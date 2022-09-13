There are now more than 1,800 firefighters assigned to the Cedar Creek Fire, sparked by lightning over a month ago. The fire that ignited August 1 has been challenging for firefighters, while officials explain why it wasn't stopped quicker in its small, early stages. The post The fight continues: Cedar Creek Fire official talks of challenges, strategies to stop further spread appeared first on KTVZ.

BEND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO