Advanced health clinic to be added to existing health care at Logan Elementary in 2023

Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
MultiCare distributing 'Stop the Bleed' kits to Central Valley School District
SPOKANE, Wash. - MultiCare Valley Hospital is donating bleeding control kits to all 964 classrooms in the Central Valley School District. This project is part of a national campaign called "Stop the Bleed." According to the organization, somebody who's severely bleeding can die in as little as five minutes. The...
KHQ Right Now
Innovia Foundation announces 'Sandy Williams Fund' for the Carl Maxey Center
SPOKANE, Wash. - In the wake of the loss of Sandy Williams, a Spokane civil rights icon, journalist and community leader, the Innovia Foundation has established and seeded a new $50,000 endowment, the Sandy Williams Fund for the Carl Maxey Center. Williams was the executive director of the center, which...
KHQ Right Now
WSDOT, Department of Commerce and State Patrol respond to threat of legal action over Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation, Department of Commerce and State Patrol all responded to the City of Spokane's letter threatening legal action if Camp Hope isn't cleared out by Oct. 20. The letter outlines four actions the agencies said could be taken to remove Camp Hope:
KHQ Right Now
Spokane City Council passes two policies on illegal camping, safe air shelters
SPOKANE Wash. - As the city of Spokane deals with a growing homeless crisis, Monday the city council is addressing two major policies impacting the homeless population. The first has to do with updating the illegal camping ordinance that bans camping on public property. The second changes the requirements for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHQ Right Now
City has spent $400,000 of taxpayer money in recent months toward mitigating Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - Over the last nine months, the City of Spokane has spent $400,000 of taxpayer money toward mitigating Camp Hope, the homeless encampment that now holds nearly 700 people. These numbers were recently released by Mayor Nadine Woodward and her team at City Hall, along with a breakdown...
KHQ Right Now
1 Riverside High School student involved in Chattaroy crash dies, second remains in hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. - According to an update from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, one of the two Riverside High School students involved in a crash last week has died. The second student involved, the driver, remains in the hospital but is in stable condition. Last Updated: Sept. 19 at 2:30...
KHQ Right Now
Camp Hope costs City of Spokane more than $400,000 so far
SPOKANE, Wash. - Camp Hope has cost the City of Spokane more than $400,000 in the past nine months, according to the city's director of communications Brian Coddington. These expenses have gone towards police overtime and sanitation, among other things. The money has come from the general fund, which is supported by general tax dollars including sales, property and utility taxes.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane City Council to vote on a pair of laws related to homelessness on Sept. 19
The Spokane City Council will consider two ordinances pertaining to homelessness at its regular legislative meeting Sept. 19. One will restrict where people can camp within the city. The other will lower the threshold for bad air quality to open clean air shelters from 250 to 150 AQI.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHQ Right Now
Sprague Avenue to be reduced to 3 lanes for parts of Spokane Valley starting Sept. 19
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The City of Spokane Valley will begin a stormwater and crosswalk pilot project along westbound Sprague Avenue between University Road and Herald Road on Sept. 19., which will reduce the road to three lanes. The city will evaluate the impacts of reducing lanes until Oct. 28....
KHQ Right Now
Spokane City Council passes updated illegal camping ordinance
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council voted to pass an updated ordinance that bans public camping in certain areas across the city. Camping anywhere along the Spokane River and Latah Creek, under and near downtown railroad viaducts and within three blocks of a homeless shelter regardless of shelter availability will now be prohibited.
KHQ Right Now
Hundreds of volunteers collected garbage along Spokane River corridor
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Hundreds of volunteers young and old spent their Saturday working to pick up garbage around the Spokane River corridor. "If you can't find trash, you're not looking," said volunteer Steve Peck. "We're crawling over rocks, we're going under bushes, we're laughing, we're pulling things out of trees."
KHQ Right Now
Thefts, break-ins reported near Gonzaga University
SPOKANE, Wash - An apartment landlord near the Gonzaga campus says their property has been the target of drug use, loitering and even threats. They say a specific group of people experiencing homelessness have also been using their property as a restroom. It has proceeded to get worse according to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KHQ Right Now
One person dies after car jack slips, falls on them in East Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - One person has died after working on their car when a jack fell on them, the Spokane Police Department (SPD) confirmed with KHQ on scene. The incident happened near North Main and East Pittsburg. SPD said they don't think anything criminal happened and the Spokane County Medical...
KHQ Right Now
Local artist opens 'Vintage Print' shop and studio in Garland District
SPOKANE, Wash. - Artist Chris Bovey has a style that's unmistakably his, and uniquely Spokane. The art on the outside of his new storefront in the Garland District–Vintage Print + Neon–is cool, but what's inside is even cooler. "It's like you walk in and everything you grew up...
KHQ Right Now
Roundabout construction begins at the intersection of US-395 and SR-292 in Loon Lake
LOON LAKE, Wash. - Roundabout construction began Sept. 19 at the intersection of US-395 and SR-292 in Loon Lake, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). WSDOT said the roundabout came from a safety analysis that showed it would improve safety and traffic flow. US-395 will be closed...
KHQ Right Now
'Hairspray' comes to Spokane Sept. 20-25
The popular musical "Hairspray" will be in Spokane at the First Interstate Center for the Arts from Sept. 20-25. KHQ's Bradley Warren has a preview of the play, and why it's still relevant today. You can find more information and get tickets here.
KHQ Right Now
Deputies confiscate guns and fentanyl in traffic stop in Colfax
COLFAX, Wash. - Deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office confiscated guns and fentanyl during a traffic stop in downtown Colfax on the evening of Sept. 18, according to a release from Sergeant Michael Jordan. After pulling over 31-year-old Amber Sitter, deputies discovered her driver's license was suspended. During the...
KHQ Right Now
Investigation into Chewelah Police Chief concludes
A four-month investigation into alleged misconduct by the Chewelah Police Chief, Ryan Pankey, has concluded. Pankey and his attorneys how have a chance to respond before the investigation goes public.
KHQ Right Now
Firefighters battle house fire in Post Falls, now contained
According to Kootenai County Fire & Rescue, the house fire in Post Falls is contained with no injuries to report. Right now, the cause is under investigation. Last Updated: Sept. 19 at 8:15 p.m.
KHQ Right Now
Jury selection underway for wrongful death suit over 2019 officer-involved shooting
Jury selection began Sept. 19 for a wrongful death lawsuit against the city brought by the family of David Novak. In 2019, officers with the Spokane Police Department mistook the sound of Novak hitting a baseball bat against a car for gunshots and shot him to death.
Comments / 0