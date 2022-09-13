Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Bend police arrest Idaho escapee after chase in Pilot Butte Cemetery
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend police officers caught and arrested an Idaho escapee at the Pilot Butte Cemetery Thursday morning after an attempted traffic stop and brief chase on foot. Shortly before 10 a.m., a Bend officer spotted a vehicle associated with the 36-year-old man, who had used a...
KTVZ
Multi-vehicle crash closes Highway 97 south of Redmond
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A multi-vehicle injury crash closed U.S. Highway 97 about five miles south of Redmond Friday morning, initial reports indicated. The crash was reported around 8:20 a.m. at the highway’s intersection with Southwest Tomahawk Avenue. Initial reports indicated several vehicles were involved. Numerous first responders...
bendsource.com
Teen Shot at a Party West of Bend
A 17-year-old shot one person and injured another who wrestled his gun away on Tuesday, Sept. 6, according to Deschutes County Sheriff's Office. DSCO is charging the suspect with attempted murder, two counts of second-degree assault, menacing, theft, unlawful entry into a vehicle and altering a firearm's ID. DCSO dispatched...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 97 Fatal, Deschutes Co., Sept. 14
On Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 2:18 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 113. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Ford Expedition, operated by Ted Anderson (64) of Bend, left the roadway and rolled. Anderson was ejected from the Expedition. Anderson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 97 was closed for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted by Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
Early-morning fire destroys unoccupied mobile home in Madras
A passing motorist early Wednesday morning spotted a fire that destroyed an apparently unoccupied mobile home on the Culver Highway in Madras, but fire crews were able to protect nearby homes and property, officials said. The post Early-morning fire destroys unoccupied mobile home in Madras appeared first on KTVZ.
The fight continues: Cedar Creek Fire official talks of challenges, strategies to stop further spread
There are now more than 1,800 firefighters assigned to the Cedar Creek Fire, sparked by lightning over a month ago. The fire that ignited August 1 has been challenging for firefighters, while officials explain why it wasn't stopped quicker in its small, early stages. The post The fight continues: Cedar Creek Fire official talks of challenges, strategies to stop further spread appeared first on KTVZ.
kptv.com
HWY 97 rollover crash leaves man dead
DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A rollover crash on Highway 97 in Deschutes County left a man dead early Sunday Morning, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash at about 2:18 a.m. to find a northbound white Ford Expedition, driven by 64-year-old Ted Anderson of Bend, rolled over on the side of the road.
nwlaborpress.org
Union member killed in Bend grocery shooting
Donald Ray Surrett Jr., a 66-year-old UFCW Local 555 member, was murdered Aug. 28 at the Bend, Oregon Safeway where he worked as a grocery clerk. At 7:04 p.m. Aug 28, the Bend Police responded to calls reporting an active shooter inside Safeway at the Forum Shopping Center in northeast Bend.
centraloregondaily.com
US 97 closed in both directions due to crash
According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, US 97 is closed both directions near 51st Street (milepost 126.63), 5 miles south of Redmond due to multi-vehicle crash. Traffic is being diverted around the closure. ODOT recommends drivers avoid the area and use alternate routes. ODOT also says this will be...
Injury pickup crash sparks 1-acre brush fire on Highway 26 north of Madras
A pickup crash into dry vegetation on U.S. Highway 26 north of Madras Monday afternoon sent the driver to the hospital and sparked a wildfire that crews stopped at about an acre. The post Injury pickup crash sparks 1-acre brush fire on Highway 26 north of Madras appeared first on KTVZ.
Canal neighbors plan yard sale to raise funds for legal fight to prevent Arnold Irrigation District piping plans
After years of planning, the Arnold Irrigation District has won federal government approval of plans for its canal-piping Infrastructure Modernization Project. But the legal fight with opposing neighbors isn't over yet. The post Canal neighbors plan yard sale to raise funds for legal fight to prevent Arnold Irrigation District piping plans appeared first on KTVZ.
ODFW Warning Of Bear Encounters
“It’s definitely been a bad year for bear damage," said Michelle Dennehy, with Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, of last week’s incidents In Bend, a cub was spotted in a neighborhood Wednesday. It was tranquilized inside the city’s utility department compound Thursday morning. “We think...
mybasin.com
Air quality advisory extended for parts of central and northeast Oregon
Location: Baker, Deschutes, northern Klamath, northern Lake, eastern Lane, Union, Wallowa counties. End date: Friday, Sept. 16, with potential to extend through the weekend. Smoke source: Cedar Creek and Double Mountain fires. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency extended an air quality advisory Wednesday...
bendsource.com
Cedar Creek Fire At 92,000+ Acres
The Cedar Creek Fire quadrupled in size over the past week, from 18,000 acres on Sept. 6 to over 92,000 acres on Sept. 13. The fire sparked during a lightning storm on Aug. 1 and has proved difficult to contain due to the steep and inaccessible terrain. On Sept. 9...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Hundreds attend memorial for fallen Deschutes Co. Sheriff’s Lt. Ernie Brown
A public memorial service was held Wednesday for a Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant who passed away after an off-duty motorcycle crash. Members of the sheriffs office and the community gathered at the county fairgrounds to honor Lt. Ernie Brown. Hundreds were in attendance to hear about the U.S....
klcc.org
The Cedar Creek Fire has moderated, but still causes smoke, road restrictions
Today the Lane County Sheriff’s office eased evacuation alerts in Westfir and western Oakridge to Level 1, Be Ready. Other eastern areas remain at Levels 2 and 3. The Cedar Creek fire has burned over 92,000 acres with no containment. Smoke from the fire is expected to create unhealthy...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Have you seen him? Bend area man missing since Saturday
A man from the Bend area is missing and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating him. DCSO said John William McPheeters, 64, was last seen Sept. 10 around 10:00 a.m. He was not reported missing until Thursday. He was last known to...
