Pizza party! Kenilworth woman breaks world record for pizza collection

A Kenilworth woman's collection of 669 pizza boxes, pizza jewelry, pizza books and pizza oddities has been certified by the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest collection of pizza-related items in the world. Telina Cuppari started collecting pizza items and calling herself the "pizza girl" shortly before the birth of her and her husband's second child during the pandemic. She even decorated her room at the hospital with pizza decorations she packed in her hospital "go bag." When she saw the record was held by a man in Philadelphia who had about 570 items, she realized she could go for it. With the help of her fellow Kenilworth residents who donated items to the effort during a "pizzapalooza" event last fall, Cuppari won the coveted title and is now turning the family garage into a pizza museum to hold it all. On today's Positively New Jersey segment, Brian visits the garage for a look at everything from a backyard pizza sprinkler to a pizza necklace (as in, you put your slice in there to carry it home) to books about "pizza murder." "