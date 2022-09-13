ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bond denied for man accused in Kanawha City murder

By Jessica Patterson
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Bond has been denied for a man charged with first degree murder in Kanawha County.

According to Kanawha County Circuit Court records, a motion for bond for Kerry Wiley, 64, of Belle, was denied by Judge Carrie Webster on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.

1 dead, suspect in custody after Kanawha City shooting

Wiley is charged in the fatal shooting of Ty Hall, 55, of Charleston, in Kanawha City on Aug. 12, 2022. The Charleston Police Department said at the time of the shooting that Hall was found in a garage with a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time of the shooting, investigators told 13 News Kerry came to the victim’s home where they allegedly got into an argument over Wiley’s termination from a construction job.

Wiley is in the South Central Regional Jail.

