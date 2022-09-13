Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
The Geiger Counter: Raise a beer stein, wine glass or cup of cider in honor of the changing seasons
Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening. The temperature is cooling, concert series have ended and farmers markets are winding down. The first day of fall is right around the corner, but that doesn’t mean shoulder season has arrived in Summit County quite yet. Outdoor happenings are still occurring to take advantage of the last bit of summer sun and fun.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
First snowfall for Colorado high country whets winter appetite
Coloradans woke up to white stuff across the high country on Thursday morning as a low-pressure system followed moisture from Tropical Storm Kay. It was the first snowfall of the season. “It’s always exciting to see snow on the high peaks. It gets people psyched up for ski season,” Aspen...
Summit Daily News
Half a lifetime of memories: Breckenridge Elementary School celebrates its 50th anniversary of bringing community together
Each morning, parents flock to Breckenridge Elementary School to drop off their little ones, bid them farewell and watch as their children walk through the doors to start their day. Long after the bell ring marks the start of a day, Kelly Ahern, a first grade teacher at the elementary...
Summit Daily News
Winter Park Resort to expand terrain this winter
WINTER PARK — Among a series of announced improvements, Winter Park Resort is opening new terrain for the 2022-23 ski season that the resort says will almost double its expert-only terrain over last season. The anticipated new terrain is called “Jelly Roll” because of its rolling steep pitch and...
September snowflakes fly in parts of Colorado
It might be September but snow was spotted in several parts of the state on Thursday morning.
Should I be concerned about the smoke rising out of Boulder?
If you were near Rabbit Mountain Friday morning, you may have been concerned after noticing a plume of smoke in the sky, but worry not, because this is simply a part of the prescribed burn conducted by Boulder County officials.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Silverthorne needs its own fire station and better EMS service
As a resident of Silverthorne, I’m concerned that we don’t have a fire station and EMS services closer to the north end of the city limits. Growth of the town since the 2020 census has been significant, so it’s incomprehensible to me that our closest fire/EMS station is in Dillon. The construction on Interstate 70 and the traffic congestion in general would seriously impede emergency response. As they say “When seconds count, help is minutes away.”
Greater Milwaukee Today
This circa-1955 drive-in is reopening in Colorado’s alpine valley decades after going dark
DENVER — Starting 160 miles southwest of Denver, where the Sangre de Cristo and San Juan mountain ranges part ways at Poncha Pass, the San Luis Valley spreads out 65 miles from east to west, plus another 120 miles south to the New Mexico border. Here in the world’s...
denverite.com
Cherry Creek’s 12.5-acre former Bed Bath and Beyond lot could soon have 600-plus more beds, baths and beyond
Cherry Creek boasts fancy restaurants, ritzy shops, posh homes, wealthy residents and plenty of walkable space. What’s it lacking? Economic diversity and green space, according to Denver’s Community Planning and Development department. Cherry Creek West, a new development on the old Bed Bath and Beyond site, might begin...
Injured mountain biker rescued after serious crash at Aspen-area park
A mountain biker was rescued on Monday evening, after getting injured in a crash on Deadline Trail at Sky Mountain Park, according to officials from the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office. Sky Mountain Park is a popular mountain biking area, located between Aspen and Snowmass Village. The 2,400-acre park is home...
weather5280.com
Colorado forecast: How much snow analog years suggest Denver will see during the upcoming winter season
These kind of outlooks are always popular among social media channels when hype-driven terms and baseless projections scream for epic snowfall. There is a scientific basis that can and should be applied for a general understanding of where seasons are headed in terms of temperatures and precipitation. I explain more...
What Ever Happened To Colorado’s Historic Needle’s Eye Tunnel?
During the early 1900s, dozens of trains traversed across the Denver, Northwestern & Pacific Railway, chugging their way through the Needle's Eye Tunnel, 11,660 feet above the ground in Gilpin County, Colorado. The railway itself was established in 1903 by Denver banker, David Moffat. At the time, it was the...
Mother, 2 children go missing in north Boulder, search underway
A mother and two children have gone missing in the Boulder area. The mother's name is Laura McCall and the children are a 7-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy. Police put out a call for help from the public on Thursday morning in an effort to locate them. A law enforcement search operation involving K-9s and horses was taking place in the eastern part of Boulder County at 7:40 a.m and it wasn't immediately clear if the search was connected to the disappearance. That was going on near the intersection of Baseline Road and County Line Road.Authorities said McCall is 40. They said they were called on Wednesday night to a house in north Boulder that she and the two children had disappeared suddenly. They were last heard from at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The vehicle McCall drives is described as follows: - Black 2009 Toyota Rav4 - Colorado license plate of SQN317 Anyone who sees the family members is asked to call 911 right away.
Climber dies after 100-foot fall on alpine rock wall in Colorado
According to Clear Creek County authorities, a female rock climber has died after taking a fall of roughly 100 feet in the vicinity of the Black Wall climbing area, which is located just north of Mount Spalding and near Mount Evans at more than 12,000 feet of elevation. The climber,...
Serious injuries leave hiker stranded in Colorado wilderness for two nights
A missing hiker was found seriously injured on Monday morning, after spending two nights lost in Dream Canyon, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office. Dream Canyon, located roughly 10 miles from Boulder, is a rugged wilderness area. It's a popular location for climbing, hiking, and...
The Famed Casa Bonita Seems to Be Making Headway
A new paint job to the building suggests promising progress after months of superficial stagnancy
Summit Daily News
Walking Our Faith: The gift of gratitude
The movers came this week. They took all the tubs and boxes and the three dressers that belonged to my grandmother and shipped them to Maine, where they will go into storage until I am ready to move them into my new home. I have two columns left to write....
Daily Record
With Colorado “getting strange,” Michigan may be the place to be as climate changes
People who relocated during the pandemic favored areas at higher risk of disruption due to climate change, but they may come to regret those moves over the long term, futurist Greg Lindsay told a gathering of the Denver Metro Commercial Association of Realtors on Thursday morning. “Americans are moving in...
Mom arrested after missing family search in Boulder
The Boulder Police Department says a woman has been arrested after her kids were found alone in a vehicle following an all-night search.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra books Denver for Christmas show
Progressive rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra goes Christmas for Denver this winter in a show with tickets on sale starting this Friday.
