Baton Rouge, LA

NOLA.com

Scott Rabalais: State game is big for LSU, but not bigger than the long-term goal

LSU’s game Saturday against Mississippi State is big. Trust me. I’ve been doing this professionally for over 30 years (upon writing that my knee cracked for no good reason) and I know a big game when I see one. And this game could go a long way to steering LSU toward having a winning season or perhaps even a second straight losing one. If you can’t hold serve at home against the Bulldogs, you’ll really be up against it later when you go to Florida, Arkansas and even Texas A&M (yes, college football’s current favorite pinata), plus Tennessee, Ole Miss and Alabama at home. There’s only one lead pipe lock win left on the schedule, next week’s walkover against New Mexico.
NOLA.com

Live: High school football scores in the New Orleans area

The high school football season is in Week 3 in the New Orleans area and across South Louisiana. This will be the place to keep up with scores throughout the region. There are big games on the slate, including St. Paul's-De La Salle, Benton-Newman and Rummel-Shaw. If you're having a...
brproud.com

LSU student killed in Friday morning shooting on Government Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a 21-year-old was found shot to death inside her vehicle on Government Street Friday morning. LSU confirmed that the woman killed in this shooting was student Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar. She was a senior studying...
NOLA.com

Prep football: Here are 3 games we're watching Friday night

Both teams played in state championship games last season. Class 2A-sized Lafayette Christian opted to play up in Class 4A during the latest reclassification and began the season with wins against Acadiana and Woodlawn-Baton Rouge, both 5A schools. Coming off a 28-23 loss at Ruston, Jesuit (1-1) will need continued solid play on defense and special teams.
NOLA.com

Walker rallies on a trick play to knock off Mandeville, 35-32

When Cooper DesRoches gave Mandeville the lead with four minutes to play, it looked like the Skippers would finally break into the win column. In a game against Walker that saw five lead changes to that point, Mandeville was back on top, but it was short-lived. Walker scored on a...
theadvocate.com

'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond

Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...
NewsBreak
d1sportsnet.com

Joey Olsen commits to USC

4 star tight end Joey Olsen has committed to Southern Cal. The 6-5, 200 pound Olsen, from Lakeridge High School in Lake Oswego OR, chose USC over 11 offers. He is rated the No. 10 tight end in the 2024 class and No. 172 overall. September 15, 2022.
fox8live.com

FFF: Marcus Freeman lovefest comes to a halt

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: A losing streak has many changing their tune on Marcus Freeman, Erling Haaland does it again, and dim sum for everyone Uptown. This college football offseason I’ve witnessed numerous stories, tweets, telling me how great Marcus Freeman is going to be as the head coach of Notre Dame. Good riddance Brian Kelly, Freeman is a young superstar coach in the making.
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Louisiana

Burgers are an American classic, an ideal meal for any outdoor gathering, neighborhood block party or family barbecue. No matter if you prefer yours loaded up with toppings, covered in cheese or served plain, there are plenty of burger joints around the state waiting to serve it up just how you like it.
stmarynow.com

Jim Brown: New Orleans descends into chaos

The real estate website Home Bay just released its national rankings of the best places in the U.S. to retire. So where is the No. 1 location? Are you ready for this? Numero Uno is the murder capital of America. That’s right. They list New Orleans as the best place to retire. Has this group been paying attention to what’s going on in the Crescent City?
New Orleans, LA

