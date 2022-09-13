ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Recreational Cannabis Vote A Go in Missouri….Maybe

(Jefferson City) The Missouri Supreme Court has denied a request to hear a case about a recreational marijuana ballot measure. That means Missouri voters will get to decide the issue in November….maybe. Luke Turnbough has the details.
Schmitt no-shows Missouri Senate debate, Valentine slams Chinese ownership of farmland

Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who last week accused Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine of dodging debates, refused to show up for the first debate of Missouri’s U.S. Senate campaign on Friday.  Organized by the Missouri Press Association as part of its annual convention in Lake Ozark, Valentine, Libertarian Party candidate Jonathan Dine and Constitution Party candidate […] The post Schmitt no-shows Missouri Senate debate, Valentine slams Chinese ownership of farmland appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Stimulus Check From Missouri: Senator Proposes Up To $325 In Tax Rebate

Taxpayers in Missouri may get some monetary help before the end of the year if a new proposal is approved. The new proposal would give eligible taxpayers a stimulus check from Missouri of up to $325. This proposal was introduced on Wednesday during the special legislative session called by Gov....
Now do the top 1%

The Missouri General Assembly has started concurrent veto and special sessions. Governor Mike Parson’s (r)intent is to permanently defund the state with a disproportionately generous revenue giveaway to the most well off in this state:. Governor Mike Parson @GovParsonMO. Every taxpaying Missourian, no matter their background, income, or job...
Multiple plans emerge as Missouri lawmakers begin governor’s tax cut special session

The special legislative session called by Gov. Mike Parson to cut income taxes began Wednesday, and by the time lawmakers adjourned for the day, one thing was clear — there is no agreement on a plan. And that could upend the governor’s hopes of a quick session. In the state Senate, expected to act first […] The post Multiple plans emerge as Missouri lawmakers begin governor’s tax cut special session appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri Minute: GOP governors ask Biden to cut loan forgiveness; marijuana measure to remain on ballot

The U.S. consumer price index released Tuesday showed that high inflation continues to affect most goods and services, with prices in August up 8.3% over a year ago. Price increases in several categories of the monthly report chilled stock markets and fueled expectations of another large increase to interest rates from the Federal Reserve Bank next week. In transportation news, railroad operators and two major unions have until Friday to reach a deal and avoid a strike, which experts fear could complicate existing issues in the supply chain. And, in Jefferson City, a special legislative session will convene Wednesday, with a focus on Gov. Mike Parson’s plan to cut income taxes and extend rural tax incentives. Read all that and more in your Wednesday morning newsletter.
Missouri man indicted in $27.1 million dollar bank fraud scheme

A Missouri man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for a more than $27.1 million fraud scheme that included more than $12.4 million in PPP loans for four businesses, as well as a fraudulent loan for a development in Indiana. Tod Ray Keilholz, 59, Jefferson City, was charged...
Bank manager in Missouri accused of defrauding elderly customers

A bank branch manager from Missouri appeared in court Thursday to answer charges accusing her of stealing $175,000 from elderly customers. Andrea Nicole Hopkins, 28, Florissant, was indicted on September 7 on four felony counts of bank fraud. She pleaded not guilty Thursday. Hopkins’ indictment alleges that from Feb. 20,...
Ameren Missouri Electric Rate Increase Approved

(Farmington) The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a request from Ameren Missouri for an increase electric customer bills. For a residential customer using a thousand kilowatt-hours of electricity a month, their bill will increase $2.29 a month. The change takes effect October 1st.
How democracy is under threat in Kansas and Missouri

As part of Montclair State University's Democracy Day nationwide collaborative, Up To Date looked at the state of democracy in Kansas and Missouri. Our focus was on three areas: candidates' refusal to engage with each other in public forums; redistricting; and voter laws. Panelists highlighted signs of eroding institutional trust,...
Missouri man arrested in $27M fraud scheme, FBI says

Marion Township, MO (KRCG) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed it raided a home in Missouri, where it seized evidence in a $27 million fraud scheme involving PPP loans for businesses and a fraudulent loan for an Indiana business. Authorities said 59-year-old Todd Keilholz was charged in a...
American Foods Group Breaks Ground On Beef Processing Facility

American Foods Group is planning on opening a new beef processing facility in Warren County, Missouri. The company broke ground Sept. 12 at the site near Wright City – marking the beginning of a project expected to generate $1 billion in annual economic impact in Missouri. “As a third-generation...
