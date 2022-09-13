Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
LSU says fans trapped in traffic jam last week can ask to move to a different spot
LSU fans with reserved parking near Tiger Stadium who fear a repeat of last week's postgame traffic jams can ask the university to set them up in another lot, a university official said Friday. LSU athletics spokesperson Cody Worsham said that LSU would do its best to accommodate the needs...
NOLA.com
Scott Rabalais: State game is big for LSU, but not bigger than the long-term goal
LSU’s game Saturday against Mississippi State is big. Trust me. I’ve been doing this professionally for over 30 years (upon writing that my knee cracked for no good reason) and I know a big game when I see one. And this game could go a long way to steering LSU toward having a winning season or perhaps even a second straight losing one. If you can’t hold serve at home against the Bulldogs, you’ll really be up against it later when you go to Florida, Arkansas and even Texas A&M (yes, college football’s current favorite pinata), plus Tennessee, Ole Miss and Alabama at home. There’s only one lead pipe lock win left on the schedule, next week’s walkover against New Mexico.
NOLA.com
Jayden Daniels came to LSU to 'show the country' what he can do. Now, it's watching.
Near the end of July, five LSU wide receivers flew to Los Angeles. Their future starting quarterback arranged the trip to train and build chemistry. Jayden Daniels wanted to show them his home after having spent the last few months learning about theirs. The receivers swam and basked in the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lou Holtz, Mark May break down Mississippi State-LSU: 'These are the 2 best quarterbacks in the conference'
Lou Holtz and Mark May took some time this week to break down the Mississippi State-LSU game, and the former coach noted how he loves both quarterbacks. “I love (Jayden) Daniels at quarterback, Mark,” Holtz said. “He can run the football. … These are the 2 best quarterbacks in the conference.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mike Leach talks LSU QB Jayden Daniels, 'unique" Tiger Stadium environment
Mississippi State travels to Baton Rouge on Saturday night to take on LSU in an SEC West showdown. The Bulldogs are 2-0 on the season and have looked good in wins against Memphis and Arizona. The Tigers, however, will provide a significant step up in terms of talent, and will...
NOLA.com
Live: High school football scores in the New Orleans area
The high school football season is in Week 3 in the New Orleans area and across South Louisiana. This will be the place to keep up with scores throughout the region. There are big games on the slate, including St. Paul's-De La Salle, Benton-Newman and Rummel-Shaw. If you're having a...
NOLA.com
Killing of LSU student Allison Rice leaves family, friends in shock: 'You can never get over that'
When Allison Rice began her job as a bartender at the The Shed BBQ on Burbank Drive three months ago, her charisma and bubbly personality charmed both coworkers and customers alike. Set to graduate from LSU in May, the 21-year-old marketing major from Geismar was endlessly creative and loved to...
brproud.com
LSU student killed in Friday morning shooting on Government Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a 21-year-old was found shot to death inside her vehicle on Government Street Friday morning. LSU confirmed that the woman killed in this shooting was student Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar. She was a senior studying...
NOLA.com
Prep football: Here are 3 games we’re watching Friday night
Both teams played in state championship games last season. Class 2A-sized Lafayette Christian opted to play up in Class 4A during the latest reclassification and began the season with wins against Acadiana and Woodlawn-Baton Rouge, both 5A schools. Coming off a 28-23 loss at Ruston, Jesuit (1-1) will need continued solid play on defense and special teams.
NOLA.com
Walker rallies on a trick play to knock off Mandeville, 35-32
When Cooper DesRoches gave Mandeville the lead with four minutes to play, it looked like the Skippers would finally break into the win column. In a game against Walker that saw five lead changes to that point, Mandeville was back on top, but it was short-lived. Walker scored on a...
NOLA.com
Recalling the day LSU's Jayden Daniels bested Mike Leach when they were in the Pac-12
During his Monday news conference, Brian Kelly was asked if he'd ever coached against Mississippi State's Mike Leach, whose teams will get together Saturday in Tiger Stadium. Kelly noted while he and Leach have known each other since their coaching days at small schools in the upper Midwest, they've never faced off as head coaches.
theadvocate.com
'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond
Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...
