Bend, OR

KTVZ

Bend police arrest Idaho escapee after chase in Pilot Butte Cemetery

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend police officers caught and arrested an Idaho escapee at the Pilot Butte Cemetery Thursday morning after an attempted traffic stop and brief chase on foot. Shortly before 10 a.m., a Bend officer spotted a vehicle associated with the 36-year-old man, who had used a...
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Multi-vehicle crash closes Highway 97 south of Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A multi-vehicle injury crash closed U.S. Highway 97 about five miles south of Redmond Friday morning, initial reports indicated. The crash was reported around 8:20 a.m. at the highway’s intersection with Southwest Tomahawk Avenue. Initial reports indicated several vehicles were involved. Numerous first responders...
REDMOND, OR
bendsource.com

Teen Shot at a Party West of Bend

A 17-year-old shot one person and injured another who wrestled his gun away on Tuesday, Sept. 6, according to Deschutes County Sheriff's Office. DSCO is charging the suspect with attempted murder, two counts of second-degree assault, menacing, theft, unlawful entry into a vehicle and altering a firearm's ID. DCSO dispatched...
BEND, OR
Bend, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Bend, OR
Bend, OR
Accidents
City
North Bend, OR
Local
Oregon Accidents
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 97 Fatal, Deschutes Co., Sept. 14

On Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 2:18 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 113. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Ford Expedition, operated by Ted Anderson (64) of Bend, left the roadway and rolled. Anderson was ejected from the Expedition. Anderson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 97 was closed for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted by Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

The fight continues: Cedar Creek Fire official talks of challenges, strategies to stop further spread

There are now more than 1,800 firefighters assigned to the Cedar Creek Fire, sparked by lightning over a month ago. The fire that ignited August 1 has been challenging for firefighters, while officials explain why it wasn't stopped quicker in its small, early stages. The post The fight continues: Cedar Creek Fire official talks of challenges, strategies to stop further spread appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
kptv.com

HWY 97 rollover crash leaves man dead

DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A rollover crash on Highway 97 in Deschutes County left a man dead early Sunday Morning, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash at about 2:18 a.m. to find a northbound white Ford Expedition, driven by 64-year-old Ted Anderson of Bend, rolled over on the side of the road.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
nwlaborpress.org

Union member killed in Bend grocery shooting

Donald Ray Surrett Jr., a 66-year-old UFCW Local 555 member, was murdered Aug. 28 at the Bend, Oregon Safeway where he worked as a grocery clerk. At 7:04 p.m. Aug 28, the Bend Police responded to calls reporting an active shooter inside Safeway at the Forum Shopping Center in northeast Bend.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

US 97 closed in both directions due to crash

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, US 97 is closed both directions near 51st Street (milepost 126.63), 5 miles south of Redmond due to multi-vehicle crash. Traffic is being diverted around the closure. ODOT recommends drivers avoid the area and use alternate routes. ODOT also says this will be...
REDMOND, OR
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVZ News Channel 21

Canal neighbors plan yard sale to raise funds for legal fight to prevent Arnold Irrigation District piping plans

After years of planning, the Arnold Irrigation District has won federal government approval of plans for its canal-piping Infrastructure Modernization Project. But the legal fight with opposing neighbors isn't over yet. The post Canal neighbors plan yard sale to raise funds for legal fight to prevent Arnold Irrigation District piping plans appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
NEWStalk 870

ODFW Warning Of Bear Encounters

“It’s definitely been a bad year for bear damage," said Michelle Dennehy, with Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, of last week’s incidents In Bend, a cub was spotted in a neighborhood Wednesday. It was tranquilized inside the city’s utility department compound Thursday morning. “We think...
BEND, OR
mybasin.com

Air quality advisory extended for parts of central and northeast Oregon

Location: Baker, Deschutes, northern Klamath, northern Lake, eastern Lane, Union, Wallowa counties. End date: Friday, Sept. 16, with potential to extend through the weekend. Smoke source: Cedar Creek and Double Mountain fires. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency extended an air quality advisory Wednesday...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
bendsource.com

Cedar Creek Fire At 92,000+ Acres

The Cedar Creek Fire quadrupled in size over the past week, from 18,000 acres on Sept. 6 to over 92,000 acres on Sept. 13. The fire sparked during a lightning storm on Aug. 1 and has proved difficult to contain due to the steep and inaccessible terrain. On Sept. 9...
LANE COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Have you seen him? Bend area man missing since Saturday

A man from the Bend area is missing and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating him. DCSO said John William McPheeters, 64, was last seen Sept. 10 around 10:00 a.m. He was not reported missing until Thursday. He was last known to...
BEND, OR

