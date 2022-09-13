ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver airlifted after cement truck crash in Madera County

By Rhett Rodriguez
 3 days ago

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – CHP officials are investigating how a cement truck veered off the and into a field Tuesday morning.

Investigators say the truck was headed south on Road 16 north of Avenue 14 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and which caused the truck to crash and roll on its side.

CHP says the driver was seriously injured and airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.

The CHP reminds drivers to stay alert, don’t text while driving and always wear seatbelts.

