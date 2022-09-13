ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, CO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Summit Daily News

The Geiger Counter: Raise a beer stein, wine glass or cup of cider in honor of the changing seasons

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening. The temperature is cooling, concert series have ended and farmers markets are winding down. The first day of fall is right around the corner, but that doesn’t mean shoulder season has arrived in Summit County quite yet. Outdoor happenings are still occurring to take advantage of the last bit of summer sun and fun.
Steamboat Pilot & Today

First snowfall for Colorado high country whets winter appetite

Coloradans woke up to white stuff across the high country on Thursday morning as a low-pressure system followed moisture from Tropical Storm Kay. It was the first snowfall of the season. “It’s always exciting to see snow on the high peaks. It gets people psyched up for ski season,” Aspen...
Summit Daily News

Winter Park Resort to expand terrain this winter

WINTER PARK — Among a series of announced improvements, Winter Park Resort is opening new terrain for the 2022-23 ski season that the resort says will almost double its expert-only terrain over last season. The anticipated new terrain is called “Jelly Roll” because of its rolling steep pitch and...
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: Silverthorne needs its own fire station and better EMS service

As a resident of Silverthorne, I’m concerned that we don’t have a fire station and EMS services closer to the north end of the city limits. Growth of the town since the 2020 census has been significant, so it’s incomprehensible to me that our closest fire/EMS station is in Dillon. The construction on Interstate 70 and the traffic congestion in general would seriously impede emergency response. As they say “When seconds count, help is minutes away.”
CBS Denver

Mother, 2 children go missing in north Boulder, search underway

A mother and two children have gone missing in the Boulder area. The mother's name is Laura McCall and the children are a 7-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy. Police put out a call for help from the public on Thursday morning in an effort to locate them. A law enforcement search operation involving K-9s and horses was taking place in the eastern part of Boulder County at 7:40 a.m and it wasn't immediately clear if the search was connected to the disappearance. That was going on near the intersection of Baseline Road and County Line Road.Authorities said McCall is 40. They said they were called on Wednesday night to a house in north Boulder that she and the two children had disappeared suddenly. They were last heard from at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The vehicle McCall drives is described as follows: - Black 2009 Toyota Rav4 - Colorado license plate of SQN317 Anyone who sees the family members is asked to call 911 right away.
Summit Daily News

Walking Our Faith: The gift of gratitude

The movers came this week. They took all the tubs and boxes and the three dressers that belonged to my grandmother and shipped them to Maine, where they will go into storage until I am ready to move them into my new home. I have two columns left to write....
