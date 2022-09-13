The U.S. consumer price index released Tuesday showed that high inflation continues to affect most goods and services, with prices in August up 8.3% over a year ago. Price increases in several categories of the monthly report chilled stock markets and fueled expectations of another large increase to interest rates from the Federal Reserve Bank next week. In transportation news, railroad operators and two major unions have until Friday to reach a deal and avoid a strike, which experts fear could complicate existing issues in the supply chain. And, in Jefferson City, a special legislative session will convene Wednesday, with a focus on Gov. Mike Parson’s plan to cut income taxes and extend rural tax incentives. Read all that and more in your Wednesday morning newsletter.

