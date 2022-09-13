New texts show former Mississippi governor helped funnel welfare funds to Brett Favre for USM volleyball stadium

Read full article on original website
Shannon Sharpe: '(Brett Favre's) been a sleazeball. He's been shady for a very, very long time'
On Tuesday, a bombshell report from Anna Wolfe of Mississippi Today revealed text messages sent between Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre and then-Mississippi Republican Governor Phil Bryant, seemingly showing the duo collaborating on a welfare scheme. While legal experts and analysts will investigate Favre's alleged involvement in the scheme...
Reeves claims Miss. gave Jackson $200M for infrastructure. Where did that money come from?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Wednesday, Gov. Tate Reeves said the state gave Jackson $200 million over the last five or six years to address its litany of infrastructure needs. However, an analysis of the numbers provided by Reeves’ office shows that most of that amount referenced likely didn’t come out of the state’s bank account.
Shannon Sharpe Has Harsh Message For Brett Favre After Troubling News
Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre found himself in some hot water on Tuesday. An investigative report by Mississippi Today revealed that former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant helped Favre obtain welfare funds in order to help build a new volleyball center at the University of Southern Mississippi. The news outlet exposed...
'Santa came today': Brett Favre texts show his role in Mississippi welfare scandal
Newly released text messages from NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre show he was much more involved than previously known in pushing for millions of federal welfare dollars to be diverted from helping poor families to instead pay for a new volleyball facility at the school where his daughter played the sport.
A Boycott in Mississippi
Black residents of Indianola, Mississippi, were fed up with decades of separate-and-unequal classrooms. When a white outsider got hired as school superintendent, they decided to take a stand. This week, Joel Anderson tells the story of how their boycott of white businesses transformed the community and captivated the nation. One...
Prominent Atlanta-based criminal defense attorney Page Pate drowns off Georgia coast
Page Pate, a frequent guest on CNN, died after being swept out into a rip current off the coast of St. Simons Island.
Mississippi’s only burn center will close next month, hospital officials said
Mississippi’s only burn center will close Oct. 14, hospital officials said Thursday. The JMS Burn and Reconstruction Center, located at Merit Health Central in South Jackson, includes 13 burn intensive care patient rooms, 20 burn step down unit patient rooms and a 12-room outpatient clinic. The center cares for both adult and pediatric burn patients on an inpatient and outpatient basis.
SEC directs Georgia, Tennessee to 'postpone' college football series with Sooners given Oklahoma's upcoming conference move
Two high-profile nonconference series have been scuttled because of the impending departure of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC, which is scheduled for 2025. The SEC announced Wednesday that it "directed" Georgia and. to "postpone" scheduled games with Oklahoma because the Sooners are on their way to the SEC. The...
Why haven't Charges been brought against Bryant and Favre?
Millions of dollars are missing from the Mississippi Welfare Fund. According to reports from multiple news outlets, including Jackson, Mississippi's local ABC Channel, text messages have been released between former Governor Phil Bryant and former NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre regarding the fraudulent use of millions of welfare dollars.
Chapel Hart's Mississippi Hometown Declares "Chapel Hart Week" Ahead Of AGT Finale
Country music trio Chapel Hart has the full support of their hometown as they head into the season finale of America's Got Talent this week. Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, along with their cousin Trea Swindle, make up the fan-favorite group. All three women hail from the tiny town of Poplarville, Mississippi. Poplarville, the county seat of Pearl River County, has the nickname "Blueberry Capital of Mississippi" and boasts a population of 3,000.
Man who threatened to crash stolen plane into Walmart didn't have pilot's license, Mississippi officials say
Authorities say a plane that was circling over northern Mississippi and whose pilot had threatened to crash it into a Walmart store landed safely on Saturday. Gov. Tate Reeves announced on Twitter that the "situation has been resolved and that no one was injured." He thanked law enforcement agencies that helped in bringing the aircraft down.
Deuce McAllister and Partners Deliver 38,000 Bottles of Water for Jackson Residents
The New Orleans Saints legend Deuce McAllister delivered 38,000 bottles of water to Jackson, Mississippi residents with some help from familiar friends and partners. The New Orleans Saints Hall of Famer still resides in Mississippi and has family in the Jackson area. He felt the desire to support the affected people of Jackson after heavy rain and flooding crippled the city's water system at the end of August.
Brett Favre and the collapse of conservative government in Mississippi
Chris Hayes: “This is almost a cartoonish scandal if it were not so devastating. A multimillionaire football star…and a Republican governor appear to be involved in a scandal with the misuse of federal dollars for the poorest members of the poorest state.”Sept. 15, 2022.
Texas board denies posthumous pardon for George Floyd
HOUSTON -- A Texas board on Thursday declined a request that George Floyd be granted a posthumous pardon for a 2004 drug arrest made by a now-indicted ex-Houston police officer whose case history is under scrutiny following a deadly drug raid.The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles in October 2021 had initially decided to unanimously recommend that Floyd become just the second person in Texas since 2010 to receive a posthumous pardon from the governor.But before Texas Gov. Greg Abbott could make a final decision in the case, the board in December...
Brett Favre biographer tells fans not to read book
Author Jeff Pearlman is warning readers not to buy his "largely glowing" biography on Hall-of-Fame quarterback Brett Favre after text messages uncovered earlier this week revealed that Favre and former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant diverted welfare funds to build a new volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi. Pearlman's...
Look: Brett Favre Scandal Getting More National Attention
The recent Mississippi welfare-fraud scandal involving former NFL quarterback Brett Favre is beginning to garner more national news attention. On Wednesday night, the scandal was highlighted with a primetime segment on NBC Nightly News. On Tuesday, an investigative report by Mississippi Today revealed that former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant helped...
Former Mississippi Governor Implicated in Brett Favre Fraud Case
Brett Favre’s ongoing legal troubles with the welfare of Mississippi has now become a conspiracy at the highest levels of the state’s government. Former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant allegedly helped Favre obtain at least $5 million from the state’s welfare funds, according to copies of text messages obtained by Mississippi Today as part of its investigation into the Pro Football Hall of Famer.
Brett Favre Goes on Welfare
When people throw around the phrase welfare fraud, it usually refers to individuals bilking the system by falsely claiming to be in need. A lawsuit in Mississippi alleges that it also includes funding for a college volleyball facility and cash payouts to a Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback. Phil...
Greg McElroy offers stern warning to Alabama ahead of challenging stretch
College football analyst, and former Alabama quarterback, Greg McElroy made a recent appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter to discuss the Crimson Tide’s most recent performance against Texas. Alabama entered the game 21-point favorites and exited with a narrow one-point victory, and ESPN’s Kevin Negandhi asked McElroy just how vulnerable the Crimson Tide are following their latest performance.
