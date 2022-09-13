ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus woman charged in death of 4-month-old boy

By Daniel Griffin
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 38-year-old Columbus woman has been charged in the death of a four-month-old boy Monday.

According to Columbus police, officers responded Monday to a home on the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue for a call of a baby not breathing. The child, identified as Aaron M. Thorp, was pronounced dead by paramedics at 8:57 a.m.

Columbus woman indicted in drowning death of infant

Police said that during the initial investigation, the Franklin County Coroner’s investigators and homicide detectives were unable to determine the boy’s cause of death.

On Tuesday, the coroner ruled the boy’s death a homicide caused by blunt force trauma, police said.

The woman, Melissa R. Thorp, 38, was arrested and is facing a murder charge, police said.

This is the 96th homicide in Columbus in 2022.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4730.

Michelle Edwards
2d ago

i would if took the baby. How could she. I could say such meaner things. But im sure once she gets to general population in jail they'll take care of her. there's so many women in there that will do anything to be with their kids. so they do not take cases like this lightly. she's going to have to be a protected custody to make it.

