There are some small business owners in New Jersey who are trying to stay afloat without passing the higher prices to their customers. Anita Amin has owned the Indian restaurant Masala Bay in Somerset for more than seven years. She says that she has never seen anything like what she has seen over the last few months. She says the prices for nearly everything she needs to make her dishes have gone up. The worst for her has been chicken prices. She says she used to pay around $27 for 40 pounds of poultry. She says it now costs more than $100 for the same amount. The prices for items such as flour, milk and rice have also increased. Amin says that she has had to raise her prices twice in the last year just to keep up but that her customers have been supportive so far. "Easiest thing to do is go to the grocery store once a week, buy supplies and you'll take care of your kids at home. People aren't going to pay extra $50-$60 on their family if don't need to. Everyone is losing money right now. It's crazy,” Amin says. But she says that salaries are not increasing. She says she just signed a new lease for the business as rents are also increasing. She hopes prices level out or she may have to increase her prices again. "