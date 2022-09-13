Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Recreational Cannabis Vote A Go in Missouri….Maybe
(Jefferson City) The Missouri Supreme Court has denied a request to hear a case about a recreational marijuana ballot measure. That means Missouri voters will get to decide the issue in November….maybe. Luke Turnbough has the details.
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should recreational marijuana legalization be added to Missouri’s special session?
Some Missouri lawmakers are pushing for Gov. Mike Parson to include legalizing recreational marijuana as part of his call for a special legislative session. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should recreational marijuana legalization be added to Missouri’s special session? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Schmitt no-shows Missouri Senate debate, Valentine slams Chinese ownership of farmland
Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who last week accused Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine of dodging debates, refused to show up for the first debate of Missouri’s U.S. Senate campaign on Friday. Organized by the Missouri Press Association as part of its annual convention in Lake Ozark, Valentine, Libertarian Party candidate Jonathan Dine and Constitution Party candidate […] The post Schmitt no-shows Missouri Senate debate, Valentine slams Chinese ownership of farmland appeared first on Missouri Independent.
ValueWalk
Stimulus Check From Missouri: Senator Proposes Up To $325 In Tax Rebate
Taxpayers in Missouri may get some monetary help before the end of the year if a new proposal is approved. The new proposal would give eligible taxpayers a stimulus check from Missouri of up to $325. This proposal was introduced on Wednesday during the special legislative session called by Gov....
showmeprogress.com
Now do the top 1%
The Missouri General Assembly has started concurrent veto and special sessions. Governor Mike Parson’s (r)intent is to permanently defund the state with a disproportionately generous revenue giveaway to the most well off in this state:. Governor Mike Parson @GovParsonMO. Every taxpaying Missourian, no matter their background, income, or job...
Multiple plans emerge as Missouri lawmakers begin governor’s tax cut special session
The special legislative session called by Gov. Mike Parson to cut income taxes began Wednesday, and by the time lawmakers adjourned for the day, one thing was clear — there is no agreement on a plan. And that could upend the governor’s hopes of a quick session. In the state Senate, expected to act first […] The post Multiple plans emerge as Missouri lawmakers begin governor’s tax cut special session appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kttn.com
$13 million from state’s medical marijuana program transferred to Missouri Veterans Commission
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services transferred $13 million in funds from Missouri’s medical marijuana program to the Missouri Veterans Commission. This marks the fourth transfer to date for a total of $26,978,820. Missourians voted in November 2018 to adopt Constitutional Amendment 2, known now as Article...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: GOP governors ask Biden to cut loan forgiveness; marijuana measure to remain on ballot
The U.S. consumer price index released Tuesday showed that high inflation continues to affect most goods and services, with prices in August up 8.3% over a year ago. Price increases in several categories of the monthly report chilled stock markets and fueled expectations of another large increase to interest rates from the Federal Reserve Bank next week. In transportation news, railroad operators and two major unions have until Friday to reach a deal and avoid a strike, which experts fear could complicate existing issues in the supply chain. And, in Jefferson City, a special legislative session will convene Wednesday, with a focus on Gov. Mike Parson’s plan to cut income taxes and extend rural tax incentives. Read all that and more in your Wednesday morning newsletter.
kttn.com
Missouri man indicted in $27.1 million dollar bank fraud scheme
A Missouri man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for a more than $27.1 million fraud scheme that included more than $12.4 million in PPP loans for four businesses, as well as a fraudulent loan for a development in Indiana. Tod Ray Keilholz, 59, Jefferson City, was charged...
marijuanamoment.net
Missouri Poll Shows Voters Opposing Marijuana Legalization Ballot Initiative, But Campaign Questions Results
A new poll is casting doubt on whether a Missouri marijuana legalization ballot initiative will succeed this November, with a plurality of voters saying they oppose the proposed constitutional amendment. But the campaign behind the reform says the results should be interpreted with a large grain of salt. While advocates...
kttn.com
Bank manager in Missouri accused of defrauding elderly customers
A bank branch manager from Missouri appeared in court Thursday to answer charges accusing her of stealing $175,000 from elderly customers. Andrea Nicole Hopkins, 28, Florissant, was indicted on September 7 on four felony counts of bank fraud. She pleaded not guilty Thursday. Hopkins’ indictment alleges that from Feb. 20,...
mymoinfo.com
Ameren Missouri Electric Rate Increase Approved
(Farmington) The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a request from Ameren Missouri for an increase electric customer bills. For a residential customer using a thousand kilowatt-hours of electricity a month, their bill will increase $2.29 a month. The change takes effect October 1st.
kcur.org
How democracy is under threat in Kansas and Missouri
As part of Montclair State University's Democracy Day nationwide collaborative, Up To Date looked at the state of democracy in Kansas and Missouri. Our focus was on three areas: candidates' refusal to engage with each other in public forums; redistricting; and voter laws. Panelists highlighted signs of eroding institutional trust,...
FBI: Numerous ‘swatting’ calls made to schools in Missouri and Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released a statement in response to numerous instances where active shooter threats at schools were reported in Missouri and Kansas. The FBI put out the following statement on Thursday: The FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at […]
kttn.com
Missouri physician sentenced to one year in prison for taking bribes from drug manufacturer
A Missouri physician was sentenced in federal court after taking bribes from a drug manufacturer in exchange for prescribing its fentanyl drug to his patients so often that he ranked highest in the state in net sales of the product. Randall Halley, 65, Nixa, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge...
kttn.com
Missouri woman sentenced to 3-1/2 years in prison for $1.3 million theft and tax scheme
A Missouri woman was sentenced in federal court today for a wire fraud scheme in which she embezzled more than $362,000 from her Springfield, Mo., employer and failed to pay nearly $1 million in business payroll taxes and personal income taxes. Carrie Leigh Long, 52, Ash Grove, was sentenced by...
WOLF
Missouri man arrested in $27M fraud scheme, FBI says
Marion Township, MO (KRCG) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed it raided a home in Missouri, where it seized evidence in a $27 million fraud scheme involving PPP loans for businesses and a fraudulent loan for an Indiana business. Authorities said 59-year-old Todd Keilholz was charged in a...
theshelbyreport.com
American Foods Group Breaks Ground On Beef Processing Facility
American Foods Group is planning on opening a new beef processing facility in Warren County, Missouri. The company broke ground Sept. 12 at the site near Wright City – marking the beginning of a project expected to generate $1 billion in annual economic impact in Missouri. “As a third-generation...
Car trouble leads Missouri man to $100,000 lottery prize
A Missouri man said car trouble led to his making a stop at which he bought a lottery ticket and won $100,000.
Mike Parson Doesn't Want Your Student Debt Forgiven
22 Republican governors expressed their disapproval of the student debt cancellation in a letter to Joe Biden
